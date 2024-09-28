411’s WWE SmackDown LowDown Report: Andrade Wants Another Match with Carmelo Hayes, More

-Thank you to everyone that has been checking out my review of each episode of The Mr. McMahon series. Episode Five just posted a few minutes ago and you can find it here. My plan is to do Episode Six tomorrow morning unless I motivated and get it done after this show and Level Up. I didn’t see any parts of SmackDown tonight, so this will be educational. Let’s get to it!

-We start with video Kevin Owens throwing out a tag challenge for him and Randy Orton to face The Bloodline. They teased more issues with Cody Rhodes and KO as Cody was thinking it was going to be a 6 Man Tag, but KO told Cody he has his own Tag Match in a few weeks. Cody wasn’t thrilled! STORY TELLING!

-Bayley earned a Women’s Championship Match against Nia Jax and that match is set for Bad Blood next week. Stanford reminds us that Tiffy has the briefcase.

-Also we got Andrade/Melo VI and Melo gets the win to tie the series at 3. Obviously, there will be another match at some point.

-Next week it’s Michin vs. Chelsea Green in a Dumpster Match.

-To the video for our Main Event Tag Match. The Bloodline head down to distract Kevin Owens and that brings out Cody Rhodes. KO told Cody to stay in the back earlier in the show. Orton drops Tonga with The RKO. Suicide Dive from Fatu as KO hits Solo with a Stunner, but in a fantastic spot, Jacob rolls Cody into the ring and it knocks the ref down. That costs KO as Jacob hits two superkicks and Solo gets the pin.

-KO is pissed and gets in Cody’s face. EVIL KO is coming soon! Now whether it’s to job on his way out of the promotion or get a push after resigning remains to be seen.

-To the video as Bayley and Naomi battled to see who gets Nia Jax at Bad Blood. Seemed like the crowd was into the match based on the video shown here. Bayley hits the Macho Elbow for the win!

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Bayley and she is headed to Bad Blood in Atlanta. Bayley feels like her and Naomi both needed the match. She is happy to get Naomi’s blessing and is happy she is not mad at her. Their common goal is take down Nia Jax and Bayley says she is a better Champion. She says Naomi may get a title shot down the line. She is excited to be back on a PLE as it has been some time. I think she only missed one as she was on SummerSlam in August. She thinks she needs to bring out some new moves next week.

-To the video as Carmelo Hayes/Andrade VI happened and LA Knight interrupted this one as he is a little pissed at Melo for attacking him earlier in the night. Hayes avoids Knight and ends up getting a roll-up for the win and the series is 3 to 3. Andrade is not happy at Knight costing him the match and Knight tries to apologize, but Andrade walks away from a handshake attempt.

-Andrade is by himself and tells Melo it’s not over. Well, it is 3-3, so years of NBA, MLB, and NHL playoff series has taught us there is nothing like a Game 7.

-Another awsome video of Chelsea training for The Dumpster Match. Chelsea kills it like always and is becoming a National Treasure like Truth.

-To the video as Michin took on Piper Nevin to build towards next week’s Dumpster Match. Michin lands a big boot to Piper on the apron and then gets the pin on Piper. Good for Michin!

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Chelsea and Piper. “Bryan” annoys Chelsea and she has to put him in his place. Michin is everything Miss P isn’t. She has “Bryan” ask her about Michin. Apparently Michin is nasty, slimy, trashy, and she stinks. Bye!

-The match should be fun next week and Scott notes everyone wants to see Chelsea dumped in the garbage. I mean, that is where the money is, but Chelsea needs to win something at some point.

-To the video as we replay what we saw earlier in our Tag Main Event with Solo/Jacob against KO/Orton. If you are reading this recap, you already know what happened. I hope KO resigns because I want to see EVIL KO get a run with HHH in charge. I also would like to see Cena/KO at some point next year as well.

-Next week on SmackDown: Triple Threat Ladder Match for the WWE Tag Titles: Bloodline vs. DIY vs. The Street Profits. Plus, AJ Styles makes his return. Cool! I like that SmackDown before PLE is treated as a mini PLE and has some high stake matches.

-It was announced that Bianca and Jade will host Bad Blood next week.

