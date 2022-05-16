AAA Announces Their Youtube Channel Is Now Available Worldwide

Lucha Libre AAA has announced that their Youtube channel is now available worldwide for free to their fans.

Co-owner Dorian Roldan tweeted: “YouTube Lucha Libre AAA channel; available worldwide!”

Co-owner Marisela Pena Roldan added: “AAA’s YouTube channel is now available globally.”

The channel was blocked in the US after Lucha Libre FMV, the parent company of Lucha Underground, sued them back in December 2020. They accused AAA of breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith & fair dealing, copyright infringement, trademark infringement, and unfair competition. They claimed that AAA violated their agreement by making deals with platforms like Facebook Watch, Twitch and Youtube, which aired their shows from 2017 to 2020, as well as Marvel and Space.

No official statement has been made on the legal battle, but shortly after December 2021, AAA began to air events on FITE. This would seem to suggest that the lawsuit is over or will be, now that AAA can air in the US again.