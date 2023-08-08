411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: New Day On Their Return, LA Knight Wants to A World Champion, More

-Welcome to RAW Talk! Allow me to offer a cheap plug as you can find my Retro Review of WCW Bash at The Beach 2000 right here. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp! They get to the Main Event where Nakamura took out Seth Rollins after helping the team get a win over Judgment Day! I plan on being there for Payback and looks like I will be getting Rollins defending against Nakamura. I’ll take it! Also, Shayna Baszler gets a win over Zoey Stark.

-To the video as it seems the next feud for LA Knight is The Miz. This is going to be a blast on the mic! The crowd really loves Knight right now and cute that they are calling it the “Yeah Movement!” Knight leaves Miz laying with BFT!

-We go backstage where Byron Saxton is standing by with LA Knight! He wants to talk to us and says The Miz has done it all while he has been on the outside looking in. He isn’t here to complain about and all that matters is he is here to step over The Miz and claim what is his. He says he will capture Gold and it could be either the WWE Universal or the World Title or both. Everyone knows it’s LA Knight’s game! Yeah! Yeah!

-Megan and Camp discuss LA Knight’s win at SummerSlam in the Slim Jim Battle Royal. I am all for this feud because it just seems like a natural and Miz can take a loss and keeping on trucking. Plus, as mentioned, the promos will be fun!

-New Day and Ludwig Kaiser still to come!

-Payback! Pittsburgh! I will be there as long as I can find someone else to go. First PPV in Pittsburgh since AJ Styles was WWE Champion and defended against Rusev!

-To the video as we had a Fatal 4-Way to see who GUNTHER’S next victim is. Hometown boy Chad Gable gets the win over Riddle, Ricochet and Ciampa. Fun match and the crowd was very much into Gable getting the win. Not sure if it will be on the PPV, but I would be cool with GUNTHER vs. Gable at Payback. I just want to see GUNTHER live for the first time.

-Later in the show, Kaiser gets the win over Otis in a match that featured interference from Vinci and GUNTHER. Otis gets stomped after the match until Gable makes the save. Good for Gable getting a chance like this. He is going to get destroyed, but it should be fun.

-Byron is backstage with Kaiser and notes the win was controversial. Nah, a win is a win! Kaiser demands all of our gratitude and dubs himself “Mr. A+ Everything.” Once GUNTHER destroys Gable nobody will ever talk about him again. Imperium is going to run Monday Night RAW.

-Megan and Camp discuss GUNTHER vs. Gable. Again, I think it probably ends up on RAW, but I would really like to see it at Payback. Camp mentions that they are cracks showing with Judgment Day and The Bloodline so Imperium can see a chance to show they dominate WWE.

-New Day is next!

-NXT tomorrow night: Prison Dom vs. Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio will be in Dragon’s corner.

-To the video as New Day returned as Kofi is back after five months away. They get a win over The Viking Raiders!

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with New Day to ask about their return. Kofi notes he loved the time at home with family, but it felt great to be back at work. They start singing to Jackie and she isn’t familiar with the song. Woods notes the Tag Division is in shambles and the last time that happened, New Day had to save it. They give Jackie her props and then Woods says New Day are the best team to ever do this. Kofi: “We are the Gods of the Tag Team Division.” Jackie asks if they still have the cereal and wants to know if she can get some. Kofi plugs the cereal at FYE! They ask Jackie is she knows about ash on elbows and she impresses them by knowing. This was like an old Talking Smack segment as we got personality and some fun. This was nice to see!

-Megan and Camp looked like they enjoyed the craziness Jackie just went through.

-To the video as JD attacks Sami and takes him out of the Main Event. Nakamura takes his place to team with Balor and Rollins against Judgment Day. Sami comes through the crowd, with his elbow taped up, and he attacks Priest. That leaves Balor to eat the pin off The Cross Rhodes. They tease issues between Seth and Cody (which makes sense), but it’s Nakamura that attacks Seth. I loved this! Nakamura helped his team win and then took his shot at the World Champion. I respect the hustle!

-This Friday on SmackDown, Jimmy Uso is apparently going to acknowledge Roman Reigns. Camp wants an explanation from Jimmy. I hope they give us one that makes sense.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!