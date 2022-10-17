AAA Announces Upcoming Disney+ Marvel Series El Origen De La Mascara

Lucha Libre AAA is teaming up with Marvel for a Disney+ series titled El Origen De La Mascara. AAA announced at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City that the characters of their Marvel Lucha Libre collaboration with the entertainment giant will star in their own series, the trailer for which you can see below.

As of now, ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reports that it is not clear whether the show, which premieres on December 21st, will air just in Mexico or in the US as well. You can see a video capturing the trailer below: