AAA Issues Statement After Cuartero Accused Of Family Violence

AAA has issued a statement after AAA Trios co-Champion Cuartero was accused of family violence by his partner. A story from Pasala Magazine saw CMLL star Stephanie Vaquer accused Cuartero of family violence.

According to sdpnoticias, an image of Vaguer with visible neck injuries was released online, which was allegedly caused by Cuartero and which you can see below. That report notes Vaquer filed a complaint with the Mexico City AttorneyGeneral’s Office.

Following the news breaking, AAA issued a statement which read:

“From AAA we endorse the respect and equality of all women, therefore we reject all expressions of gender violence. That is why we are dismayed by the serious complaint that has been made against wrestler Cuartero. We will be very attentive to the resolutions issued by the authorities; always respectful of all the procedures dictated by the law of our country. We will continue to work with all our efforts to fight for the equality of all women and to give visibility to the prevention of gender violence at all levels.”

Comunicado oficial #LuchaLibreAAA: 6 de marzo, 2023. pic.twitter.com/nPZNKuxTbI — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) March 7, 2023