Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.20.23  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I just left a company Christmas lunch, so I’m basically equivalent to Jeff Hardy vs Sting at Victory Road.

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

Swerve Strickland vs Rush

Crowd is super PRO Swerve.

Rush starts with a go behind, Swerve sitches, Rush drops to the mat, gets behind, Swerve is able to escape and they both stand. Swerve misses a right, Rush hits a chop, another, whip, Swerve reverses, hops over, under, more rope work, rana, arm drag from Rush, arm drag from Swerve, dropkick try form Swerve and Rush side steps. Swerve misses and gets sent outside. Rush flies to the outside and lands hard on his left leg.

They get back in the ring, and Rush hits ome chops in the corn er. Swerve drops and Rush stomps his shoulders. Rush poses, and Swerve rushes into a sick ass arm lock! He turns that into a pin for 1..2..NO!! Rush with a powerslam for 1…2..NO!!! Rush up first and he kicks Swerve’s face a bit, then the chest. Swerve catches one, hits some uppercuts to the thigh, big kick to the thigh, and a dropkick to the injured thigh again!!!!

We end up outside after Rush trips Swerve up on the apron. Swerve hits a sick German on the floor, Rush rolsl through and dropkicks Swerve inot the barricade!!!

We are BACK And both guys are sharing chops on the apron! Rush, out of nowhere, hits a suck belly to belly onto the mat outside! Rush attacks outside, then sends Swerve inside~! Swerve is able to dodge a move, hit the top rope, hit a 450! COVER! 1…….NO!!! Rush kicks out at 1!!!! Swerve with a roll through Flatliner! Brainbuster!!! Swerve with a House Call!

Swerve to the corner, crowd loves him, to the top rope, Swerve turns, STOMP!!! COVER!!!!! 1…..2…….3!!!!!

Winner: Swerve Strickland

They did so much with so little, and that’s really the story of Swerve. Great opening.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 14:52

We come back to AEW to see Chris Jericho with a mic. He brings up Omega, saying that he is out indefinitely. We don’t know how long or short it’s going to be, but one thing that is altered is their opportunity to become the champions. While they decide what they will do, the most important thing is Kenny’s health, and he wants us to know that they are all pulling for him.

Crowd chants for Kenny.

The fans, the locker room, and Jericho. When he is ready to come back, we’ll all be here. Jericho hits Omega’s catchphrase and wishes Kenny well.

Mark Briscoe vs Jay Lethal

LOCKUP! Jay works the wrist. Jay drops Mark, putting a knee to his chin. Mark turns into the hold, rolls out, trips up Jay, side headlock from Mark. Jay shoots Mark to the ropes, they tackle each to the in the middle of the ring, neither moving. Jay nods in repsct, hits the corner and asks Mark to hit him. They meet in the middle, Jay slaps Mark in the face. Mark is all smiles. Chop to Lethal. Another. Jay hits his own. Mark corners jAy and hits two, Jay hits two of his own. Mark with one, another, Jay hits noe and another, another, Mark corners Jay, they go back and forth with chops. Jay ends it in thee corner.

Mark ends up on the apron, hits a bit uppercut to Jay, hops up to the 2nd rope and dropkicks Jay away. Corner for 1..NO! Mark locks the head, Jay takes control, hits a big suplex, springboards into Mark, hits the ropes, and flies with a suicide dive to Mark on the outside!!!! Jay struts on the apron. Jay tries for another, but Mark stuffs him and drops him with a suplex then an elbow drop off the apron!!!

We are back, and Jay is climbing the top for an elbow drop, but Mark is up too and climbs to hit Jay with a right hand. He locks the head, trise for a superplex, Lethal holds on, right hand, another, elbow to the back. Jay falls to the apron, rushes to the adjacent corner. Here’s Jay with a big right hand Mark flies theough the ropes wit a diving kick. Mark grabs a chair! He puts it in the ring, sets up the chair, runs up onto the chair over the top rope to the outside onto Jay!!! Mark grabs a fan’s hat and puts it on then gives it back and shoots Jay back into the ring. Mark misses a right, SAITO SUPLEX FROM JY!!!! Mark is up!!! Kick! Enziguri! Mark still stands. Torture Rack form Jay, he rolls forward with asenton, heads to the top rope. ELBOW DROP!!!!! COVER! 1..2…..NO!!!!! Jay tries for Lethal Injection, Mark dodges, hits a suplex of his own, to the corner, clothesline from Mark, Fisherman’s BustEr!!! COVER!!!! 1……2….NO!!!! Mark tries for a Froggy Bow, but Lethal has the knees up. Lethal tries for a Lethal Injection, Mark side steps, JAY DRILLAAAAAA!!!! COVER!!!!1……2….NO!!!

