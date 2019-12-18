wrestling
AAA Stars Drago, Aerostar, Taurus and Puma King To Compete At MLW Zero Hour
Major League Wrestling has announced that AAA stars Drago, Aerostar, Taurus and Puma King will compete at MLW Zero Hour on January 11. Here’s the press release:
AAA Luchadores to invade MLW on January 11 in Dallas
Aerostar, Drago, Puma King & Taurus to represent AAA at MLW Fusion TV taping
The first stage of the AAA x MLW collaboration will kick off January 11 in Dallas, Texas.
Major League Wrestling today announced that AAA Lucha Libre will send four of their premier luchadores: Aerostar, Drago, Puma King and Taurus to compete at MLW: Zero Hour at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area on Saturday January 11. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.
Tickets start at $15 at http://www.MLWDallas.com.
AAA co-founder Konnan, who has been at the forefront of the AAA-MLW collaborations, has confirmed that Mexico’s top promotion will be sending Aerostar, Drago, Puma King and Taurus to MLW for the league’s return to Dallas on January 11.
AAA and MLW matchmakers are in active discussions on some specular bouts for Dallas.
League matchmakers are working with AAA to finalize the luchadores’ bouts, which should be revealed in the coming days.
A wrinkle in these talks? Salina de la Renta and Promociones Dorado. There are reports the Empresaria is tampering with deals and contracts. What does this mean? We’re not entirely sure but Salina seems committed to disrupting Konnan’s business.
Experience the thrilling luchadores of AAA LIVE January 11. Tickets start at $15!
Purchase your tickets today at MLWDallas.com and see MLW’s return to Dallas live.
Media and miscellaneous inquiries for this event can be sent to: [email protected]
Buy tickets starting at $15 at MLWDallas.com.
Matches signed:
NO ROPES BARBED WIRE MATCH
Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner
GRUDGE MATCH!
Ross Von Erich vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor
MJF wins he gets a World Tag Team Title shot, if he loses he can never challenge the Von Erichs again to a title fight
MJF vs. Marshall Von Erich
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • Salina de la Renta • Mance Warner • Hijo de LA Park • Low Ki • Richard Holliday • National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • Douglas James • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil • Davey Boy Smith Jr. • Brian Pillman Jr. • Savio Vega • Konnan and more!
More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.
Tickets start at $15 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.
General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.
MORE ABOUT THE NYTEX SPORTS CENTRE:?
The NYTEX Sports Centre is a 2,400 seat multi-purpose arena in North Richland Hills, Texas. The venue offers modern facilities, parking and easy accessibility. The NYTEX Sports Centre provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.
The venue is located at: 8851 Ice House Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
DRIVING DIRECTIONS:
From I-30 West
Take I-30 West to I-35 North toward Denton
Take HWY 121 North toward DFW Airport
Exit 22A (Hwy 26 and FM 1938)
Slightly veer left and again to the right onto Davis Blvd (FM 1938)
Take right onto Mid-Cities Blvd
Turn right on Hawk before Birdville High School
NYTEX will be on your right
From the West
Merge on NE Loop 820
Take TX-26/ Blvd 26 exit
Slightly veer left and again to the right onto Davis Blvd (FM 1938)
Take right onto Mid-Cities Blvd
Turn right on Hawk before Birdville High School
NYTEX will be on your right
From the East
Take SH121 South and SH183 South (Airport Freeway)
Exit Precinct Line Road
Turn right on Precinct Line Road; heading north
Turn left on Mid-Cities Blvd
Turn left on Hawk Ave
NYTEX will be on your right
From the South
Take Loop 820 North
Exit 22A (Hwy 26 and FM 1938)
Slightly veer left and again to the right onto Davis Blvd (FM 1938)
Take right onto Mid-Cities Blvd
Turn right on Hawk before Birdville High School
NYTEX will be on your right
From the North
Take I-35W South to Loop 820 South
Exit Davis Blvd (FM 1938)
Take right onto Mid-Cities Blvd
Turn right on Hawk before Birdville High School
NYTEX will be on your right
PARKING:
Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.
Media Inquiries
Tom George
[email protected]
Mila Guzmán
Head of Media Relations
[email protected]
Business Inquiries:
For general business inquires, visit: https://mlw.com/contact-2/.
