AAA General Director Says Matt Hardy Will Still Compete in TripleMania XXX Main Event

– As previously reported, Jeff Hardy’s felony DUI arrest has raised some question marks surrounding this weekend’s AAA TripleMania XXX main event that was scheduled to feature The Hardys vs. Dragon Lee and Dralistico. It was later reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that AAA wanted to at least keep Matt Hardy in the match and find him a replacement tag team partner since Jeff Hardy is most assuredly not going to be in the match anymore. Mas Lucha now reports that AAA General Director Dorian Roldán announced that Matt Hardy will still compete at Saturday’s event.

It appears that AAA will be issuing an announcement later today regarding the TripleMania XXX main event. Mas Lucha reports (via Google Translate), “Dorian Roldán confirms that @MATTHARDYBRAND will be at Triplemanía XXX Cap on Saturday in Tijuana and that tonight there will be more news about it.”

TripleMania XXX is scheduled for Saturday, June 18 in Tijuana, Mexico.