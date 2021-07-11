411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: Carmella on Being #1 Contender, Edge Has a Message For Roman Reigns, Plus More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 07.10.21

-Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the show and is joined by what is now apparently he new co-host, Pat McAfee as Heyman is seemingly out. He follows in the footsteps of Miz, Xavier Woods and Sami Zayn as far as co-hosts on the rebooted Talking Smack. Let’s see how long McAfee lasts.

-Kayla mentions this is the last Talking Smack inside The ThunderDome as next week they are heading out on the road. Kayla again says Paul is handling personal things as we saw on SmackDown. They discuss Pat joining Big E on the couch and getting a hot foot bath. McAfee says you have to take advantage when Big E invites you to join him on the couch.

-They cover the ending of SmackDown as Rey and Dominick returned to help Edge take out The Usos and Roman. At the time you had to figure this was leading to a 6 Man Tag and Kayla breaks the news that we will be getting that 6 man tag on SmackDown next week from Houston. That’s a solid Main Event for the first show back with fans (not counting Mania).

-Next they go over Shotzi and Tegan Nox debuting on SmackDown. McAfee puts over the TCB tank and credits Tamina for not blinking with the missile from the tank coming at her. The debuting team gets the win over the tag champs and that should set them up for a title shot.

-Nakamura and Boogs arrived in style to SmackDown with Corbin’s jeep. Its seems The King and Boogs will be our first guests this week and that should give Pat a chance to rock out again.

-King Nakamura is here with Boogs playing the guitar and as expected, McAfee loses it as he is honored to be around The King. Kayla congratulates Nakamura on qualifying for MITB and he took joy in shutting up Corbin. McAfee asks Nakamura if he had to expand the crown as it looks great on him. Kayla brings up the wagon they arrived in and Boogs says they got it for pennies on the dollar at an auction so they aren’t sure who it belonged to. Boogs mentions they found crusty Klenex in the car from someone crying and having boogers. Yep, we are at this point in the interview. Kayla mentions next week it will be Nakamura vs Rollins vs Owens vs Big E on SmackDown. The music hits and everyone rocks out as Kayla gives us trying to make another point.

-Kayla covers that Bayley tore her ACL and will be out 9 months.

-That brings out our next guest, Carmella, as she is the new #1 contender and gets her title shot at Bianca next week on SmackDown. That also means she was taken out of MITB and Carmella is cool with that as ladder matches suck and no need to put her body through that. She can skip all the steps and just beat Bianca next week to be champion. Carmella talks about how beautiful she is and McAfee tells her is must be great to walk around and see that reflection all the time. Kayla has heard rumors that Bayley is colluding with Carmella. Carmella cuts her off and says that Bayley is one of her best friends and anyone who doesn’t think she is sharing information with her about Bianca is nuts. She is always ready and tells Pat to stop dancing. She is going to be champion next week and Bianca will be crying. Carmella busts on Pat’s dance moves as we head to our next commercial break.

-Edge is out as our final guest and he compliments Kayla on her orange dress as it reminds him of his home, Orangeville. Pat pays Edge all the compliments and admits he doesn’t know what Iconoclast means. Edge talks about the line between good and evil and certain talents (like Cena, Taker and Reigns) make him cut through that line and bring out a side that is dangerous to him and his opponent. He brings up he has won 31 Championships in the WWE and that is more than anyone else as he is sorry and doesn’t count the 24/7 Championship. SHOTS FIRED TRUTH! At MITB he doesn’t think Roman fully comprehends what he brings. McAfee asks what Edge was doing since Mania to be able to find this place. Edge says he has no regrets, but this loss at Mania bothered him. He was angry and needed a way to harness it is a positive way and it took some time. He knew when he came back he had to find the guy that slapped John Cena’s dad and had no problem facing The Undertaker in Hell in a Cell. He is unhinged when he is out there and it takes a while to get Adam back. Kayla brings up the 6 Man Tag next week. Edge has fun looking at the footage from tonight of him feeding chairs to The Usos. Edge sees the chinks in Reigns’ armor and he has felt the strength leaving his body. He had him at Mania, but Daniel Bryan was there each time to make the save. He had Roman beat twice at Mania and also was ready to hit a conchairto, but Jey Uso saved him. Kayla gives Edge the floor to speak to Roman. Edge says he didn’t come back to do a greatest hits tour. He fought back after a decade and all the injuries to be champion. He wants to take back what he never lost (I mean it was the World Title and not The Universal, but I get what he is saying). That scares Roman Reigns because he knows what Edge is saying is true and that closes the show for this week.

-This was fine, but I am starting to miss Paul Heyman. He would have been gold with Edge on the show tonight. I love McAfee and what he brings, but this show is missing out on what Heyman would bring to sell a match, angle, or just build up someone. Thanks for reading!