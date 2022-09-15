wrestling / News
Abadon No Longer Appearing For TJPW Due To Visa Issues
It was reported earlier this week that Abadon would make her debut for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling. However, that will no longer be the case. TJPW put out a post on Twitter announcing that she will not be appearing at their event tomorrow night due to visa issues.
[Notice of cancellation of Abaddon’s visit to Japan]
Abaddon’s visit to Japan, which had been announced for tomorrow’s TJPW Shinjuku tournament, has been cancelled.
Originally, he was scheduled to come to Japan to participate in a match at another event held at the same time.
However, there was a problem with obtaining a visa to participate in the event, and although we were trying to resolve it until today, unfortunately, the visit to Japan itself was cancelled.
We apologize for the inconvenience. Next time, I hope that TJPW will contact you directly and proceed so that we can participate in the race.
しかし、そのイベント出場に関するVISA取得にトラブルが発生し、本日まで解決に努めておりましたが、残念ながら来日自体がキャンセルとなってしまいました。
ご迷惑をおかけして申し訳ございません。次回はTJPWが直接コンタクトを取り、参戦を実現できるよう進めていけたらと考えています。#tjpw
— TJPW 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) September 15, 2022
I'm heartbroken.
We will do this in the future 🧡 https://t.co/2Oegr7nx0j
— Abadon_AEW (@abadon_AEW) September 15, 2022
