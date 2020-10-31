wrestling / News
WWE News: Aalyah Mysterio Says She Loves Murphy, Lars Sullivan Interview Clip
October 31, 2020 | Posted by
– Murphy and Aalyah Mysterio are a case of true love, at least in Aalyah’s eyes. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Aalyah declared her love for Murphy and they kissed in the ring after Murphy came down to the ring with her to apologize to the Mysterio family. Rey and Dominick came out and fought off Seth Rollins who tried to lure Murphy and Aalyah to his side, but afterward couldn’t talk Aalyah into leaving with them:
– WWE posted Lars Sullivan’s interview with Corey Graves from tonight’s Smackdown, as you can see below. Sullivan talked about how he was called a freak for the first time as a child and how that fuels who he is today in WWE:
