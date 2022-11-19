411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: Ricochet and Santos Escobar Talk World Cup and More!

-Jackie Redmond welcome us to the show and she is joined, as always, by Matt Camp. They jump right into the reveal of Kevin Owens as the 5th member of Team Drew/Brutes.

-Other headlines: Shotzi has Raquel as backup which will lead to a tag match against Shayna and Ronda next week. LA Knight pissed off Bray Wyatt and bad things happened.

-To the video as Ali and Ricochet had a darn fine match that made me smile because I’ve recapped Main Event for going on 3 years now and I watched them face each other over and over on there. Ricochet gets the win which makes sense as Ali was coming in banged up.

-Ricochet is backstage with Meghan Morant and he thinks Braun is looking past their match next week. He will prove Braun wrong next and again says that he may be a flippy flopper, but not even a Monster will stop him from winning The SmackDown World Cup.

-Jackie and Camp discuss! Camp gives his thoughts on Ricochet vs. Braun next week.

-LDF and Ronda/Shayna still to come!

-To the video as Bray Wyatt is fighting his demons and feels the need to apologize to LA Knight because he had a moment of weakness and strayed from his path. Knight is out and slaps Wyatt in the to make them even before accepting the apology. Bray seems cool with it and offers a handshake so Knight slaps him again. LA: “2 for 1 Special.” Wyatt is quite angered and later we find Knight out cold and buried under a bunch of camera/light equipment and chairs.

-Jackie and Camp discuss and wonder what LA was thinking.

-To the video as we see highlights of Shotzi vs. Shayna. Ronda tries to get involved, but Raquel heads down to even the odds and the distraction lets Shotzi get the roll-up for the win.

-Ronda and Shayna are backstage. They both note Raquel stuck her nose in business that wasn’t hers. People who stick their nose in their business will have to pay. Those who stick their nose in their business will have to pay a tax, limb by limb.

-Camp and Jackie discuss! As mentioned, next week it’s Ronda/Shayna vs. Shotzi/Raquel. That match is one day before Survivor Series.

-LDF up next.

-To the video as Butch beats Sami Zayn to advance in the World Cup. The match featured all the seconds brawling which cost Sami the match as they continue to tease issues with The Bloodline. Everyone hits everyone after the match.

-Santos Escobar and the rest of LDF are backstage. Zelina says it is clear The Viking Raiders came after them because they are the fastest rising stars on SmackDown. Zelina wants to move to more important things and that’s the World Cup. Santos is happy to face Butch and knows he will have the Brawling Brutes, but he will have LDF with him. He will win The World Cup for Mexico, but the IC Title will be for him.

-Camp and Jackie preview Santos/Butch. Santos should win this one as Butch has other things to focus on, unless HHH really wants to reward us with Butch/Walter on the Main Roster.

-Back to the show close as we pick up with Roman showing up and wrecking fools. He has a showdown with Drew and then one with Sheamus. Roman stands tall, but then Kevin Owens shows up as the 5th man and SHIT IS ON! KO stomps the piss out of Reigns and then has the showdown with Sami Zayn that everyone is dying for. Of course they don’t touch and then KO catches Roman with The Stunner. This was great and I am pumped for this match.

-Jackie and Camp discuss. Camp notes that KO is built for War Games and has been in a War Games match previously. They discuss Sami/KO history and now they didn’t touch tonight. Where does Sami’s allegiance rest? They plug the Advantage Match on Friday as it will be The Usos vs. Drew and Sheamus.

-Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week.

