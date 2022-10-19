Ace Steel Reportedly Fired From AEW

During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that AEW officially released Ace Steel from the company earlier this week.

Steel was one of the people suspended following a brawl at All Out, which also involved CM Punk and the Elite. At this time, there’s still no word on the status of the other four. Steel was reported to have bitten Kenny Omega during the incident. Prior to this, he had been working as a producer for the company.