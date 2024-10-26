411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: LA Knight Uses Steiner Math, More

-Quick plug for my latest Retro Review (Clash of Champions: Coastal Crush) can be found here. Let’s get to it!

-It was a wild one tonight and SmackDown and we get right to the video as The MCMG didn’t want to wait for their Tag Title Match. Jimmy Uso gets involved to help fight off Solo and Jacob Fatu. Roman Reigns is here as well and Jacob eats a Superman Punch. Jey Uso shows up as well and he wants some of The Bloodline. The MCMG benefit as they hit Skull and Bones to win the WWE Tag Team Championship for the first time. Fantastic stuff as everything from MCMG vs. DIY to the finish just cooked!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and is joined by Scott Stanford. Right back to the video as The Uso reunite and the crowd goes crazy as they hug with Roman watching on with pride. WE NEED SAMI!

-New match made for Crown Jewel and it’s the Triple Threat we all expected: US Title: LA Knight vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes!

-To the video as Randy Orton tells HHH he wants a match with Kevin Owens and thinks HHH is trying to protect KO. HHH tells Orton he is protecting Orton from Owens and mentions Orton being on the shelf for 18 months. Orton brings up the history with HHH and begs for the match. HHH: “I hope to God you know what you are all asking for,” and he gives Orton the match.

-Next Saturday: Crown Jewel! Champion vs. Champion for The Men and Women!

-To the video as Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER have another verbal exchange before it finally broke down into a fight. Cody lands the first shot which is kind of a dick thing from Cody. Kaiser jumps and I can’t say Cody didn’t deserve this. Randy makes the save.

-Next Friday it’s Imperium vs. Randy and Cody. That makes sense based on what happened tonight and I believe that show is being taped right now since they will be in Saudi Arabia next week.

-To the video as Match 7 between Andrade and Carmelo Hayes took place (on the same night as World Series Game 1 in a nice touch), and no winner as LA Knight attacks both men. Aldis punishes Knight for his actions by making the Triple Threat match we all knew was coming.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with our US Champion, LA Knight. He notes he made Andrade and Melo regret they put their hands on him. He understands the odds are against him AND REFERENCES STEINER MATH BY NAME. 141% CHANCE OF WINNING! Nobody on Earth can touch him with everyone saying……YEAH! That was great! Anytime we get a Steiner Match reference it rules.

-RAW this Monday: War Raiders vs. New Day vs. Rey Mysterio/Dragon Lee!

-Byron Saxton is backstage with The Street Profits and he immediately brings up The MCMG winning the WWE Tag Titles. B Fab notes the narrative is about to change and here are Pretty Deadly. They call The Profits out for choking and it leads to a match between the two being announced for next week. Pretty Deadly are great at what they do!

-To the video as MCMG and DIY had a fantastic match as you would expect. MCMG get the win to become #1 Contenders for the Tongan’s WWE Tag Titles.

-The Bloodline are out and Solo throws out the idea of MCMG getting their Title Match right now. The MCMG and crowd are all for it and ALdis makes it official. I wonder if they did it this way as a creative way to keep it from being done on a taped show. Genius if so!

-Back to where we started this show as Jimmy Uso, and Roman Reigns (listen to that pop when Roman’s music hits) handle Jacob and Solo. Jey Uso shows up as well and thankfully Cole and Graves don’t blame done as Jey is wearing a mask. The MCMG take advantage and are the new WWE Tag Team Champions.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with our new WWE Tag Team Champions, The MCMG. Sabin notes it is still sinking in and he is kind of speechless. They came to proof they are one of the greatest tag teams of all time and you can only do that in the WWE. Shelley notes they will prove they are one of the greatest tag teams of all time. Great stuff for MCMG.

-Next Friday on SmackDown: Liv and Nia come face-to-face. Also, Fatal 4 Way: Piper vs. Lash vs. Bianca vs. Iyo. Also, also, Cody/Randy vs. Imperium!

