AAW EPIC 2022 Results 3.19.22: Ace Steel Battles Davey Vega, More
AAW EPIC 2022 took place on Saturday night in Chicago, with Ace Steel and more in action. You can see results and highlights below, per Fightful:
* Shane Hollister def. Stephen Wolf
* Silas Young def. Conan Lycan
In the second match of #AAWEPIC, Silas Young defeats Conan Lycan!
Join us on @FiteTV: https://t.co/aZ2OUnB605@lastrealmanROH @ValerieMalone19 @ConanLycan pic.twitter.com/saUICNKOzE
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) March 20, 2022
* Sierra def. Vert Vixen
* Fred Yehi def. Gnarls Garvin
18th @AAWPro event for me. Fitting as it was #AAWEPIC 18th year anniversary. Banger of a show last night. PRO WRESTLING. 👏👏👏👏 @fredyehi v @GNARLSGARVIN
Ref: @PerchXLV pic.twitter.com/N1bXbIx9ma
— Marco Solis Martinez (@Jedi_Marcos) March 20, 2022
TOPE FROM BEEF SO BIG IT BROKE THE SCREEN #AAWEpic pic.twitter.com/L3oaEGscgj
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 20, 2022
* AAW Heritage Championship #1 Contender Match: Myron Reed def. Brayden Lee and Gringo Loco and Jake Something
* Ace Perry def. Levi Everett
* Russ Jones def. Ace Perry
* Ace Steel def. Davey Vega
We’re still in complete shock by the actions of the returning Ace Steel last night at the conclusion of #AAWEPIC
Order the replay on @fitetv
👤: @acesofsteel / @MatFitchett
📸: @cameraguygimmik pic.twitter.com/xVhJpOjYg1
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) March 20, 2022
* ACH & Jah-C def. Hakim Zane & Karam
ACH is on fire! #AAWEpic pic.twitter.com/DwGEqDMulK
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 20, 2022
* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Mat Fitchett def. Schaff
