Acero’s WWE Raw Review 10.7.24  

We start with ya boy CM Punk who stops at the top of the stage to say he is a winner, but he doesn’t feel like it. It doesn’t feel like he won. He wants to say it felt tremendous, getting that win, but the way the match made him feel leaves him with a lot of questions. He doesn’t know what the future holds, but he doesn’t know what his future holds.

He wnts to thank three groups of people: his fans. The ride or die. The ones that make the signs and show up. His peers behind and in front of the camera. And lastly, to those that hate him. He’s turned that hate into cash. He tells them to keep doubting him. He has to go home now, he has a wife he hasn’t seen in 5 weeks. He’d like to say he’ll see us soon, bu he just doesn’t know. He says thank you and kisses us good bye, but…

Seth Rollins comes out wearing all black to go face to face with CM Punk. He smirks then walks right past him with a shoulder check.

Seth has a message for Punk, “Get well soon.” The sooner he gets back, the sooner Seth can kick his ass and retire him for good!

Now, St Louis, welcome to Monday Night Rollins!

Seth is back, and he is back to destroy Bronson Reed. Reed is not here tonight, but Seth knows he’s watching, so listen real close.

Reed attacked him for what? To make a name for himself? Well congrats, Seth knows his name now. Does he wanna be famous? He’ll give Reed his 15 minutes, Rollins vs Reed, one-on-one. Name the time and place. This time, he’ll be expecting Reed.

Just as Seth’s music hits, it’s cut off by Jey Uso who is here with his title around his neck.



Intercontinental Championship Match

Jey Uso vs Xavier Woods

Woods corners Jey with shoulders over and over, quickly heeling it up. Jey side steps a splash, hits his own back elbow and a high kick to the head. Jey tries to spear Woods off the apron, but Woods hits him with a knee. Right hand and they fight on the apron. Jey shoves him, tries for a asuperkick, Woods catches it and kicks Jey off the apron. Woods with a fireman’s, then a Death Valley Driver.

We are back from the break and Jey is hitting some rights, but Woods stops a third, only to get hit with a right hand. Jey hits the ropes, Woods hits a forearm, hits the ropes, Jey with his own forearm.

Woods tries to springboard, but Jey hits a superkick! Jey to the top rope! Uso Splash! Cover! 1.2…3!!!

Winner: Jey Uso

Surprisingly short match that was likely more of a springboard to a turn than anything worthy of a real title shot.

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 6:32

After the match, Kofi Kingston daps up Jey. Uso wants some love from Woods, too, extending out his hand. Woods looks uninterested, fuming, then walks away without showing any type of love, leaving both Kofi and Jey confused.

Kofi leaves and he and Woods argue up the ramp.

Jey celebrates in the ring until Bron Breakker runs down and attacks Jey in the corner! Here comes Kofi Kingston to try and make the save, but Bron hits him with a spear!! Kofi is out of the ring, and Woods checks on him. Bron leaves the ring and circles it with speed, then hits Woods with a spear!

Bron gets back into the ring, hits the ropes, again, SPEAR!!!!

Rhea Ripley gets a promo calling Liv out for bring in Rodriguez. Liv got caught, and now all she’s done is guarantee another beating and delay the inevitable. Liv needs Raquel, and she’ll just have to go through both of them.

Bron is stopped backstage about his sudden turn from last week to tonight, but Bron doesn’t answer Jackie. She says she is tryin, but there’s no rhyme or reason as to why.

We get the Crown Jewel announcement then commentary covers the video of Cody and Kevin Owens. They show Triple H’s tweet about dealing with it internally and move on.

Kind of.

Cody Rhodes is here. The screen goes a bit fuzzy, but we come back to commentary and they seem a bit confused then move on to Sheamus vs Dunne.

We come back to RAW where The Miz is with Karrion Cross. The Miz wants to be clear, he did not do what he did last week for The Final Testament, he did it for Miz. In comes R-Truth who forgives Miz for kicking him, because he is not in The Judgment Day anymore. Miz tells Truth no, The Awesome Truth is no more. Cross gets on his shoulder, tells him the truth will weigh him down. Truth says he’ll fix this, he’ll talk to Pearce and get Miz a match. Miz tells Truth he’ll get a match – The Miz vs Truth next week.

The screen flickered a bit just as The Miz began talking, and it appears the Wyatt6 are the culprits.



Donnybrook Match

Sheamus vs Pete Dunne

Dunne rushes the corner but Sheamus hits him with a clothesline quickly then grabs the shackalacky. He pulls back on the mouth of Dunne with it, but Pete pokes the eye and escapes. Sheamus with an Alabama Slam. He then catapults Dunne out of the ring. Shemaus follows where barrells are waiting. Shemaus hits Brogue, Dunne moves and Sheamus kicks a barrel down. Pete hops on top of another barrel and hits a tornado DDT. Stomp from Pete. We are near the bar that is set up by commentary. Pete stomps the hand of Sheamus. Pete stands on the bar and dives, ut Sheamus catches him and slams him onto the announce table.