Lethal shoots Mark to the ropes, tries for a driller of his own, Mark holds on, swings, misses, Lethal Inje0—NO!!!! Mark catches him, sits Jay on his shoulder. BURNING HAMMER!!! JAY DRILLER!!!!! COVER!!! 1…..2…..3!!!!

Winner: Mark Briscoe

This was fun and had the PERFECT TEMPO. This should have been a nothing match, considering the stakes, and yet, they made it matter. That’s hard to do, but here we are.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 13:50

After the match, both men on their knees, and they shake hands.

Earlier this week, MJF was inducted into the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame. A video package depicts that.

A Wardlow video package focuses on his hatred for MJF. The clock is ticking, and we are getting closer and closer to his world ending.

Samoa Joe is here! He introduces himself to OK City, and he is here seeking answers. He says Strong brings up a good point. MJF is not the only victim of The Devil. In fact, Page was a victim last week. When we look back at the attack of MJF, we have no footage, yet everyone else has plenty. Vey convenient. So he is here asking the right questions, but maybe not to the right people. So, he calls out MJF.

MJF IS HERE!!!

Lol he calls Joe “Joey Samoey” and I love that. Really interesting, because he recalls Joe saying he’d protect MJF.

The crowd chants NO SHOW JOE hahaha.

MJF says Joe cares about his property as much as he cares about his diet. Since we are throwing accusations, MJF has some of his own. He gets jumped in the back, goons surround the ring, but they don’t lay a finger on Joe. So let’s see….MJF doesn’t like him, now he doesn’t trust him, so why is he waiting until 12/30 for World’s End, when he can end Joe’s world right now?

MJF takes his belt of and shoves Joe. Joe turns with a scowl, then shoves MJF aside because the masked men come down to attack!!! There’s a bunch of them, but Joe and MJF clear the ring quickly.

Here comes some more from the crowd. They circle the ring. Four hop on the apron. Joe ad MJF go back to back.

The lights go out.

The Devil flickers on the screen. Then “Where can you go. Who can you trust? Next week, will you accept a challenge? For your ROH Championship? Are you a hero, Max?”

MJF on the mic. He says he made a promise. Joe accepts quickly, says the best way to handle the devil is with their bare hands, and next week, they beat his boys’ asses.

Saraya vs Riho

Saraya asks or a test of strength, but Saraya kicks quickly then screams, cuz that’s effective. Both girls end up outside, and Riho hits a rana, sending Saraya flying. Another form Riho, and Saraya is standing again, a third sends Sarah stumbling into the barricade. Saraya hides behind security, then cheap shots. Kick to Riho. Saraya brings Riho to the barricade and swings her into it.

We are BACK and Riho hits a rana in the ring. She hits the ropes, goes for a 619, hits it, to the top rope, Riho flies, stumbles a bit, and hits a sloppy crossbody. Cover for 1…2..NO!!! A bulldog like submission. Saraya to the corner, Riho hits a rising knee, shoots Saraya to the mat. Riho to the top, flies off and Saraya hits a kick to the mid, cover for 1..2..NO!!! Saraya tries for a suplex, RIho gets a cradle fo 1..NO!! Northern Lights for 1..2..N!O! Saraya kicks out.

Riho steps on Saraya, hits the corner, to the top, Riho flies with a stomp, doesn’t cover, runs with double knees to Saraya, cover! 1…..2….3!!!

Winner: Riho

Some miscommunications and sloppiness put this below three, and the relatively lather, rinse, repeat of Riho as a challenger drops it even lower. Toni, as a champ is great, and if Riho is just another loos coming, then I suppose it’s ok, there’s just no juice here…

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 7:43

Toni Storm comes down with some operan binoculars to view Riho in full size. Riho takes offense and sends Toni to the ropes, hits a 619, but here is Mariah May to hit Riho with the title belt. Toni isn’t that impressed, and leaves the ring with the help of Luther.

At the top of the ramp, Tony has a statement from Christian Cage. He reads it word for word, saying for the crowd to sit down and shut up while Tony conducts his business. HE says he is sure his absence hurts. After his career defining victory over Adam, he has taken Wayne on a vacation. He understands Adam has challenged him, and he will make his return this Saturday where he will address the challenge. He expects nothing less than a hero’s welcome.

Backstage, MJF and Joe are arguing. MJF walks away, sees a skimask on the floor, and knocks on Swerve’s door. They go back to their history, specifically where MJF failed with Regal and turned into the bitch he sees today There are levels to this. MJF does tryouts, Swerve signs contracts. Be careful how you talk to him. The last person who talked badly to him, he hung over the ropes in front of 13k.

