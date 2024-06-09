AAW Day Of Defiance Results 6.8.24: New Heavyweight Champion Crowned

AAW Day Of Defiance saw the crowning of a new AAW Heavyweight Champion, and the results from the show are online. You can see the results from the Berwyn, Illinois show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Isaiah Moore def. Myron Reed

* The Bravo Family def. Joey Avalon & Sierra

* Ren Jones def. David Ali

* AAW Tag Team Championship Match: The Outrunners def. The Hustle And The Muscle via DQ

* AAW Heritage Championship Match: Joe Alonzo def. Gary Jay

* Solomon Tupu def. Shain Boucher

* Russ Jones & Schaff def. Alex Taylor & Silas Mason

* Shane Hollister def. Heather Reckless

* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Gnarls Garvin def. Davey Vega

The Hustle & The Muscle @TheRohitRaju and @zeekybaby had a successful title defense at #AAWDefiance against The Outrunners and felt that their job was DONE and they didn’t need to stick around for the rest of the show.

The champs have left the building!

See it on @HighspotsWN pic.twitter.com/GMwHZhI3j2

— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) June 9, 2024