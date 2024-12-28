411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: Carmelo Hayes Talks 2025, More

-Big night as once we finish this episode of TSDLD, we get the final episode of NXT Level Up. Rampage is also having its final episode, and I will mention I was there for the first Rampage in Pittsburgh. It’s the end of the Friday Night Wars! Let’s get to it!

-Moments Ago: Nick Aldis made it official for The Royal Rumble: WWE Title: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens! Ladder Match! KO offers a handshake, but Cody is being a poor sport. KO decks him and stomps the neck. I like how it logically makes sense to have a ladder match as each man has a Title (whether earned or not) and have both hang above the ring. KO is becoming the king of World Title Matches at The Royal Rumble. Can he finally win one?

Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Sam Roberts.

-To the video as we had a 6 Woman Tag Match (we get one of those on the final edition of Level Up tonight). Tiffany Stratton teases cashing in on Nia and the crowd is going crazy as they want to see it, but Candice cuts her off. Tiffany makes it known she wants to be Champion. The bickering leads to Naomi getting the pin on Candice.

-Next Friday SmackDown moves to 3 Hours and Nia Jax will defend her WWE Women’s Title against Naomi. I was enjoying this show being at 10 PM, but I guess we are back to 11 PM. Still no word on if RAW Talk is continuing on Peacock in the Netflix Era.

-Royal Rumble: Lucas Oil Stadium! The Biggest Indy Show Ever!

-To earlier tonight as Chelsea Green had her US Title Celebration and it was AWESOME! It seems that Canadians don’t lie. 2025 is the Year of Red, White, and Green! Michin interrupts and is ready to give Chelsea the ass whipping she deserves with a kendo stick. Piper takes the bullet and then pulls Chelsea to safety!

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Michin and she wants everyone to understand it was her against Chelsea and Piper. Now she has her bestie: Kendrick The Kendo Stick! Apparently, Kendrick thinks Cathy is beautiful. Well, duh! I wouldn’t make jokes about Kendrick!

-The Street Profits are on a quest to find out who attacked them a few weeks back. Pretty Deadly stooge out Los Garzas, so The Street Profits attack. It leads to a match between the two teams!

-They had a darn fine match as it is cool to see Los Garzas get a chance to show what they can do. These two actually had a match on Main Event not long ago and it was one of the better Main Event matches of the year. The Profits get the win.

-Cathy is backstage with The Street Profits and it was later revealed DIY took out The Profits. Ford says they didn’t finish the job as they are still breathing. Dawkins says DIY’s day is coming and they are going to take them to the woodshed. They will finish the job.

-This Monday is the final RAW on USA and I think I am going to do a Retro Review this weekend of the very first RAW on USA.

-To the video as Sami Zayn showed up and ended up getting a match with Carmelo. No Winner as Braun kidnaps Hayes and The New Bloodlike attack Sami. Strowman is back and wants some and we tease a showdown with Jacob, but the numbers catch up to Braun. Sami eats a Samoan Spike as the crowd chants OTC.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Carmelo Hayes and he says he loves doing SDLD after dripping sweat and getting his ass beat. He is going to keep taking shots in 2025 and next year he won’t miss.

-Back to how we started with Cody vs. KO being made official as a Ladder Match at The Rumble. KO attacks Cody and goes after the damaged neck. Would they be crazy enough to do a Package Piledriver off a ladder? Just teasing it would probably get a crazy reaction.

Thanks for reading!