Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 7.6.22  

It’s the most

Wonderful time

Of the weeeeeeek!

It’s Wednesday…you know what that means!

We are wasting no time, as Wardlow is shown walkin his happy ass backstage towards the ring! He’s ready to win a title!



Match 1:

Sky with the quickness, sliding under Wardlow and beatin him down in the corner. GOOZLE From Wardlow, and that’s not broken up. Sky hits a few kicks, the ropes, then the wall that is Wardlow! Sky, not one to be bested, hits a low blow, but Wardlow, still hurting, his a belly to belly. He walks over to Sky, tosses him across the ring with ease. Wardlow to the corner, grabs Sky up and tries to toss him again. He does just that.

I should mention that Sky has come out with a bunch of dudes I don’t know, and Lambert.

Speaking of Lambert, he smacks Wardlow across the back. Those dudes that came down start to square up. Wardlow is with it. Sky sends him into the steps, and the goons attack Wardlow!

We are back, and Wardlow shoves Sky off the top rope then dives with a senton, grazing Sky more than landing on him. Wardlow back up immediately, and yall the crowd is lovin it. Wardlow sets up for a powerbomb, but Lambert calls for orders. Wardlow makes short work of the goons, tossing one onto all of the others.

In comes Sky with the TNT TITLE!!! HE SMACKS Wardlow across the face! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Sky wants TKO. Lambert on the apron, Wardlow shoves Sky, sends Lambert flying. Spinebuster to Sky! Wardlow removes the straps! Wardlow grabs Sky by the head, points towards the title. POWERBOMB!!!!!

He flips Sky for another. Roll, another powerbomb!!!! Sky bumpin like a pro! Cover for 1…..2….3!!!!!

Winner: Wardlow

Not much in actual wrestling. I’m more impressed in the fact that they pulled the trigger. True, one may say that Sky hasn’t had a chance to do much with the title, but Wardlow is white hot, and they didn’t hesitate one second to strike while he is.

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 8:30

Moxley is backstage talking about how a lot of people have lost a lot of money betting against him. Those people are licking their lips, hoping that one day someone will beat Jon so badly that he’ll nver recover. They think tonight will be that night with Brody. Jon knows exactly what kind of monster he is dealing with. Maybe y’all forgot what kind of monster we’re dealing with in Jon. He took someone he respected and admired and beat his face in. A few days after, he was carving faces up…FOR FUN!!! Lol.

A few days later, he signed to defend the title against Brody King. He knows exactly who Brody King is. Saw him in New Japan, know his friends and enemies, but how big is his heart? He will be swimming in deep waters with the biggest shark in this game, and if you step in the ring with anyone from the BCC, they find the limits and push them. Being world champion ain’t for everybody, but it’s what he does every day.

Backstage, Sterling addresses Strickland with Keith Lee. Lee says that Swerve and he are still partners, and they are still winning. Unlike them. Nese is with Sterling.

CHRISTIAN is here! He is also not alone.

Weird…why is my cup of water shaking…?

IT’S LUCHASAURUS!!!!!

They make their way to the ring, and he says here they are just removed from Blood and Guts, and he is the Cage that everyone is talking about. Nice. So now everyone wants to know why Lucha decided to remain aligned with Cage.

After a brief pause, The Hardyz music hits, and out comes Matt Hardy to talk to Cage. He calls him the Michael Jordan of being an asshole. He cotinues to top himself. Cage screwed Jungle Boy over. No one deserves that.

Cage wants to get something straight….all of a sudden Matt is buddy buddy with JB? As if he knows JB more than Cage or Lucha? Matt is starting to make his brother sound like the sober one.

HA!

Matt says they’ve been doin this a long time. He sees What Cage is doin with Lucha, tryin to make big money, just like Matt did with Private Party and Butcher and Blade, and he hates himself for it. He regrets that time so badly. And by a strange Twist of Fate, his life has been a mess. Maybe he’s earned this. But he’s out right now to make sure no one else gets taken advantage of.

Cage says no, he is out here because of his ego. Everyone knows he’s a clout chaser. He cant stand when his name isn’t in the headlines. Matt has used his kids, his wife, his dog, his Aunt, a lawnmower, even turn a blind eye to his brother just to ride his coattail for one last run. Now he’s out here under the “guise” that he cares about Jungle Boy? The fact is Matt realizes that Cage is the hottest star in AEW, and Matt just wanted to be near him. Embarrassing.

