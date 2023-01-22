411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 01.21.23: LA Knight Talks Puppets, More

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to the headlines: Kevin Owens attacks Roman at the contract signing and hits a Stunner followed by a powerbomb through a table. More Men and Women declared for The Roya Rumble. So far, Ricochet is the only person that had to qualify.

-They show up the bracket for the SD Tag Title #1 Contender’s Tournament. All four opening round matches took place on SD and we head to the video for highlights of Drew/Sheamus beating The Viking Raiders. Fun HOSS Fight!

-Sheamus and Drew are backstage with Megan. Sheamus dubs them the Celtic Connection and we will see if that sticks. Drew says he is a little nervous next week as it is a battle of the big men that can fly. He isn’t sure how he is going to fare as they subtlety mock Top Dollah! Sheamus lets us know they put on BANGER after BANGER after BANGER.

-To the video as Hit Row win their first round match against Los Lotharios. Next Imperium beat The Brawling Brutes as well. SmackDown actually has a decent Tag Division based off this Tournament.

-Peacock commercials! Speaking of Peacock, I checked out the first two episodes of Night Court and it made me happy. Nostalgia is a great thing and seeing Dan Fielding back made my day.

-Royal Rumble commercial!

-Sonya Deville and Charlotte get into a war of words. Pearce tries to break things up and that lets Sonya land a sucker punch.

-Camp and Jackie discuss The Pitch Black Match and not they aren’t sure of the rules other than anything goes. To the video as LA Knight murders a jobber with BFT and then we get the return of The Firefly Fun House! Uncle Howdy is hanging out in a TV as well.

-LA Knight is backstage with Megan and she brings up the return of The Firefly Fun House. “Grown man playing with puppets. Great. Good for him.” HA! The man has charisma for days! The story coming out of The Rumble will be L A Knight. Yay!

-Camp and Jackie discuss The Pitch Black Match and how nobody knows what the match is going to be. Camp mentions The Fun House came back as another way for Bray to play mind games.

-Legado Del Fantasma up next. That song is a BANGER!

-Peacock commercials!

-RAW is XXX on Monday with Title Matches, a Steel Cage match and more. Of note this commercial hasn’t been update as they are still advertising Roman’s Acknowledgement Ceremony.

-To the video as LDF dispatched of MMM to advance to face Imperium in the semis.

-Zelina and the rest of LDF are backstage with Megan. They are here to make a statement on SmackDown and they will be recognized as the new top tag team on SmackDown. Santos says it is not arrogance, but confidence. Santos and Zelina each vow to win The Royal Rumble. Emma interrupts and says Zelina can run her mouth and can’t back it up. She will be looking for Zelina in The Royal Rumble.

-Camp and Jackie go over the brackets and we are left with Sheamus/Drew vs. Hit Row and LDF vs. Imperium.

-To the video as Roman and KO have a contract signing. Roman is relaxed waiting and then KO flies into the ring and drops Roman with a Stunner. He takes out The Bloodline and hits a pop-up powerbomb through a table. Sami comes out just a tad late, which was kind of Roman’s fault though I am sure he won’t see it that way.

-Camp gives a brief history of Roman/KO at The Rumble as this will be their third encounter.

-They then hype the now cancelled Acknowledgement Ceremony.

-Next week is Rumble weekend and Camp will be in San Antonio for this show. He gives a plug for The Bump and then Jackie wraps things up.

-Thanks for reading! Go Niners!