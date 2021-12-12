411’s WWE Talking Smack Report 12.11.21: Drew McIntyre Wants a Match with Cesaro, New Day Talk Being The Greatest Tag Team, and More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 12.11.21

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. We are told that The King, Jerry Lawler, will be our special guest this week.

-We begin with New Day knocking off Rk-Bro and The Usos to lay claim to the greatest tag team in WWE.

-Next they touch on Brock Lesnar informing us that Paul Heyman is still his advocate.

-Next we see highlights from Toni Storm vs Charlotte as Storm gets the win by DQ. Charlotte murders her after the match to stand tall.

-Kayla is backstage at SmackDown with Toni Storm. Toni says she may be knew, but she isn’t a scared little girl. She is in Charlotte’s head and Charlotte knows she will take the SmackDown Women’s Title from her. Kayla brings up the pep talk Sasha gave Toni and poor Toni tells us that Sasha has her back. Better watch that one!

-Jerry Lawler is here and he loved the match and says it was the hottest thing since sunburn to him. Never change King! The Man Cave Lawler is coming to us from looks sweet as I see a giant Superman, Batman/Superman logo, and a Hulk Hand crashing through a wall. Just give us a tour of that house instead of whatever is left for the rest of this show. Camp believes the hybrid style of Storm, flustered Charlotte.

-Day 1: Jan 1: ATL!

-Back with Sonya Deville vs Naomi and Sonya brings out Natalya as the special ring announcer, and Shayna as the special timekeeper. Before the 3 on 1 can happen, Xia Li makes her debut and save Naomi. Good debut!

-Jackie is shocked, shocked, I say, that Sonya had tricks up her sleeves, but the real story is the debut of Xia Li. Jackie marks out over the entrance and Camp calls her entrance an all timer as far as a debut.

-Drew McIntyre and Sheamus beat the tar out of each other as they are one to do. Drew gets the win with The Claymore as he continues his fight to the top and a shot at Roman Reigns.

-Kayla is backstage with Drew McIntyre and he is rocking an amazing Bobby “The Brain Heenan” shirt. So awesome and million cool points to Drew! He talks about doing on SmackDown what he did on RAW and mentions he wants a match with Cesaro as it has not happened yet. I’ll take that!

-Camp informs us that the Heenan shirt and another version were exclusive to those who attended SmackDown in LA.

-BROCK and SAMI! CANADIAN ALPHA MALES! Who knew we needed this pairing in our lives? They pick up the video from the point Brock destroyed the male nurses and then Sami. Paul looked quite pleased which I am sure won’t make our Tribal Chief happy.

-Lawler is brought back in to discuss Brock. Lawler compares Brock to Jason without the hockey mask. Camp thinks Brock is the one in control of the whole thing now. Lawler says that you should never count on Heyman and that when he shakes your hand, you better count your fingers. It will always turn out in his favor. Jackie isn’t sure if Brock is playing games about Paul being with him and Lawler thinks it is possible, but he also knows Paul always has something devious in the back of his mind.

-They move to our Main Event as New Day got the win over RK-Bro and The Usos which apparently gives New Day all the momentum heading into Day 1.

-New Day is backstage as they talk about being the best tag team in the WWE. They have let other teams in the division flourish a bit and now they want to take back the SmackDown Titles. They may also want to go take the titles from RAW, NXT, and even NXT UK. Everyone appreciates the new crown and then Woods goes on a rant about being better than everyone else and compares he and Kofi to Simone Biles. Woods tells someone off camera that you don’t wrap the king. When he is ready then they will cut it off. Woods ends the interview.

-Lawler is envious of Woods’ crown as it is bigger than his. Camp and Jackie tell King his crown is shinier and has more jewels. Lawler then shows us Excalibur (sword, not the announcer) and says it is a Christmas gift for Drew if he needs a new sword.

-Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week.

-Same as always though Lawler was fun and that Heenan shirt was a clear highlight. Thanks for reading!