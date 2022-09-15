Abadon No Longer Appearing For TJPW Due To Visa Issues

It was reported earlier this week that Abadon would make her debut for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling. However, that will no longer be the case. TJPW put out a post on Twitter announcing that she will not be appearing at their event tomorrow night due to visa issues.

[Notice of cancellation of Abaddon’s visit to Japan]

Abaddon’s visit to Japan, which had been announced for tomorrow’s TJPW Shinjuku tournament, has been cancelled.

Originally, he was scheduled to come to Japan to participate in a match at another event held at the same time.

However, there was a problem with obtaining a visa to participate in the event, and although we were trying to resolve it until today, unfortunately, the visit to Japan itself was cancelled.

We apologize for the inconvenience. Next time, I hope that TJPW will contact you directly and proceed so that we can participate in the race.