Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 10.26.22  

I got a bar full of bikers waiting for me to finish up this here report, so let’s get this show on the road!

Do you want Jericho? Well you’re gonna get Jericho! YOUR ROH Champion is here with his cronies for some tag team action.



Match 1: Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

Claudio and Jericho to start! Jericho flips off the crowd, cuz why not. UPPERCUT FROM CLAUDIO! Again! Again! To the corner! A bunch of uppercuts! Over and over. Short clothesline to Jericho. Tag to Garcia, and he eats a backbreaker. Side headlock. Tag to Yuta. He comes in and they get a double big boot to Garcia. Hard slap from Yuta, again, back kick. Whip to the ropes, Yuta hops up high for a dropkick. Yuta works the fingers, locks the arm, Yuta to the corner, right hands in the corner. Chop to the chest. Another chop, another. Elbows to the head, ref holds Yuta back. Garcia with a huge headbutt to Yuta! Chop to Yuta. Right hand and another chop in th corner. Whip to the corner, hard, Yuta hops up, body slam from Yuta, and a senton! Cover for 1…..2.NO! Ytuta locks the arm and looks to drive in ome elbows. Jericho in. Claudio in! He drops Jericho on his knee then Yuta and Claudio each get some elbows! Menard pulls Jericho out of the ring, Parker pulls out Garcia. Claudio and Yuta leave the ring!

Claudio to Jericho, Yuta to Garcia. They end up getting Garcia back in the ring, hit an assisted uppercut, and Claudio with a pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Claudio locks the tights, Garcia slinks behind, right forearm to the face. Claudio shoots the legs, goes for the swing, but Garcia kicks away and tags in Jericho. Chop to Claudio. Another. An uppercut form Claudio. Again. Another. We go to PIP.

We are BACK, and Garcia has a sleeper locked in on Claudio, but Claudio is too buff for that stuff. He lifts Garcia with ease, changes grip, and hits a delayed suplex. Claudio tries for a suplex, but Jericho is here to shove him off. He goes for Codebreaker, Claudio catches him, Jericho rolls through, Claudio spins Jericho away, kick from Jericho, hits the ropes, Shoot up uppercut from ClaudiO! Claudio is too slow for the pin. He rolls over, reaching for a tag instead. TAG O YUTA! YUTA TO THE TOP! Huge Splash! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Garcia in. Yuta stops the pin and attacks! He sends Garcia to the outside. Grabs Jericho, torture rack, into a spin and a suplex! Cover for 1..2….NO!!! Tag to Claudio, he is in to spin Yuta into a Tornado DDT! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Claudio tries for a Nuetralizer, Jericho flips him over, Claudio lands on his feet, Jericho with a Codebreaker! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Yuta with an elbow! Garcia in the ring, Yuta sends him to the outside, Yuta hits the ropes, dives over and lands on Parker, Menard, and Garcia!

In the ring, Jericho has the bat!!! Claudio lifts ihm up and powerbombs him haaaard!!!! Garcia in the ring! Claudio gets him in a fireaman’s! HOLY SHIT HE IS SPINNING JERICHO WITH GARCIA ON HIS SHOUDLERS!!!

Hager on the apron. Big Boot from Claudio. He hops on the apron, flipping senton to Hager, clothesline to Menard, stomp to Garcia, uppercut to Parker!!

Claudio heads to the top, hops off the top rope, hits the uppercut to Jericho! Nuetralizer! Cover for 1..2……3!!!

Winners: Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

I did NOT see them winning the match, and even more so, I did NOT see Claudio winning in such convincing fashion. Great opener.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 11:42

Backstage, Bryan is with Renee. He is asked about his match with Sammy. Bryan says he is frustrated that he lost to Jericho, that Garcia turned his back on him, and that Yuta talked back to him last week. He knows people hate Sammy. He doesn’t. He doesn’t like his smug face and stupid blog, but all this frustration will be taken out on Sammy.

