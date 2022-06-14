AAA Reportedly Searching for Jeff Hardy Replacement for TripleMania Main Event Slot

– As previously reported, AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy was arrested yesterday in Volusia County, Florida for Felony DUI. He was previously scheduled to work a tag team title Ladder Match tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite. In addition, he was also supposed to be working AAA TripleMania on June 18 in Tijuana, Mexico in another tag team match with his brother Matt Hardy. Dave Meltzer shared an update on what might happen with The Hardys’ slot at TripleMania on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

Matt and Jeff Hardy were originally scheduled to face Dragon Lee and Dralistico this Saturday for the AAA card in the main event. However, Jeff’s arrest puts some question marks for the matchup. According to Meltzer, AAA officials want to keep Matt Hardy in the tag team match and find him a replacement to team with him. As of right now, AAA does not have a replacement partner ready to go for Hardy, but they are said to be working on it.

Meltzer continued on the difficulty in finding Matt Hardy a replacement tag team partner on late notice. He added, “I know there’s a bunch of guys they’ve asked for. Things haven’t happened yet. It’s hard on late notice to get guys to go to Tijuana, but that’s another situation.”