Matt has had enough. He drops the mat, stares Lucha down, Cage attacks, Lucha hits a headbutt. Matt rolls out of the ring. Lucha sends Matt into the steps. He lifts Matt, Matt fights back, Lucha hits an uppercut. He pushes Matt’s head into the ringpost, then hits a big boot to Matt into the post. Cage orders Lucha towards the table.

CHOKESLAM!

Cage takes a seat, tells Matt you’re welcome, his name is now in headlines.

We get the sick Matt Menard promo from Twitter posted, spliced up a bit with Regal and more coverage of Blood and Guts.

We are backstage with hager and Claudio! They have a no physicality rule in place. Hager says Claudio is not as tough, hard, or a world champion like Hager is. He name drops WWE, saying Claudio has never held the big one.

Claudio tells him to shut up. Anyone that must demand for respect doesn’t deserve respect. He beat Sabre, then beat Hager’s team – oh wait, it’s not even his team. While Hager got his arm wrapped, Claudio had his arms raised. Next week, he’ll go 3-0.



Match 3: Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs The Butcher and The Blade

Blade and Lee to start. He wants us to bask in it. Blade slaps him. Lee with a headbutt. Tag to Butcher, who comes in for a lockup. Another lockup. Lee tosses Butcher off the 2nd rope. Butcher is upset. He leaves the ring and grabs a chair. Blade stops him, screams TOP 5 and calms him down. Tag to Blade. Tag to Strickland.

Blade goes for the leg, Swerve…swerves to the side. Side headlock, Blade breaks it, side headlock. Rope work, dumps down, leap frog, but not high enough as Blade hits the nuts a bit. Back elbow from Blade, Swerve rolls out of the way, trips Blade, side headlock, Tag to Lee, Lee with a tackle. Serve with a dropkick for fun.

We are back and Swerve knocks Butcher off the top rope, then hits a spinning uppercut. Tag to Lee. Splash in the corner to Blade. Butcher runs up on him, Lee hits him with a right, then tosses Blade into Butcher! Lee corners Blade, tags in Swerve, Butcher attacks from behind, Swerve springboards, into the rin, rolls, Flatliner to Butcher! Lee lifts, gets Butcher on his shoulders, drops him, left hand, and Lee trips him up at the same time. Blade stands, Lee goes for a Pounce, but Blade pulls Swerve INTO the way! And Lee hits Swerve! Butcher and Blade double team Swerve. Swerve to the top rope, Butcher flins him off, Blade hits him, Butcher with a HUGE clothesline off the ropes! Blade covers for 1..2..NO!!! Lee stops the pin with a shoulder! Butcher and Blade douible team Lee. Lee elbows out, hits a clothesline to Butcher, kick from Blade, Swerve runs and gets a heel kick to Butcher.

Blade sits him up on the top rope, Lee pulls Swerve to the top rope, turns to Blade , lifts up, Swerve with a HUGE STOMP/POWERBOMB COMBO AND A PIN FOR 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

Well, the first half of that was NOT pretty. A lot of misteps and miscues that caused some skiddish behavior. They tried to recover, and did eventually, but a rough patch on the show for sure.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 9:31

Out come Hobbs and Starks! Hobbs is pissed. They are tired of the disrespect.

Starks tells them they’ve been real nice. They could have ended their career online and on this mic. These two wanna at like they somebody, but everytime they in the ring, or on the mic, they have proven that there are levels and they are not on Starks level. They are several levels beneath them. Here’s the deal!

Starks is livid. Wanna talk about the best tag team? You wanna talk about that?

HERE COME THE YOUNG BUCKS! It appears they’ve heard their name, or something like it.

Matt says Starks may have well just cued their music. So sorry for interrupting. No, wait, they started this damned company. Great match, y’all been killin it. This tag division is on fire, everyone is eating well. But lest not forget who set the table in the first place.

Nick says both of these teams are very good, and at Double or Nothing, they had one hell of a match. For and a half stars. Unbelievable. THAT’S AN OFF NIGHT FOR THE YOUNG BUCKS! They couldn’t even get the job done. Jurassic Express beat them, then The Young Bucks beat them a few weeks later.