MJF tells him to check his tone, watch his mouth, and pull the hand me down Flavor Flav grills off before he talks to MJF. He hates Hangman and wants to be champ, so let’s put things together – why wouldn’t he frame Hangman and get in his head and have his goons continue to jump people left and right? Is Swerve The Devil? A aprt of him hopes so. If this is Swerve’s house, MJF is the big bad wolf. He will blow his house down and break both his arms, so he can always swerve when he drives.

Swerve says he aint The Devil, but if MJF keeps swinging the title in his face, he’ll be the one to bring him hell.

Swerve opens the door and his entire squad is there. In comes Joe to pull MJF back and say they have business elsewhere.

Prince Nana says he needs to put Swerve on about Collision last week.

Roderick Strong vs Kommander

Strong starts with a trip, then drops Kommander hard. He hits a hard knee in the corner then chops Kommander in the opposite corner. Rana from Strong, Kommander with one of his own. Dropkick to Strong. Kommander rushes the corner and Strong kicks hard! He lifts Kommander and hits a hard backbreaker. Kidney shots from Strong.

We are back and Strong misses aknee. Chops from Kommander. He walks up the corner. Strong trips the leg, catches him, but Kommander with a rana! Backbreaker to Kommander. He steps up, hits some elbows, runs up Strong, lands on his chest. Crossbody from Kommander. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Strong corners Kommander, sits him up top. He locks the head. Tries for a superplex. Kommander hops over for a Sunset fLip, Strong holds on, so Kommander hits a 619 to the legs! Kommander to the top rope. He hits a Pheonix Splash! COVER! 1..2….NO!! Kommander wants to walk the ropes, but The Kingdom pull Strong out, so Kommander hits a moonsault on all of them. Kommander sends Strong into the ring. Kommander springboard, and Strong hits a knee to the chest.

Strong flips KOmmander up for a suplex, and releases, letting Kommander land firmly on the knees and goddd daaaaammmmnnnn. Cover! 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Roderick Strong

Kommander was the perfect guy for Strong to look…strong against. Lol.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 9:55

Renee asks Strong after the match what he’s trying to accomplish, as The Kingdom hands out flyers saying MJF is The Devil.

Strong tells Joe it’s so obvious that Max is The Devil. Hangman mentions MJF and he gets taken out. He calls Renee crazy, then calls Joe his best friend by proxy.

JIM FUCKING ROSS IS HERE FOR THE MAIN EVENT!!!!

Switchblade Jay White vs Jon Moxley

Jay starts the match by…..leaving the ring. He hops back onto the apron and Jon is waiting for him. Jay enters, Jon shoots behind and locks in a sleeper! Jay tries to escape so Jon drives some elbows to the chest. Tries for a Paradigm Shift, Jay escapes, so Jon hits him with a surprise piledriver! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Bulldog Choke! Jay gets to the ropes! He leaves the ring! Jon beats down Jay in the corner, then gets whipped into the steps. Jon beats jay down in th ring then sends him outside. He grabs the hair and drags him to the timekeeper’s table. HE slams his head into the table then drags him up the ramp .They fight mid ramp and Jon hits aback body drop to Jay onto the ramp. jAy rolls down the ramp and Jon sends him into the ring. Jon hitys a clothesine ni the corner and hits some hard rights. He gets to 9 and bites the forehead.

Jon is favoring the knee. Ref wants to stop it, but Jay shoots him off the apron and we go to commercial.

We are BACK and Jon and Jay end up outside. Jay hits a front suplex onto the steps and Jon favors the knee yet again. White runs unto the ring as the ref counts. The knee is really hurting Jon. Ref hits four, Jon pulls himself up but cant quite stand. Jon slides in at 9! Jay grabs him, tries for Blade Runner, but Jon counters wityh a fucking Paradigm Shift!!! Cover! `1…..2…NO!!!! Jay clips the neck, Jon slinks behind and locks in a sleeper, Jay backs into the corner, Jon hits the boot, but Jay holds onto the leg, hitys a dragon screw. Jay grabs the hurt leg, Jon cradles for 1`..2.NO!! Jon shoots him to the corner ,rolls through, hit a huge knee to the face! Cover! 1..2..NO!!! Jon with a surprise CUTTER!!! Jay slinks behind, SLEEPER SUPLEX! URANAGE!! COVer!!! 1..2…NO!!! KIWI CRUSHER!! COVER!!! 1…2..NO!!!

BIG LARIAT FROM JON!! ANOTHER!!! STOMP!!!! JON GRABS JAY! Double underhook! Flips up, Jay lands on his feet. BLADE RUNNER!!! COVER!!!!! 1…2….3!!!

Winner: Jay White

Yoooooo how many people thought Jay was going to get that! We got us a triple threat coming, and it’s going to be a banger. A good main event.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 15:12

After the match, Swerve Strickland comes out to stare the two men down. From behind, Jay White clips the knee of Jon and gloats as we….

End Show