In comes Yuta, telling him he is glad Bryan is finally angry and mad. See what he and Claudio just did? They beat Jericho. In comes Claudio. Yuta tells Bryan that he is not a kid, he is a grown ass man. Claudio tries to stop them, but Bryan slaps Yuta, tells him not to disrespect him. Claudio says this is a good day, it’s Yuta’s birthday. They will sit down after Bryan’s match and discuss this like adults.

A video package is shown of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega memories, and them fading like Thanos snapped.

We are backstage with JAS, and either my feed is horrible, or they have audio issues because I cannot hear a thing. It’s a shame, too, cuz Menard is talking, and you just know he talked about his nipples getting hard.

After Swerve in our Glory and FTR make their entrance, out come The Acclaimed, each with a chair, to sit down and watch. The crowd is LOUD for these guys.



Match 2: AEW World Tag Team Championship Number One Contender Match

FTR vs Swerve in Our Glory

The Gunns are shown in the front row wearing wigs and FTR gear, looking like super fans.

Cash and Swerve to start as the crowd chants WHOOAAA SCISSOR ME DADDY! Lockup rolls the guys into the corner until Cash tosses Swerve out of it. Both men up. Swerve kicks the back leg, Cash with a side headlock, gets Swerve to the knees. Cash hips Swerve to the corner, he hops to the top, flips over, lands on his feet, rolls through, pushes his legs up into a scissors and sends Cash int othe corner. Cash up, works the arm, flips Swerve with a fireman’s, tag to Dax. Arm drag, another, leg drop, cover for 1.2.NO!!! Dax works the left arm, Swerve punches the gut, tag to Lee, who did not look prepared. Dax tries an arm drag, cant get it, Lee sends him to the ropes, Dax with a right, Tag to Casah, whip to Lee, Dax tries to lift Lee for a Big Rig, but Lee cathes Dax by the head. Both men with right hands, in comes Swerve, they punch Swerve out of the ring, FTR hits the ropes, leap frog from Lee, he hops down, back up. Crossbody to FTR!

We are back and Swerve is doin some leg work before punching Cash a few tiems and tagging in Lee. Lee with a punch in the corner, Cash with some rights, some more, Lee shoots Cash to the ropes, kick from Cash, he hops up and dives for a tag, but Lee catches him and sends him into the corner hard. Lee rushes and misses with a splash. Tag from Strickland, who works the left arm with a spin. Back body drop from Cash, tag to Dax! He’s in with some chops! Swerve fires back with a right hand, Dax keeps in with the chops, Swerve shoots the leg, Dax counters with a waist lock and keeps up with the chops!!! Here comes Lee to stop the chops, so Dax gives him some of em. He keeps them in, Lee shoves Dax, Dax sends Lee to the outside, goes for a German to Swerve, Swerve rolls him up. 1..2..NO!!! Small package from Dax for 1..2..NO!!!! Another rollup from Swerve, gets 2, he hops to the top rope, slips off the ropes, counters with a crossbody, Dax turns THAT into a pin! 1..2..NO!!!! Dax locks up for a German! He hits it! Swerve reaches for a tag, Goes for a German, Cash get s a tag, Dax drops down, right from Dac, right hand from Cash, powerbomb from Dax, Double underhook! DRAGON SUPLEX! Pin for 1…2…NO!!!! Swerve eats an uppercut, gets one of his own, tries for a backslide, Swerve shoots off of Dax on the apron. Swerve tags in Lee. Lee gets cash on the shoulers, and they go hi-low to Cash! Swerve to the apron, running kick to Dax. Lee gets Cash on the shoulders, shoots him INTO a powerbomb! Cover for 1…2…NO!!!!!