Matt has a proposal. How about they go triple or nothing. Next week, Three-way tag team title match.

FTR chant!!

Nick says they are better than FTR.

Matt wants the triple tag team next week.

So Malakai Black is somewhere black, saying he envies Jon Moxley. He thinks he knows pain, but he doesn’t. The House will make sure that anything that Jon experiences goes far beyond the physical realm of pain.

In comes Brody to stand tall.

BACK TO THE RING!

Kingston is here!

Tony is in the ring with him. A week ago, we saw what happened.Eddie still has Jericho on his list.

Eddie says before we get to that, Wardlow, congrats brotha. Another congratulations to everyone that was on the winning team of Blood and Guts, even Claudio. See, he’s a nice guy. He’s growing and maturing. PFFTTT.

Here’s the real deal; Jericho, you made him a liar. He didn’t taste Jericho’s blood. He didn’t bleed. So he’ll et him again…

JERICHO is backstage! He is on the tron. Eddie wants to get crazy!?

We zoom out and Tay slams a car door on Ruby Riott’s hand. Parker kicks dirt on her. Haha.

How oh so very sports entertainment of them.

WE come back after a break, and The Dark Order is here! They’ve got -1 alongside them, as Uno, Reynolds, Anna Jay, Silver, and Five come down.

Brodie chant from the fans.

Silver with the mic, hyped to be in Rochester, Dark Order Country.

Evil Uno with mic, says it is important to tell us this today. We want to make sure that everyone hears it. We are all what made Dark Order today. Uno wants to thank us all for showing up, for supporting, and that’s why he must let us know that the six of them…

ARE HERE TO STAY!!!

Dark Order is forever! They begin a new chapter with a new proclamation, and he knows who should say it.

-1 with the mic!

BUT BEFORE THIS, here is QT! He wants to know how long must we put up with this charity case? He gets it, your dad is from here.

EVIL UNO IS HOLDING -1 BACK!!!! HE HAS HIS SHIRT OFF!!!

QT tells -1 he takes after his mother, and challenges him to a match. Lol.

HANGMAN ADAM PAGE IS HERE!

Evil Uno with. Right! Page with one of his own! They send QT into the ring. Silver with a high kick! He sends QT into a right, kick from Silver, cutter from Reynolds, Stunner from Silver! HOLY SHIT! CLOTHESLINE FROM HELL via Five! Evil Uno on the apron. -1 on the apron. He turns to QT. He’d pin him right now, but he’s going to wait till he’s 19.

Oh, ok. Lol.



Match 4: Penta Obscuro vs Rush

Shoot, I catch this match a lil late. Bryce is all in the face of Rush as Penta is laid out on the ground. Rush tries to rip the mask, Penta hits the ropes, ducks under with a slingblade! Another! Rush to the outside. Penta hits the ropes! He dives over the top to the outside! Abrahantes with a spear to Jose!!!

We are back and Penta and Rush are slappin hard in the middle of the ring. Rush with a German! Penta with a backstabber! POWERSLAM FROM RUSH! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Penta with a stomp in the corner! Another! He stomps a mudhole! Penta with a few right hands. Rush with a GOOZLE! Penta chops it, hits another chop, back and forth. Ouch. Penta with a headbutt. Rush and Penta both hit one! SO HARD THAT PENTAS MASK IS ABOUT TO FALL OFF! Knee strike! Penta fizes his mask as both men are laid out. Penta up in the corner. Rush misses a splash. Penta with a chop. Another. Rush grabs, spins, hits a chop of his own. Penta reverses, another, Now Rush! Penta to the ground! Rush with a stomp and a boot scrape!

Rush to the top rope. He flies. DROPKICK TO PENTA! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Senton off the top from Rush! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Hard rightelbow strike from Rush! Rush strikes forward, but Penta rolls through. Cutter to Rush! Kick to the chin! He locks the arms! Fear Factor! Cover for 1.2…..ANDRADE PUTS THE FOOT ON THE ROPE!!!!

Rey comes over, pissed.

Ref stops the count. Penta turns and RUSH HITS A LOW BLOW!!!! CRADLE!!! 1…2……THE MASK IS OFF!!!…3!!!

Winner: Rush

These boys can go, and the tension was thick. Nice!

