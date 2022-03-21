wrestling / News

AAW EPIC 2022 Results 3.19.22: Ace Steel Battles Davey Vega, More

March 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AAW EPIC 2022 Image Credit: AAW

AAW EPIC 2022 took place on Saturday night in Chicago, with Ace Steel and more in action. You can see results and highlights below, per Fightful:

* Shane Hollister def. Stephen Wolf

* Silas Young def. Conan Lycan

* Sierra def. Vert Vixen

* Fred Yehi def. Gnarls Garvin

* AAW Heritage Championship #1 Contender Match: Myron Reed def. Brayden Lee and Gringo Loco and Jake Something

* Ace Perry def. Levi Everett

* Russ Jones def. Ace Perry

* Ace Steel def. Davey Vega

* ACH & Jah-C def. Hakim Zane & Karam

* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Mat Fitchett def. Schaff

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AAW EPIC, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading