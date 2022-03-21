AAW EPIC 2022 Results 3.19.22: Ace Steel Battles Davey Vega, More

AAW EPIC 2022 took place on Saturday night in Chicago, with Ace Steel and more in action. You can see results and highlights below, per Fightful:

* Shane Hollister def. Stephen Wolf

* Silas Young def. Conan Lycan

* Sierra def. Vert Vixen

* Fred Yehi def. Gnarls Garvin

TOPE FROM BEEF SO BIG IT BROKE THE SCREEN #AAWEpic pic.twitter.com/L3oaEGscgj — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 20, 2022

* AAW Heritage Championship #1 Contender Match: Myron Reed def. Brayden Lee and Gringo Loco and Jake Something

* Ace Perry def. Levi Everett

* Russ Jones def. Ace Perry

* Ace Steel def. Davey Vega

We’re still in complete shock by the actions of the returning Ace Steel last night at the conclusion of #AAWEPIC Order the replay on @fitetv 👤: @acesofsteel / @MatFitchett 📸: @cameraguygimmik pic.twitter.com/xVhJpOjYg1 — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) March 20, 2022

* ACH & Jah-C def. Hakim Zane & Karam

ACH is on fire! #AAWEpic pic.twitter.com/DwGEqDMulK — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 20, 2022

* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Mat Fitchett def. Schaff