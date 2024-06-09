wrestling / News

AAW Day Of Defiance Results 6.8.24: New Heavyweight Champion Crowned

June 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AAW Day Of Defiance Image Credit: AAW

AAW Day Of Defiance saw the crowning of a new AAW Heavyweight Champion, and the results from the show are online. You can see the results from the Berwyn, Illinois show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Isaiah Moore def. Myron Reed

* The Bravo Family def. Joey Avalon & Sierra

* Ren Jones def. David Ali

* AAW Tag Team Championship Match: The Outrunners def. The Hustle And The Muscle via DQ

* AAW Heritage Championship Match: Joe Alonzo def. Gary Jay

* Solomon Tupu def. Shain Boucher

* Russ Jones & Schaff def. Alex Taylor & Silas Mason

* Shane Hollister def. Heather Reckless

* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Gnarls Garvin def. Davey Vega

