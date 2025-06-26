Aaron Wolf Set To Appear At NJPW Tanahashi Jam

Aaron Wolf is set to make an appearance at NJPW Tanahashi Jam. NJPW announced on Thursday that Wolf, a gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics in the 100kg judo division, will appear at the June 29th show that is being put together by Hiroshi Tanahashi. Wolf signed with NJPW earlier this week.

The announcement notes that Wolf will appear at the event, which takes place at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium, and deliver a speech in the ring. He is set to make his in-ring debut on January 4th, 2026 at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20.