Lee sits Cash on his shoulders again, Swerve to the top rope Cash punches the head, hits a rana to Lee, boot from Swerve. Dax in, pulls Cash away from the stomp and caches Swerve, slingshot off the top, Swerve counters, rolls through, Dax dead lifts him, another slingshot and a powerbomb from Dax!!!!! HERE COMES LEE WITH A POUNCE TO DAX!!! Dropkick from Cash! LEE FALLS FORWARD ONTO CASH! He gets a pin! 1….2….NO!!! Lee knees Cash in the corner, then heads to the top rope. Dax up, gets a tag, cohps Lee over and over. He heads to the top and locks the head. Cash fights from the apron. Lee lifts Dax for a suplex, tag from Cash, Dax lifts Lee up, gets a SUPERPLEX TO LEE!!!! FLYING HEADBITT FROM CASH!!!! COVER!!! 1…..2…..NO!!!

FTR grabs Lee, goes for Big Rig, Swerve pulls Cash to the outside, kick to the back of the head of Dax! Lee lifts Dax! Cash in! Superkick to Swerve! BIG RIG TO THE ENTERING KEITH LEE!!!!!! COVER!!! 1……2…….NO!!!!

Cash to the outside. He grabs Swerve, Swerve sends him into the barricade where The Gunns are! Dax against the ropes, Swerve holds him. Lee punches, Dax moves and he hits Swerve! Roll up for 1..2..NO!!!

LOW BLOW FROM SWERVE! Ref didn’t see it! Lee lifts up for a powerslam! The Gunns have Cash!!! They wont let him go!! Cover from Lee for 1..2….3!!!

Winners: Swerve in Our Glory

Wowza! I shouldn’t be shocked, considering FTR was involved, and they can get a good match out of two Skittles stuck together, but here we are, me in shock and awe at the greatness that is these four men. Solid.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 15:07

The Gunns attack Cash all the way into the ring, so here come The Acclaimed to help!

Renee is backstage with Saraya. They are so happy to see each other. Here comes Britt,

Saraya: “Don’t start with me, bitch, I am not in the mood.”

They start to bicker, and Renee shuts them both up, saying if they wanna talk, they’ll do it properly. Britt says great, then leaves.

WE ARE BACK and Renee is at the top of the ramp. She introduces…MJF!

We get a whole lotta love for MJF. Renee brings up Moxley and his title being on the line tonight. How does MJF feel about possibly wrestling Jon Moxley.

MJF asks for the mic, then mocks Moxley’s promo by walking like him and cutting. Promo about drinking blood and gargling piss. That guy? Is that who they’re talking about?

With all due respect, when he thinks of Moxley, only one thing comes to mind. Three letters, and it starts with an M. MID.

Renee tries to educate MJF on the phrase, “With all due respect,” so he tells her to shut her mouth. Lol.

Last week, when he said he was going to earn it, he said he meant every word, except for that world CLEAN. He meant relatively clean. BUT there was one thing that got under his skin, and it was when that elderly rat William Regal decided to tell MJF that he didn’t use his brass knuckles because he needed to, but because he wanted to, thus alluding that he cannot beat Jon Moxley without the ring. So he’ll make a promise that at Full Gear, he will not use his ring. Because he doesn’t need it. The only thing he has ever needed is a grudge, and he is full of them. He’s taken every grudge and mashed it into a chip, and put it on his shoulder. Come 11/19, in his backyard, he aint fighting Regal or Moxley or Penta, he is fighting every single sorry scumbag who ever told him he was not good enough. He will take this heavy chip off his shoulder and shove it down all of their throats when he becomes our new AEW Champion of the world because he is a Generational Talent…

Here comes Stokely! He gets it. He wants jon at 100% at Full Gear, and trust him that they wont lay a hand on him. MJF smacks the mic out of his hand, asks for his own mic, then calls Stokely too comfortable. He’ll cut him some slack. If Jon gets past Pentagon tonight, he needs him at 110% so there are no excuses when he beats them. So Stokely is not to go near him, lay a hand on him, or even look at him or he is fired.

