Abadon Was Injured This Past Weekend

November 14, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Abadon AEW Dynamite

PWInsider reports that Abadon was injured this past weekend while during a match for Warriors of Wrestling in Staten Island, New York. She went for a hurricanrana on Joey Ace but landed wrong. The match was stopped and she went to the hospital.

The latest update is that she likely has a broken collarbone. It’s unknown how long she’ll be out, but the injury usually takes between 6-8 weeks to heal.

