411’s WWE SmackDown LowDown Report: AJ Styles Talks John Cena, More

-Normally, I would be highly annoyed about Pitt losing to West Virginia, but I got the win I wanted when my 49ers beat Pittsburgh. Let’s get to it!

-We start with THE ROCK returning and setting Denver and the world of wrestling on fire. This was rumored all day since McAfee and Rock were in Boulder for College GameDay. Theory eats a Spinebuster, and People’s Elbow to send the crowd into a frenzy. McAfee delivers one as well as his dream life continues. I mean, the man got to share a beer with Steve Austin (and eat a Stunner) at WrestleMania and now go to do a People’s Elbow with The Rock standing in a ring next to him.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They gush over The Rock because DUH!

-Headlines: AJ Styles vs. Jimmy Uso, Miz vs. LA Knight, and John Cena was the guest of Grayson Waller!

-To the video where Asuka went one on one with Bayley a week out from her Title Match against Iyo Sky. Shotzi comes through the crowd to freak out Bayley and Asuka ends up getting the win.

-Cathy is backstage with Asuka and asks how she is feeling heading into next week. Asuka yells in Japanese and then says next week she will be Champion. She is not ready for Asuka!

-Camp and Morant discuss Iyo/Asuka and how this is the first one on one meeting between the two. Should be great!

-Lashley and The Street Profits are up next and then AJ Styles later!

-Peacock commercials!

-WWE Fastlane commercial!

-To the video as Rey Mysterio talks about how LWO reminded him what family really means. Santos Escobar says his dream has always been to face his idol, Rey Mysterio and challenges him to a US Title Match. Rey accepts because it’s all love! Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits interrupt and Del Toro and Wilde challenge The Profits to a match.

-To the video as The Profits get a win with the powerbomb/neck breaker combo. Lashley and The Profits stand tall after laying waste to LWO.

-Back to Cathy and she is with Lashley and The Profits. Next week it will be The Profits against Rey and Santos. The Profits note they are just following orders. It’s nothing personal. It’s just Profit. Next week, it’s on! Lashley says they will make a statement next week.

-To the video as LA Knight gets another win over The Miz as they don’t go with the 50/50 booking. Knight gets the clean win with BFT and he is thinking about Gold.

-Megan and Camp discuss Knight and how he has his eyes set on anyone holding Gold in the WWE.

-AJ Styles is next!

-Peacock commercials!

-Shop WWE commercial!

-Connor’s Cure commercial! You can meet Cody Rhodes or Bianca Belair.

-To the video as AJ Styles and Finn Balor had a high-quality wrestling match because they are both awesome. Balor gets the win thanks to Jimmy Uso.

-To the video as Jim Uso interrupts John Cena on The Grayson Waller Effect. Solo Sikoa is out and teases hitting Jim, but instead delivers a superkick to Cena. Jim and Solo work on Cena, but AJ runs in for the save, and then Solo is ordered by Heyman (via Roman on the phone) to save Jimmy.

-Cathy is backstage with AJ Styles and she asks why he helped Cena. AJ says respect and notes they went to war against each other, but he respects someone who brings it every night. AJ notes The Bloodline has two more problems in him and John Cena.

-Camp and Megan discuss Solo being ordered to save Jimmy. Is it a Bloodline move, or a Solo move wonders Camp.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!