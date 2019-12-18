AAA Stars Drago, Aerostar, Taurus and Puma King To Compete At MLW Zero Hour

Major League Wrestling has announced that AAA stars Drago, Aerostar, Taurus and Puma King will compete at MLW Zero Hour on January 11. Here’s the press release:

AAA Luchadores to invade MLW on January 11 in Dallas

Aerostar, Drago, Puma King & Taurus to represent AAA at MLW Fusion TV taping

The first stage of the AAA x MLW collaboration will kick off January 11 in Dallas, Texas.

Major League Wrestling today announced that AAA Lucha Libre will send four of their premier luchadores: Aerostar, Drago, Puma King and Taurus to compete at MLW: Zero Hour at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area on Saturday January 11. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $15 at http://www.MLWDallas.com.

AAA co-founder Konnan, who has been at the forefront of the AAA-MLW collaborations, has confirmed that Mexico’s top promotion will be sending Aerostar, Drago, Puma King and Taurus to MLW for the league’s return to Dallas on January 11.

AAA and MLW matchmakers are in active discussions on some specular bouts for Dallas.

League matchmakers are working with AAA to finalize the luchadores’ bouts, which should be revealed in the coming days.

A wrinkle in these talks? Salina de la Renta and Promociones Dorado. There are reports the Empresaria is tampering with deals and contracts. What does this mean? We’re not entirely sure but Salina seems committed to disrupting Konnan’s business.

Experience the thrilling luchadores of AAA LIVE January 11. Tickets start at $15!

Purchase your tickets today at MLWDallas.com and see MLW’s return to Dallas live.

Media and miscellaneous inquiries for this event can be sent to: [email protected]

Buy tickets starting at $15 at MLWDallas.com.

Matches signed:

NO ROPES BARBED WIRE MATCH

Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner

GRUDGE MATCH!

Ross Von Erich vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

MJF wins he gets a World Tag Team Title shot, if he loses he can never challenge the Von Erichs again to a title fight

MJF vs. Marshall Von Erich

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • Salina de la Renta • Mance Warner • Hijo de LA Park • Low Ki • Richard Holliday • National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • Douglas James • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil • Davey Boy Smith Jr. • Brian Pillman Jr. • Savio Vega • Konnan and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MORE ABOUT THE NYTEX SPORTS CENTRE:?

The NYTEX Sports Centre is a 2,400 seat multi-purpose arena in North Richland Hills, Texas. The venue offers modern facilities, parking and easy accessibility. The NYTEX Sports Centre provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at: 8851 Ice House Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

DRIVING DIRECTIONS:

From I-30 West

Take I-30 West to I-35 North toward Denton

Take HWY 121 North toward DFW Airport

Exit 22A (Hwy 26 and FM 1938)

Slightly veer left and again to the right onto Davis Blvd (FM 1938)

Take right onto Mid-Cities Blvd

Turn right on Hawk before Birdville High School

NYTEX will be on your right

From the West

Merge on NE Loop 820

Take TX-26/ Blvd 26 exit

Slightly veer left and again to the right onto Davis Blvd (FM 1938)

Take right onto Mid-Cities Blvd

Turn right on Hawk before Birdville High School

NYTEX will be on your right

From the East

Take SH121 South and SH183 South (Airport Freeway)

Exit Precinct Line Road

Turn right on Precinct Line Road; heading north

Turn left on Mid-Cities Blvd

Turn left on Hawk Ave

NYTEX will be on your right

From the South

Take Loop 820 North

Exit 22A (Hwy 26 and FM 1938)

Slightly veer left and again to the right onto Davis Blvd (FM 1938)

Take right onto Mid-Cities Blvd

Turn right on Hawk before Birdville High School

NYTEX will be on your right

From the North

Take I-35W South to Loop 820 South

Exit Davis Blvd (FM 1938)

Take right onto Mid-Cities Blvd

Turn right on Hawk before Birdville High School

NYTEX will be on your right

PARKING:

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.

Media Inquiries

Tom George

[email protected]

Mila Guzmán

Head of Media Relations

[email protected]

Business Inquiries:

For general business inquires, visit: https://mlw.com/contact-2/.