The Kingdom have a response to WarJoe. They want a TNT Title Shot. Wardlow tells them it’s all good, cuz when they are in the ring with Wardlow, nothing matters. This Friday, two things are inevitable. Matt Taven will be the next casualty, and Wardlow wins.



Match 3: Sammy Guevara vs Bryan Danielson

Sammy is out the gate with a huge knee to the face. He sends Bryan to the corner then hits high to the face. Sammy springboards and hits a cutter! He covers for 1..2…NO!!! Sammy with a torture rack, tries for GTH, but Bryan escapes, flips him up, Sammy lands on his et, Bryan hits the ropes, Sammy flips over him, Sammy tries for a dropkick, Bryan grabs his legs and locks them up. He pulls back on Sammy’s arm, looking for the surfboard! Bryan gets it!! Romero Special locked into Sammy! He pulls back on Sammy’s head and hits some hard forearms to the side of the face. Bryan with some driving knees to the side of the face. Hard right hand from Bryan. Bryan has his knee to the back of the shoulder. He grabs the wrist, works the fingers, then stomps the back of the elbow. Bryan mounts and hits some palm strikes, then some hard punches. Ref counts it up, tells Bryan to open his fist up at 4. Bryan stands over a prone Sammy. Bryan screams, goes back to Sammy, looking to kick his head in. Sammy rolls to the outside! Bryan hits the ropes, then dives though the ropes with a dropkick! Bryan to the apron, jumps off of it, but Sammy is there with a knee!!!! Sammy springboards and moosaults onto Bryan! Damn that looked pretty.

We are back in the ring, and Sammy has Bryan to his knees. He calls Bryan a stupid dragon, then kicks Bryan in the chest. Again. Another. Another. Bryan is eating these kicks like a champ. He loves it, waits for that final kick, then grabs the boot and stands. He slaps the shit out of Sammy’s face. Bryan corners Sammy, hits the loudest chop known to man, then kicks, chop, kick, kick, kick, kick, over and over. Whip to Sammy, reversed, Daniel flips over, hits the ropes, clothesline to Sammy! Bryan with an uppercut. A whip, kick from Sammy. Bryan sends him over the top rope! Bryan hits the ropes, dives to the outside into Sammy! Bryan sends Sammy back into the ring. To the top rope. Shotgun dropkick! Kick to the chest by Bryan. Another. Another. He misses a head kick, hits the ropes, standing Spanish Fly from Sammy! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Sammy pulls Bryan towards the corner. Sammy to the top rope! Bryan up! Crotches Sammy! Bryan runs up, locks up from behind. He goes for a back suplex, Sammy lands on his feet, grabs Bryan slams him down, hits the top rope, dives for a moonsault, lands on his feet, tries for a Shooting Star, lands on his feet, goes for another, but Bryan has the knees up! Locks the leg, turns this into a LaBell Lock!!! Sammy reaches for the ropes! He turns into the move, gets to the ropes! Bryan grabs Smmy by the arms, drags him, heads to the top rope. Sammy up. Jumps to the top rope, Spanish Fly of the top! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!!! Sammy grabs Daniel by the face, and bites his forehead! He goes for the GTH, Bryan grabs the knee and lands on his feet. He hops to the top of Sammy’s shoulders! Reverse Rana!!!

Bryan in the corner! He runs with the knee!!!! SAMMY FLIPS INSIDE OUT!!!! Bryan STOMPS SAMMY OUT!!!! He locks in the triangle! He drives some elbows to the top of the head! Sammy goes limp! The ref stops the math! Good lord!

Winner: Bryan Danielson

GOOD GOD THIS MAN IS AMAZING! Sammy put in work, selling like a mad man and doin his thing when called upon, but Bryan just murdered him.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 14:47

Rey Fenix is backstage with Alex, and they talk about titles. Rey says perhaps he should go after the All-Atlantic. In comes Christian to say that it’s Luchasaurus that deserves a shot at the title.

In comes OC.

OC: “Y’all talkin bout me?”