We are back and Dunne is in control. Sheamus is hurting as he rolls to the apron. Dunne with a basevall slide kicks Sheamus down to the floor. Pete climbs two stacked barrels but Sheamus beats his ass with a shackalacky, then climbs up the barrels. He grabs Dunne from behind and locks his arms up, then beats down on the chest. WHITE NOISE THROUGH A TABLE! Sheamus gets Dunne back into the ring. Running knee. He tries for a Celtic Cross, hits it! Cover! 1..2…NO!!!! Pete with the cricket bat! He clocks Sheamus across the head then coers for 1.2..NO!!! Pete kicks Sheamus out of the ring, heads to the bar, grabs one of the drawers and smashes Sheamus across the back. Dunne has zip ties. He handcuffs Sheamus with them! Pete rolls Sheamus into the ring and hits the corner. Sheamus is up on his knees.

BROGUE KICK FROM PETE DUNNE! Cover! 1.2…NO!!! Sheamus lifts the shoulder! Dunne grabs the bat again. SHEAMUS WITH A KNEE! BROGUE KICK! Sheamus falls into a pin! 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Sheamus

I could have gone with a Dunne win here, and wouldn’t have been upset, but it was still a fun match as is expected with Shemaus.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 12:44

Backstage, Cathy Kelley is with Cody Rhodes. She brings up this weekend and asks how he feels.

Cody says he cant speculate on everything, he is sure they’ll hear about it this Friday. He is here on RAW to find out what it takes to be Crown Jewel Champion.

He takes a walk, is stopped by Sami Zayn. He tells Cody that he plans on being the one that Cody faces. Sami also offers talking about what happened if he wants. Cody stops him, says he is not here for that. He wants to face Cody at CJ, he wants it too. Good luck.

They shake hands.

Earlier Today, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez showed up. Jackie is there to ask them for a comment. Liv says he is still champ, still has The Judgment Day, and now has RR. She is the only person that still wins even when she loses. Liv cuts Jackie off, saysthey are moving on and focusing on Nia.

Dom says let’s just leave. Jakcie asks Raquel if she is a member of The Judgment Day, but she doesn’t reply and hops in the driver’s seat to drive her and Liv/Dom away.

We head backstage to Pearce, and in comes Ethan Page who wants to talk about one of Pearce’s superstars interrupting his match and costing Page’s championship. Pearce says he didn’t appoint Punk as the ref…Ava did.

Ava is standing there, but says she is off the clock.



Unholy Union and Pure Fusion Collective vs Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter, Kitana Chance, Zelina Vega, and Natalya

Zoey and Kayden to start. It gets messy fast and all girls end up outside, with the faces flying onto the heels. Nattie gets a legal tag before Kayden flies onto Unholy Union. Nattie hits the ropes, Sonya puls her out the ring and into the steps.

WE are back and Vega and Zoey are in the ring. Vega with a rana off the top rope, Zoey rolls out and hits a kick to the fce, then tries for a suplex but Vega hits a neckbreaker. Vega to the top rope, moonsault, cover but Sonya is the legal woman. She runs in with a knee and covers for 1..2.NO!!! Shayna in next to hit Kitana with a knee, in comes Kayden but Isla sends her flying, then Fyre comes in to send Lyra out, Vega sends out Fyre, Zoey with a missile dropkick, in comes nattie, Sonya sends her out, and Vega hops on the back of Deville. Lyra with a blind tag.

Sonya snapmares Vega, Lyra with a leg drop to the back of the head of Sonya. Cover for 1.2…3!!!!

Winner: The faces

Can we please move on to…man, I dunno, there’s like ten girls here and they’ve somehow become completely uninteresting in any combination.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 7:11



WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

Sami Zayn vs Gunther

Gunther with a side headlock. Sami is up to his feet, attacks the midsection, to the ropes, Gunher hops over, Sami holds the ropes and Gunther ends up outside. Sami hits the ropes, flips off and lands on his feet.

We are BACK and Gunther has his boot pressed into Sami’s chin. Gunther turns to the crowd then back to Sami. Samiy grabs his left arm but Gunther hits a right, then a chop, right forearm to the face. Gunther turns Sami then hits a right hand, but Sami blocks and hits. Righ,t another, he tries for a Blue Thunder Bomb, but Gunther drops his weight and locks the head up. Elbows to the dome, big chop to Sami. Gunther hits him with a clothesline then Sami hits a right, tries again for the bomb, but Gunther stuffs it again. Gunther with a chop, then a sleeper! Sami drops and rolls out, but Gunther locks it again, only for Sami to HIT THE BLUE THUNDER BOMB! COVER! 1.2….NO!!!

We are back and Sami and Gunther are outside. Gunther runs into an exploder! HELLUVA KICK ON THE OUTSIDE!!! Both men down! The ref starts the count. Sami rolls in at 9, then back out. He lifts Gunther on his shoulders then carries him over to the apron, and dumps him. Sami rolls into the ring. Gunther pulls himself up. HELLUVA KICK! He tries for one more, but Gunther with a huge lariat! Cover! 1.2…NO!!! Surprise rollup from Sami gets 1..2.NO!!! Dropkick from Gunther! POWERBOMB! COVER! 1.2….NO!!!!

Another powerbomb from Gunther! Cover! 1….N!O!!! HE KICKS OUT AT 1!!! Gunther is shocked! SLEEPER FROM GUNTHER! Sami is fading. He gets another surge of energy. But Gunther holds it in! Sami fades! The ref calls it!

Winner: Gunther

Stellar main event with an ending that wasn’t shocking but still great.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 16:46

End Show