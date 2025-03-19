AAA Tag Team Championships Vacated Due To Inactivity

Lucha Libre AAA has vacated their Tag Team Championships due to inactivity. The promotion announced on Wednesday that the titles had been vacated after they were inactive for 214 days. The champions were Raj Dhesi and Satnam Singh, who won the titles at AAA TripleMania 32 CDMX in August. They have not defended the titles since.

Fightful notes that the new champions will be determined at future events.