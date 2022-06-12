411’s WWE Talking Smack Report 06.11.22: GUNTHER’S IC Title Victory Speech, Riddle on His Match with Roman, Plus More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 06.11.22

-BOO! No Jackie again! Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. JBL will be our special guest this week.

-Headlines: Sheamus and Drew went to no winner in their MITB qualifier while Lacey Evans did qualify for MITB. Nattie hooked Ronda in the Sharpshooter to build to their match. Riddle knocked of Sami Zayn to earn a Title shot at Roman next week.

-To the video as GUNTHER is your new IC Champion after dethroning Ricochet. Props to GUNTHER for getting his name in the WWE history book and kudos to Ricochet for having a solid run where he actually got to defend the title.

-GUNTHER and Ludwig are backstage and Ludwig tells us winning the title is the first step in restoring honor to this sport. GUNTHER calls the IC Title The Grand Prix of this great sport.

-JBL is here and as you would expect he is a big fan of GUNTHER and thinks he will be holding that title for a long time. Camp mentions he held the UK Title for 870 days and you can count his losses in NXT/WWE on one hand. Camp brings up that JBL had a long reign as Champion on SmackDown and asks if GUNTHER can do the same. JBL talks about the European style and says people will have trouble with GUNTHER like they did with William Regal and Fit Finlay. GUNTHER would be a perfect member of the APA apparently. They discuss if Ricochet deserves a rematch and JBL thinks he does. He does think Ricochet has a bad match-up with GUNTHER and sometimes that just happens.

-To the video of the slobberknocker between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. I really could go for a prolonged feud between these two. Camp agrees as he just wants a rematch where you let them go until there is a winner. Stanford suggests a cage match.

-To the video as Lacey Evans gave Xia Li her first loss on SmackDown and qualified for the MITB Match in Vegas.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with Lacey Evans and she says she is trying to be wherever WWE needs her. Tonight it was SmackDown and she is heading to Money in The Bank next. She hopes the roster knows she is back and she is going to be champion very soon. Lacey’s daughter, Summer, is here and she is very proud of her mom. Lacey is proud that WWE is letting her use this platform to share his message. That was sweet! Since becoming a dad, I am a sucker for things like that.

-To the video as Shotzi makes a challenge to Ronda Rousey and they have a match. Decent showing by Shotzi as she took what they gave her and made the most of it. Ronda retains, but then gets attacked by Nattie from behind. Sharpshooter! Perhaps a little dig by Camp as he mentions he has seen a lot of people try that move as of late. That may have been a shot at all the video being passed around of people doing awful Sharpshooters in recent weeks.

-To our Main Event as Riddle beat Sami Zayn in a really fun match with the RKO to earn his shot against Roman Reigns next week. Heyman and McAfee on commentary together is wonderful! The Usos hit the ring but Riddle wears them out with a kendo stick. I will say one thing for those that talk about the people from NXT that have been ruined, Riddle is not one of them.

-Riddle is backstage and says it is surreal, but he knew he would get his shot at revenge for his buddy, Randy. He wishes Randy could be here to take in this moment with him. He has to have eyes in the back of his head and is taking this one day at a time. Riddle can guarantee that he will get his pound of flesh next week and Roman will never forget him, Randy, and RK-Bro.

-JBL is back and mentions this is a massive chance for Riddle. He talks about how some people don’t understand how big the opportunity is their first time and are dumb enough to pull out a win. He won’t bet against Roman Reigns though. Camp wonders if Riddle can focus on taking the title instead of just trying to get revenge.

-Stanford switches to talk of Nattie/Ronda and JBL points out that is Stu Hart’s granddaughter and she is a different breed. He talks about how hard it was to get out of The Dungeon and Nattie did it when most men failed. JBL compares this match to Bret Hart vs. Ken Shamrock in their primes. Camp agrees with the comparison.

-Stanford gives the last word to Camp who hypes the build to MITB the next 3 weeks and then SummerSlam is around the corner. With that we are out this week!