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: Stopwatch Issues

Backstage, Sonjay and Jay and the tall Indian guy are hyped for the eventual Jay Lethal vs Samoa Joe. Jay Lethal is ready, and they are not taking Joe lightly, but they are taking the championship.



Match 5: The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club vs Fuego Del Sol, Bear Country, and Leon Ruff

Bowens tags himself in to attack Fuego with a bunch of rights. Bowens pops one of the bears, Fuego goes for a tornado DDT, hits it. Fuego reaches for a tag. Tag to Colt, Bear Bronson beats some ass, clothesline to both the Gunn Boys. Another sends Colton to the outside. Powerbomb and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! max in to stop it. Here comes Ruffin, gets sent out, Tag to Bowens. Back elbow to Bronson. High kick from Bowens. He hits the ropes, LEG LARIAT TO THE BACK OF THE HEAD! Tag to Max who hits a mic drop!

Looks like Austin got the tag, though. Max is confused. He leaves the ring, Austin covers. 1..2…3!!!

Winners: The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club

This was a nothing match, served only for storylines. I’m glad The Acclaimed seem to be having a face turn, and I know there is tremendous upside for The Gunn Club, I just don’t see it. Let’s move on quickly.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:26

Billy is upset as the two teams argue in the middle of the ring. The Gunn Club attack!!!! In comes Billy to rip his sons off of The Acclaimed. Bily yells at them to cut it out! He is livid. Billy then hits a clothesline to Max Caster. Billy looks down on Bowens, who is confused. Bowens extends a hand, he wants some scissors. Billy grabs him and hits a Fameasser to Bowens! Billy holds the hands of his sons up.

Miro cuts a promo on Malakai. He says Black collects the weak, Miro disposes of them. Black preys on the flawed and has enraged a man who is flawless. Buy a bag of coins, because when Miro is done with the House of Black, Black will have many eyes to cover.

Nice.



Match 6: Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose with an Umbrella vs Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm

Toni and Marina to start. Drop toe hold to Marina. Whip to the corner, high kick from Rosa. Tag to Rosa. In she comes and we get a right, left, right in the corner. Tag to Toni, kicks from Storm. Uppercut from Storm. Tag to Rosa. She sends Nyla off the apron. Back elbow from Rosa, whip to Toni into Marina. Rosa runs with a poetry in Motion dropkick to Shafir! Rosa covers for 1…NO! Tag to Toni. Suplex from Toni and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Front face lock from Toni. Toni sends Shafir into the corner. Tag to Rosa. Snapmare into a kick to the back. Cover for 1..2.NO!! Rosa with a single leg, rolls into a pin. 1..2.NO!!! Another cover into a 1. Front face lock from Rosa. She stands, cinching the hold. Tag from Storm. She stomps the back, grabs the head, chop to the chest. Snapmare from Rosa. Hip attack. Tag to Rosa. Shafir to the corner! Rosa chops! ANOTHER! SHAFIR WANTS MORE! Tag to Storm! Punch from Shafir! Roundhouse! Right hand to Rosa! Right from Storm to Marina. Another, hits the ropes, NYLA SMACKS TONI WITH THE UMBRELLA! Lol. Shafir slams Toni down hard. Tag from Nyla.

We are back, and Rosa gets a tag. She shoots Shafir off the apron after hitting a splash to Nyla. A bunch of chops to Nyla. Elbow to the chest. Whip is stopped by Nyla. Another attempt. Nyla msises a clothesline, drop toe hold from Rosa. Stomps to Nyla on the bottom rope Rosa hits th ropes, big dropkick. Another running dropkick to Nyla. Rosa wants a third. BUT IT IS STOPPED AND NYLA HITS A URANAGE! Tag to Shafir! Cartwheel, grabs the arms, pumphandle, into a toss behind! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Nyla hits the boot to Toni Storm! DDT FROM TONI! Shafir kicks over, Toni ducks, GERMAN! Toni out the corner with a hip attack!

Rosa grabs Shafir, sets her up, Toni hops off the top and slams Shafir down along with Rosa. Cover for 1..2..3!!!

Winners: Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa

They made Shafir look like a jobber. I’m not complaining; just an observation.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 9:04

Jade is backstage with the homies. She wants to know what happened last week. $1100 is what he offered the Interim baddie, Leila, last week. It takes a special type of finesse to get someone who wants to beat your ass to protect your ass. Jade says if she doesn’t deliver, then it’s Stokeley’s ass.

