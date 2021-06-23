411’s WWE’s The 50 Greatest Tag Teams (#10-6) Report

-Well, we think we know what 10 teams are left, but maybe we get a surprise tossed our way. Let’s get to it!

-Here are the links to the previous 3 episodes: Part I, Part II, Part III

-Breezango welcome us back and they have a hint in the background of who is clocking in at 10.

10. The British Bulldogs

-WWE Tag Team Champions; Debuted Oct 1984

-No surprise here as this is the team a lot of people think of when they hear 80s WWF Tag Team wrestling. Just an extremely influential team and their wars with The Hart Foundation are legendary. Plus Matilda. We all loved Matilda! They touch on Mania 2 with Ozzy in their corner as the high point of their run as they beat The Dream Team for The Tag Titles. Gorilla saying “history made” during a title change is always great. Matilda joined the team in 1987 and they make sure to give her a few more minutes of fame which in this package which is great. They also note Davey’s singles career and being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. JACK FOLEY SQUASH! NICE!

9. The Brothers of Destruction

-2 Time WWE Tag Team Champions; WCW Tag Team Champions

-This seems too high, but this isn’t my list. Probably the most intimidating team on this list and really their careers are tied to each other whether they were a team or feuding with each other. They touch on them winning the WCW Tag Titles and the cage match to unify the titles with the WWE Titles against Kanyon and DDP. That was just an absolute SQUASH. They even mention their partnership was sporadic, but they could always throw them back together at any moment. They deserve a spot on this list, but I just don’t know about Top 10 and really don’t know if they should be above The Bulldogs.

-Brief video package on notable female tag teams: The Bella Twins, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Sane), Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, Jumping Bomb Angels (Noriyoi Tateno and Itsuki Yamazaski), Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, The Glamour Girls (Judy Martin and Leilani Kai), Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss, The Way (Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae), The Golden Role Models (Bayley and Banks)

8. The New Age Outlaws

-WWE Hall of Famers; 6 Time WWE Tag Team Champions

-Jesse James and Billy Gunn were paired together, and a tag team sensation was born. They cheated to win to take the Tag Titles off LOD and never looked back. I still remember them shaving Hawk’s mohawk and tossing Foley and Funk off the stage in a dumpster. They were a natural fit for DX and they become one of the most ever acts you will ever see. They reunited many years later and had one last run with the tag titles as they won them at the 2014 Royal Rumble. I was at that show! They were perfect for The Attitude Era!

7. The Usos

-4 Time SmackDown Tag Team Champions; 2 Time WWE Tag Team Champions

-For whatever reason I really thought they would be Top 5. I probably put too much stock in thinking there would be recency bias. The final team on this list from The Samoan Dynasty and they have been killing it since 2010. It took them a bit to find their footing, but by Mania XXX they were off and running. I miss the war dance when they made their entrance! Coincidentally, they ended the last title run of the New Age Outlaws in 2014. That was the infamous Chicago show where the crowd tried to hijack things in the name of CM Punk. The heel turn was much needed and put them on another level leading to their fantastic feud with New Day.

6. The Legion of Doom

-WWE Hall of Famers; 2 Time WWE Tag Team Champions; NWA Tag Team Champions

-This seems about right considering the 5 teams we have left. Again though I wonder if anything other than their WWE run factored into this. We get lots of NWA goodness in this package though. They made their WWE debut in 1990 and got some of the best reactions of any act at the time. Everyone wanted the dream match with Demolition and happened a few times, but nothing major. Instead LOD knocked off The Nasty Boys to win the Tag Titles at SummerSlam in MSG. Massive pop for that! The left in 1992 and then after a run in WCW, returned in 1997. Interesting how LOD became the old tag team for The Outlaws to put out to pasture and then The Usos did the same to The Outlaws.

-So out top five is going to consist of The Hart Foundation, New Day, The Dudleys, Edge and Christian, and The Hardy Boyz. Honestly, that seems about right. We will see what order next week. As always thanks for reading!