Haha. Looks like next week, we’re getting some action.



Match 4: Riho vs Jamie Hayter

Lockup to start and Jamie backs Riho into the corner. Jamie bullies Riho then backs out of the corner. Hard shove sends Riho down. Go behind from Jamie, who lifts and slams Riho. Riho arm drags her away and Jamie just hits a shoulder tackle, sending Riho down. Cover but Riho bridges up into a stance. She hits the ropes, again, rana to Jamie. She hits the ropes, but there’s Britt to grab the boot. Jamie hits the ropes, Riho holds the ropes and Jamie flies to the outside! Riho to the top rope! She dives off the top rope with a crossbody!!!

Jamie is up first to send Riho into the barricade, then the apron. Jamie shoves Riho under the rope, grabs the head in the ring, hits a snap suplex into a cover for 1…2..NO!!! Another and a 1..2..NO!!! Knee to the throat from Jamie as we go to break.

We return to Riho fighting for her dear life with some right hands. Whip from Jamie, Riho flips with a block, kicks, hits the corner, tries for the wheelbarrow, but Jamie stops it only for Riho to roll through and stomp Jamie. Drop toe hold sends Jamie to the 2nd rope. Riho hits the ropes, goes for a 619, but Jamie blocks it. She grabs Riho, brings her into the ring, go behind rom Riho, elbow from Jamie, another, spins, and Riho hits a Northern Lights. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Riho to the top rope! She dives! Crossbody, Jamie catches, brainbuster!!!! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Jamie grabs Riho by the hips, Riho drops some elbows to the head, Jamie attacks the back, tries for a bavk suiplex, but Riho switches mid air and hits a crossbody!!! Riho in the corner, Jamie up, runs into some boots, rana from Riha. Britt grabs the boot for the 2nd time. Ref doest see this time. Riho charges the corner, Jamie catches her, tries for a Sunset Flip, but Jamie shoots her up, Riho flies over the head, grabs the waist, CODE RED FROM RIHO!!!! LAWD! Riho to the top rope! She flies for a stomp, rolls through, runs and gets caught with a HAARRDDD backbreaker!!! Ripcord but Riho half hooks and hits a Dragon Suplex! Cover for 1..2…..NO!!!!! Big kick from Jamie.

Jamie locks the hips, tries for another rip cord, this time gets it. HUGE LARIAT! Cover! 1…2….3!!!

Winner: Jamie Hayter

I didn’t really expect much from this match other than a Riho win. Not only did I NOT get that, but we got a pretty sick ass ten minute go at it.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 10:53

Toni comes out looking all kinds of delicious. She holds her title high with a smile to Britt, Jamie, and Rebel.

Renee is backstage with Eddie!!! We talk about Rampage, and friends worried abut his behavior.

Eddie says he is great and wonderful. See? He’s smiling, having a blast. It’s GREAT. Let’s talk about Jon, let’s stop worrying about Eddie for a second, please.

He says tonight will be hard cuz Penta is his dude, but he thinks Jon’s gonna take it. That’s it. Everyone else…leave him alone.

Video package for Darby, explaining where Sting has been. Apparnetly, Darby told Sting that he was not happy, he just wants to crawl away, and Sting said he couldn’t do that. Darby wants to prove himself by himself. Last week, Jay told him he had a friend who knew Dary’s weakness, but Darby knows his weakness, too. It’s himself. He wants Jay’s friend to come to Dynamite next week to tell him to his face what his biggest weakness is.

Jay is live, saying that they have a match next week, and Darby is in or a rude awakening. Dutt tells Darby next week, he sure as hell is going to get it.



