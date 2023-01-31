411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Bronson Reed Talks Elimination Chamber, Carmella on Her Return, More

-Royal Rumble was a fantastic show with one of the greatest and most captivating angles I have ever seen. The only thing I can compare it to is Hogan turning heel at Bash at The Beach 96. Now we are officially on the Road to WrestleMania and tonight’s RAW set a lot of wheels in motion. Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and quickly covers that Cody and Rhea won their respective Royal Rumbles.

-To the video as RAW opened with Cody Rhodes starting the build to his match at WrestleMania against Roman Reigns. Cody had the crowd with him which is good to see.

-Jackie and Matt Camp are now here and throw to video of Bronson Reed smashing Dolph Ziggler to qualify for the US Title Match inside The Elimination Chamber. Every Chamber match needs some kind of monster and Reed is a good pick.

-Bronson Reed is backstage with Byron Saxton. Reed mentions this is a huge opportunity for a huge man. This isn’t the same Bronson from NXT or Japan. This is Big League Bronson and he is swinging for the fences. He will destroy everyone inside the Chamber and The US Title belongs to him.

-Camp mentions that Bronson doesn’t blink.

-To the video as Johnny Gargano beats Corbin to quality for The Elimination Chamber and Seth Rollins beat Chad Gable to qualify as well. I wouldn’t be shocked if Gargano and Rollins started The Chamber. Camp then says what I just typed.

-To the video as MVP tries to offer Austin Theory some advice and Theory wants no part of that. Lashley comes out and Theory is able to get away though MVP gets accidentally dropped by Lashley.

-Austin Theory is backstage and he doesn’t care who is in the match. He wakes up every morning knowing he is great. I would have given him a million cool points if he would have said he wakes up and pisses excellence.

-Camp and Jackie discuss the confidence from Theory.

-Moving on as we get to Rhea’s announcing she wants Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. Rhea needs to win that one to pay off what happened a few years back when Charlotte used her Rumble win to take Rhea’s NXT Title.

-Jackie brings up the history between the two and Camp believes Rhea is in a better spot to face Charlotte this time.

-This Friday it’s what we are all patiently waiting for: Bloodline fall-out! Also, Charlotte vs. Sonya!

-Camp and Jackie discuss the Woman’s Chamber Match as it will determine who faces Bianca at Mania. Asuka, Liv, Raquel and Nikki Cross are in and we get a 5th next week when Mia/Candice/Piper/Carmella battle in a 4 Way.

-Carmella is backstage goes through her catchphrases and says she thrives on high pressure situations. She is going to win next week and proof to everyone that Mella is Money. She is ready for Asuka because she doesn’t have to get ready as she stays ready. Apparently she wants an Icee and we learn Byron likes cherry Icees.

-Jackie is a fan of Carmella’s denim jacket which makes sense as he is Canadian. Camp is going with Piper Nevin and I think it should be here unless they plan on Asuka being the monster in this match.

-To the video as Edge shows up to take out Judgment Day to help out Cody in his match with Balor. Beth Phoenix takes care of Rhea. Cody gets the win after hitting Cross Rhodes three times. Good match and the right winner as Cody needs to keep stacking up wins before Mania.

-They discuss Cody/Roman and how Cody brought up his “Wrestling has more than one Royal Family” line. That has been turned into a shot at The Bloodline as this Mania Main Event is a battle of second generation stars.

-Camp and Jackie do touch on The Rumble ending and again, it was amazing. The pop for that chair shot was epic and then Jey Uso bailing was a twist I never saw coming. This is just so good and I need a DVD or Blu Ray release that covers this entire two plus year story.

-Cody will be on The Bump this week and so will Grayson Waller. Cody is going to be doing so much press heading to Mania. Anyone out there with a podcast could throw out a request and he will probably take the time. Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week.