Daniel Garcia has requested some time to talk to Yuta.

Last week, he put his foot on Yuta’s neck and held his title above his head. Last week, his blood was on Yuta’s hand. He says Yuta don’t scare him. Death Before Dishoner, give him a shot.

We come back to FTR talking about bein Seven Star. They talk about their ROH Titles and say there are people who think they are not the best in the world, and that doesn’t sit well with them. Dax challenges The Briscoes for another match. To be a king, ya gotta kill a king, and they ain ‘t dead yet.



Match 7: AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match

Brody King vs Jon Moxley

LOCKUP! Ref breaks it. Brody chops Moxley hard! Brody stands as Jon drops to his knees. Jon back up, gets in the face of Brody. They talk some shit. Jon backs up, hits a right, chop, right, chop, Brody hits a single right to knock Jon back, another forearm and Brody tosses Jon to the outside. Brody follows, attacks the back. Brody takes Jon to the barricade and sends him into it hard. Brody with a chop! Right hand sends Jon around the ring. Brody rushes, Jon side steps, Brody hits the steps. Jon with a side Russian Leg Sweep into the guardrail. Jon breaks the count, grabs the head of Brody, and drags him towards the ramp. Knee, another knee, Brody drops Jon on his back!

Jon takes the action to the ring. Dragon screw from Moxley! He goes for a Figure Four, locks it in. Brody punches out of it. He’s to one knee, Jon grabs the injured leg, drops Brody, hits him with an elbow. Another elbow. Brody locks the head from behind. Jon blocks the hold, stands and turns Brody to his stomach. He locks up the leg, drops back to put pressure on the knee. Brody with a right, another, foerarms from both men. Jon hits the ropes and Brody catches him then slams him down with a Bossman Slam! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!

We are back, and Jon elbows his way off the shoulders of Brody, but Brody won’t drop him! Jon hops off the back, falls to the corner, Brody runs with a cannonball, but Jon moves out of the way! We are at 6:56, and are reminded that we will be staying with the match!

Ref starts the count. He gets to 5 and Jon is up first. Tongue out, he rushes the corner with a clothesline. Jon sits Brody on the top rope. He chops some more. Jon attacks the back, he RAKES THE BACK OF BRODY!!! Jon bites the forehead! Locks up. SUPERPLEX TO BRODY!!! Jon wants a BULLDOG CHOKE! Brody stands, grabs the head, snapamre, Jon slips behind. DRAGON SUPLEX! He covers! 1..2….NO!!!!! Jon holds onto the arms! He stomps Brody ala Danielson. Jon grabs the head, locks im up for a potential powerbomb. Right hand, Brody shoots one, Jon hits a clothesline, another, misses. CLOTHESLINE FROM BRODY! PILEDRIVER FROM BRODY! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Brody from behind, he wants the Sleeper! Jon backs him into the corner! Brody climbs up the corner, holding onto the Sleeper!!! Jon’s feet are dangling! Ref breaks the hold! Jon is out! Brody barks! Brody with a HUGE CANNONBALL IN THE CORNER!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!! Brody lifts Jon, Jon slinks behind, attacks the back. Back elbow from Brody. Hits the ropes, Jon hits a right, Brody misses a splash, Jon rolls him up! 1..2……NO!!!! Jon locks the head! DDT! Excalibur calls it a Paradigm Shift! Moxley with the elbows to the head over and over and over and over BUT BRODY IS EATING THEM!!!! Jon tries for the bulldog!!!! He hops on the back of Brody!!!! Leg scissors included! Brody is fading! He slams Moxley back on his back!!!!

JON IS UP WITH THE REAR CHOKE AGAIN!!! Brody turns onto his stomach! MOXLEY WITH THE BULLDOG CHOKE!!! BRODY IS FADING!!!!! ITS OVER!!!! Moxley wins!!!!!!



Winner: Jon Moxley!

Look man, we KNEW Brody wasn’t winning, so instead of looking for an upset, all we needed was a good ass match, and damn that’s what we got. For those that don’t know Brody, I hope this was enough to give your nod of approval. For those that DO know Brody, the man did what he always does, and KILLED IT. Good shit.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 13:11

End Show