Acero’s WWE Raw Review 12.26.22  

It’s the last RAW of the year, and rumor has it we aint getting no type of new shit, so if you thought I put zero effort into RAW Reports before…

Boy are you in for a shoot.

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

We start RAW with The Street Profits in a blank box. Angelo Dawkins uses his mental prowess to take over the white space with some Street Profit highlights. Montez Ford is excited, now knowing he can think something and it’ll show up – so long as it’s PG.

They go over some great returns, including Cody Rhodes, Ronda Rousey, and Stone Cold.

WE cover Brock lifting a ring with a tractor and Sami Zayn bringing up Ucey, then Logan Paul’s frog splash, and I am definitely getting the feeling that there is little point to cover this in great detail. So how shall we spend these three hours together?

We head to a pretty nifty studio with some hot chick named Jackie Redmond and Corey Graves.

We are covering The Absolute Best of 2022!

We are starting hot with The Greatest Rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Let’s go back to Summerslam and the Last Man Standing Match.

Personally, I Found this tractor bit to be idiotic and making little sense. I recall some loving it, but I often ask if something was removed from a story, could the story still be told with no difference? If the answer is yes, then it really has no point in being there. This is one of those times. For a second, I thought Brock would press it down on the chest of Roman, and even though I found that stupid and dangerous, I figured it made SOME sense. What ended up happening was eye-roll inducing and I hated pretty much all of it.

Ok so they basically showed the beginning and the end of the match before heading back to the studio where they freak out over the tractor.

We move on to those who have celebrated their 20th year in the WWE, including John Cena who will return to action next year with Kevin Owens.

We get a quick recap of Austin v Owens at Mania before shilling next year’s Mania.

Back to Mania where Sami Zayn took on the Jackass crew.

The Sami Zayn of today comes up asking why they would show that.

The New Day is up next to talk about being Triple Crown winners, their rise to the current state, and even give The Usos a nice nod in their long-time rivalry.

To cap this off, we get the match from November.

Back to the studio, and we get an interview with Bianca Belair who is somehow cuter here.

This leads us to the great Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair match from Mania.

Remember Gunther and Sheamus fighting for the IC Title? Well here’s a reminder.

Sheamus on the screen, and he says Christmas is one of his favorite holidays. He says he couldn’t go home this Christmas, but he’s here in Sheamy’s bar with a fridge full of Guinness. Lol. Sick. Nice little peek into his home. Thanks Sheamus.

We get a recap of the Donnybrook Match.

Cool Video Package for Drew McIntyre is next. This leads us to a Zoom call of sorts from him to talk about his 2022. We head to Clash of the Castle and what that meant to him.

Video package for McIntyre v Cross.

We get a quick look at the return of Bray Wyatt before a surprise interview with….CODY RHODES!

He was overwhelmed at the response of his return. He talks about his injury as well, letting us know that he couldn’t have hurt it any worse, and there is a difference between wrestling hurt and wrestling injured. He’s back for one thing, and it will get done.

This takes us to Hell in a Cell.

A Liv Morgan video package to follow.

WE head back to the studio and get an interview with Morgan, who calls Money in the Bank the most incredible night of her entire life. She expresses that she enjoys pain.

We get to see her win in a video package.

We, quite well, tie up Lesnar, Lashley, Theory, and Rollins in one package.

We head to Saudi where Reigns and Logan put on a hell of a show.

This closes the recap!