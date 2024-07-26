Ace Steel Says CM Punk Visited His Wrestling School

Ace Steel recently noted that CM Punk visited his wrestling academy last week. Steel posted to his Instagram account noting that Punk dropped by his Foundation of Wrestling Academy to help with some training sessions, as you can see below.

Steel wrote:

We had a special guest in last night for a BEST IN THE WORLD ???? Training sesh.

CM PUNK @cmpunk came in to work with us and talk to everyone. He answered questions with a pow wow afterwards and gave some invaluable knowledge that’s applicable to everyone working in the industry..new or seasoned.

I remember the first day he walked into training at The Steel Domain in Chicago and it’s no shock that he continues at this stage to give back to our industry.

I’m one PROUD AF COACH!! Proud of him and proud of all these folks grinding to make waves themselves.