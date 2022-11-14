wrestling / News
Abadon Was Injured This Past Weekend
November 14, 2022
PWInsider reports that Abadon was injured this past weekend while during a match for Warriors of Wrestling in Staten Island, New York. She went for a hurricanrana on Joey Ace but landed wrong. The match was stopped and she went to the hospital.
The latest update is that she likely has a broken collarbone. It’s unknown how long she’ll be out, but the injury usually takes between 6-8 weeks to heal.
