Abdullah The Butcher Reportedly Hospitalized in Georgia

– PWInsider reports that wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer, Abdullah the Butcher (aka Lawrence Robert Shreve), is currently in the hospital. He’s reportedly been in the hospital for the last week in Georgia and is said to be dealing with an intesinal issue.

The 83-year-old wrestler is scheduled to appear at The Gatherin in North Carolina, it’s unknown if he will be released from the hospital and able to travel at the time.

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Abdullah and his family.