Match 5: AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match

Penta El Zero Miedo vs Jon Moxley

They go face to face. Penta shoves, Jon shoves. They circle the ring, Lockup!!!! Penta backs Jon into the corner, ref breaks them. Penta misses a right and Jon chops him. They go back and forth in the center of the ring. Thet switch to saps, ick to the knee from Jon. Jon blocks a move, Penta blocks a move, kick to the chest, Penta grabs the head, back body drop from Jon, rollup from Jon, 1..2..NO!!!! hits the ropes, Penta holds his hand up, tells Jon, nope! Fingers ot the face from Penta, so Jon flips him off. Superkick, Jon holds it, spin, m isses a right, antoher kick sends Jon to the outside, Penta hits the ropes, flies over the top rope onto Jon!

We are BACK and Jon hits a release belly to belly into the buckle from Moxley!!!! He clotheslnies in the corner a few times then mounts for some punches to the head. Jon bites the head, hits the corner, Penta with a kick to the chin, Big boot from Jon, misses a clothesline, slingblade from Penta! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Penta up, locks the head, the arms, foes for Fear Factor, but Jon escapes. CUTTER!!!! PILEDRIVER!!! Cover! 1..2….NO!!!Crossface from Jon!!! He pulls back on the face! Jon transitions into some elbow drops to the face. He hooks the head! Bulldog headlock, but Penta turns his hip to the sid.e He slips out and attacks the back!!! He hooks the arm, grabs the other arm, pulls back for an armbreake,r Moley escapes, picks the ankles, stomps the face ala Bryan! Arm bar, but Penta rols though, wraps around the lega gain! Hammers the side! Pulls the arm back hard!!! Cover! 1..2….NO!!!!!

Both men on the apron now. Chop from Jon, high kick from Penta. Right hand from Jon. Chop to Jon, right from Jon, high kick to the side of the head. Jon rushes to th steps. Penta runs the apron, flies, tries for a Destroyer, but Jon catches him!!! DDT ON THE STEPS!!!! Jon rolls Penta in, then follows. Jon up in the corner Rushes with a HUGE lariat!!! Covre for 1..2….N!O!!! Jon lifts Penta, sits him on the top rope. Chop to the chest, Jon locks the head, drives some elbows to the back of the head, Penta fights off the top, kicks the back of the leg, hanging Jon off the 2nd rope. STOMP FROM PENTA!!! He locks up!! CERO! MIEDO!!!! FEAR FACTOR!!!!! Covr for 1..2……..NO!!!!!

Penta up, hits the ropes, springboard….KICK! PARADIGM SHIFT!!!! DEATH RIDER!!! CoVER!!! 1………2………3!!!!

Winner: Jon Moxley

A great main event, a great showing, a great episode!!!

Total Rating:

Match Time:

As soon as Moxley turns with the title in hand, whatever Big Cass’s name is hits Jon with a huge Big Boot. Lol. “Huge big boot.” What a dummy, Tony.

Anyway, all of The Firm is there to attack Jon. We got Lee, The Gunns, Ethan Page, and finally Stokely, who comes down furious.

Backstage, we see there is a lock on the door of the locker room of the Blackpool Combat Club. Lol.

Lee and The Gunns hold Moxley up, and here comes Austin with a chair! Moxley fights out, but Ethan Page is there to kick him down!

MJF IS HERE! HE LOOKS DISTRESSED!!! HE IS CONFLICTED AS ALL HELL! He removes his scarf and jacket, then leaves to the back…

THEN COMES RIGHT THE FUCK BACK AND HEADS TO THE RING!!! He shoves everyone away from Moxley. He fires Stokely. Stokely nods ok. MJF turns to Moxley to yell at him, then turns right into a HUGE KICK from Ethan Page.

We got The Firm stomping thes hit out of MJF, and EVEN STOKELY IS STOMPING HIM SOME!! Hahaha. The Gunn Club attack MJF, ripping his shirt off. OH MORRISEY! That’s his name! Well, He shoots MJF to Page. And we get Ego’s Edge to MJF!

I like this.

They toss MJF out of the ring. Morrissey removes his watch. They drag MJF towards the timekeeper’s table. MJF tries to fight back again, but ultimately, he gets chokeslammed into the table to

End Show