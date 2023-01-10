AAA & CMLL Veteran Black Warrior Passes Away

Black Warrior, who worked for both AAA and CMLL over a 30-year career, has passed away. CMLL announced on Tuesday that the wrestling star, real name Jesús Toral López, also known as Black Warrior, has passed away at the age of 54.

Black Warrior worked under a variety of names during his career. The nephew of CMLL star Blue Panther, he debuted in 1984 under the name Destroyer before coming to CMLL as Camorra. He used a variety of gimmicks and character names, working for different promotions, before he turned heel in 1996 and took on the name Black Warrior. He won several titles in CMLL including three runs with the World Trios Championship, two Mexican National Trios Championship reigns, two NWA World Light Heavyweight Championship wins and one NWA World Middleweight Championship win.

Warrior continued working all the way up until last month; his last match was a win over Vegas at Arena Mama Lucha’s Tercer Aniversario on December 3rd. CMLL and AAA have both issued statements as you can see below, along with a statement by Mistico.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mr. López.

El CMLL se une a la pena que embarga a la familia luchística por el sensible fallecimiento de Jesús Toral López “Black Warrior”, luchador que tuvo una destacada trayectoria como parte de esta organización. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/9tmkpRND1n — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) January 10, 2023

🙏🏻 La familia de #LuchaLibreAAA lamenta profundamente el fallecimiento de "Black Warrior". Deseamos pronta resignación para familiares y amigos #QEPD ✝️ pic.twitter.com/sXtS6Bq7pI — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) January 10, 2023