411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 07.30.22 – Liv Morgan, Baron Corbin, and The Street Profts All Hype Tonght’s SummerSlam!

-Jackie Redmond, alone in the studio, welcomes us to the show and brings in Sam Roberts from his studio. Matt Camp will be joining the show from Nashville later.

-We start with the awesome Sheamus/Drew McIntyre HOSS FIGHT. Just a war between two friends who enjoy beating the crap out of each other. This was great.

-Jeff Jarrett eats an accidental superkick as he tried to control a brawl between The Usos and Street Profits.

-Brock Lesnar showed up and nearly made Paul Heyman wet his pants.

-To the video where Happy Corbin had a seat behind commentary and harassed McAfee all night. Points for including a photo of McAfee’s mug shot on the poster he was carrying. Corbin lands a kick to McAfee’s plums (someone will get that reference).

-Corbin is backstage and he just wanted to watch a show from Pat’s point of view. He calls Pat a fanboy and there is a difference between being a wrestler and a fan. Baron points out he was just playing mind games and what happened is just a taste of what will happen tomorrow. He doesn’t need luck as that is for losers (CM Punk?) and this is what he does.

-Camp is here from Nashville and doesn’t feel McAfee is out of his league. Pat has kicked off a Super Bowl and has a win at WrestleMania. Roberts says when you talk for a living and get people upset you have to face the ramifications. McAfee spent months busting on Bum Corbin (we need him back) and had Michael Cole cheering him on, and now he is facing the consequences. Roberts jokes that McAfee is getting paid way too much money to do his job.

-To the video as we see the conclusion of the Sheamus/Drew war. This match would have been justified for being on SummerSlam, but I don’t think they would have gotten the amount of time they did here. Drew is the new number 1 contender for Clash at The Castle but gets attacked by Theory while trying to cut his victory promo.

-Jackie and Sam discuss Drew’s chance at Clash at the Castle and the different possibilities that are out there with Brock, Roman, or even Theory walking out of SummerSlam as Champion.

-To the video where Paul Heyman is holding court and tells us Roman will put Brock down for 10 seconds and we will be done with Brock Lesnar. Brock’s music hits and Paul soils himself. Theory makes the save, but ends up getting his ass beat with the briefcase and taken to Suplex City. He then eats a Claymore from Drew in an awesome visual as Drew came onto the screen in mid-flight. That was great! Theory continues to be involved in everything.

-Camp is back and he is expecting carnage and destruction and thinks Nissan Stadium is at risk. Sam agrees and thinks the Stadium will have to be brought down onto one of them to keep them down for 10 seconds. For Brock, this is his last chance, and backing Brock in a corner could be dangerous.

-To the video where Liv and Rousey teamed up against Nattie and Sonya. The story is Liv wants to prove she is a capable champion and do the match on her own, but Ronda tags herself in. Ronda forces Sonya to tap after Liv hits Nattie with ObLivion.

-Liv Morgan is backstage, and she agrees with Megan that she carried her team tonight as she is The Champion. Ronda will give her the fight of her life, but there is no way she is leaving SummerSlam without her SmackDown Woman’s Championship.

-Jackie and Sam discuss!

Peacock commercials!

-To the video as Jeff Jarrett eats a superkick and sells it tremendously. Ford dives out of the ring, over the top, and on The Usos. Let’s see if they can steal the show again tonight.

-The Street Profits are backstage and think perhaps if people looked where they were kicking they wouldn’t hit the wrong person. Dawkins hopes JJ is ready for tomorrow, but their focus is on winning The Tag Titles and ending the streak of The Bloodline. Profits are up and WE WANT THE SMOKE!

-Camp is back and it’s the hard sell for tonight’s show. Camp is picking The Profits. Roberts is rolling with The Usos it seems. Rey/Dom vs. Judgment Day: Camp has Rhea as the X Factor since it’s no DQ and is taking JD. Roberts agrees. Belair/Lynch: Camp and Roberts are taking Belair. Lashley/Theory: Camp gets in a plug for The Bump as Lashley will be on the show. Camp takes Lashley and Roberts thinks Lashley is underestimating Theory. Miz/Paul: Camp picks Paul and Roberts makes a Man on a Mission joke as he picks Miz. I guess that’s all.

-Jackie wraps up the show and we are out this week.

-Enjoy SummerSlam tonight. Thanks for reading!