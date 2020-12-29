Acero’s WWE Raw Review 12.28.20  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Hey guys. I nearly wrote a column after I heard the news of Brodie Lee’s passing. I opened the laptop and typed out about a paragraph, and immediately, a sense of overwhelming grief hit me. I didn’t want to force a column out; I didn’t want to garner likes and adulation, and although I know that when tragedy strikes, I have a pretty powerful voice; I just couldn’t do it. Larry popped up in my head as the tributes poured in, and the parallels of both men stood up amongst them. “Great father,” “Amazing friend,” “Awesome worker,” all screamed Csonka just as much as they screamed Huber. I often times compare the locker room of a wrestling show to that of 411. We, writers, from different parts of the world, all meet for a time to walk out from Gorilla to have our own little five, ten, fifteen minute matches for you all to enjoy, hate, love, chastise, adore, etc. In this locker room, there’s names that you adore – some you abhor (hell, I’ve felt both ends of that), and some that simply stand above all others. Larry was our legend, our Huber, our Lee. I couldn’t wish a respectful rest in peace to Huber without doing the same once again to Larry. So this one is for them.

Love you readers, every single one. Except Will1225. Fuck that guy.

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

Show starts with an IN MEMORY OF placard.

We get a small preview of tonight before Phillips drops a quick, “It’s Monday and you know what that means.”

Drew’s music hits and our sword-weilding champion is out to give a small shout out to Harper with a yeah, yeah, yeah. He covers his 2020, starting with the Rumble, losing and winning the title, and etc. He wants to say thank you to us. We rally behind him and motivate him weekly. He recalls being the “Chosen One,” but we all made him the Chosen One this time around, not the powers that be. He thanks us. Now to the future, Legends RAW, where he defends his title against either Keith Lee or Sheamus.

At the mere mention of his name, Sheamus is out with a mic. He says he is sorry to interrupt, but Drew says he’s not. Every time he talks, someone interrupts, but Drew knows what’s up. Last week, he came to Sheamus not to pull any BS.

Sheamus says no, he didn’t, he waited till after the bell rang. Sheamus says drew should have known. They started together, came up together. This is their dream. They are now only one week away from making the dream a reality. Sheamus has goosebumps. They’ve talked about this. Everyone in the back will be uncomfortable, because Drew knows how physical it will get. Sheamus will kick Keith’s head off his shoulders, then it’ll be Sheamus vs Drew, kicking off 2021 the right way.

Out comes Keith Lee.

Lee says this is cute; two best friends in the ring. Drew looks a little proud of his friend. Sheamus, what a clever boy. He seemed a little upset that they won last week, and kicked Lee in the face. Drew vouched for Sheamus. He wouldn’t do anything – Lee could trust him. There is zero trust now. Drew’s word is just as good as Sheamus’s. Lee tells Sheamus that every fiber in his being wants to beat his face in right now, but he will wait till the bell rings, and force Sheamus to issue an apology. And Drew, friend, he should consider his best friends, because later he could od the same thing and stab Drew in the back.

Sheamus says he kicked Lee’s head off because of his mouth.

Drew, ever the fantasy booker, wants to start the match between Lee and Sheamus right now and calls for the ref, then reminds them that no matter who wins tonight, Drew will still be champ next week.

Sheamus Brogue Kick’s Lee. Then kicks him again for good measure.



Match 1: Sheamus vs Keith Lee

Lee starts with a hard shoe, then some knees. He clubs the back of Sheamus, and backs him into the corner. Right uppercuts and a fist to the face from Lee. He locks the head and tries for a suplex, but Sheamus hits a knee, another, a knee lift. He hits some rights, then tries to work the left arm. It won’t work, so he hits a forearm to the shoulder. Again. Sheamus pulls back on the face of lee. Lee tosses Sheamus over his shoulder and kicks him away into the corner. Rights to the corner, and it appears that one of the notes McMahon gave Lee was, “Make more noise after every hit.” Kick from Sheamus to the face. He stomps Lee then steps on Lee’s arm and face, holding onto the rope while he does so. Hammerlock to Lee. Lee stands out of the hold and attacks the midsection. He swings again, then grabs the head and lifts .Sheamus with some rights of his own. Lee hits the ropes, Sheamus runs, Lee catches him, then just tosses him to the side! Sheamus tumbles to the outside. Lee follows and sends Sheamus into the barricade. He then sends Sheamus into the post. Lee sends Sheamus into the ring at 8. Lee to the apron. Sheamus with a running knee strike sends Lee back to the outside. Sheamus to the top rope, he turns, and flies with an axe handle, sending Lee flying back onto the announce table!

Back from a commercial about testosterone or some shit, and Lee and Sheamus are beatin the man out of each other. Lee presses Sheamus over his head! Sheamus lands on his feet, hits an elbow, but Lee hits a forearm right back at him! Sheamus rolls to the apron and tries to shake it off. Sheamus stand on the apron, Lee grabs his head, hooks it, but Sheamus with a hangman! Sheamus turns, locks the arms of Lee, and beats down on his chest ten times. Lee shakes it off and hits a tackle, another splash in the corner! He tosses Sheamus across the ring. Lee presses up then slams Sheamus down like NOTHING! HOLY SHIT! Pin for 1..2….NO!!! Sheamus helped with that move, but FUCK it looked amazing. Spine to the pine like nothin, y’all! JESUS! Lee grabs Sheamus, looking for the Spirit Bomb. He locks the head, Sheamus escapes, shoves, hits a forearm, another to the face. Whip to Lee. Reversed. Splash in the corner by Lee. Lee hits the ropes, a shoulder tackle. Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Lee attacks the back of the leg, both men up, Sheamus tries a Brogue, Lee escapes, hits the ropes. CROSS BODY FROM LEE!!! Pin for 1..2…NO!!! WHITE NOISE! Sheamus with a pin. 1..2….NO!!!

Sheamus smacks the face of Lee. Again. Jesus. He pinches the face. Lee grabs the wrist, gains control. Sheamus with headbutts. Lee hits one of his own. Double chop to the chest. Spirit Bomb. Cover for 1…2…3!!!!

Winner: Keith Lee

I noticed some slowing down on Keith’s part, and a bit of an OOMPH in every move. Not physically, but verbally. This kind of threw me off, as it seemed a bit forced. It didn’t take too much away though, because I still had a good time here, but if these little changes were the notes given to Lee to be a better performer, then there’s something seriously wrong with that.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 12:56

Lucha House Party cuts a promo.

No one cares.



Match 1: The Miz vs Gran Metalik

Quick rollup from Metalik for 1..NO!!! Another for 1…NO!! Wheelbarrow into a pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Miz in the corner, pissed and utterly appalled. Rope work and Metalik hits a head scissors, sending Miz to the outside. Dropkick to Miz on the apron. Metalik on the top rope, springboard moonsault off the top! Metalik sends Miz into the ring, then springboards right….into a kick from The Miz. Miz drops some hard rights to the face, then hangs Metlaik up on the 2nd rope and chokes him a bit before hitting a running leg lariat to the back of the neck. Miz wants his MitB contract back. He hits the ropes, Big Boot to Metalik. He is Money in the Bank, says Miz. He pulls back on the chin of Metalik with a chin lock, which, I suppose is kind of a redundant way of saying that he’s in a chinlock. I’m sorry. Anyway, Miz tries for a back suplex, but Metalik escapes, hits the corner, bulldog, runs the ropes and hits a missie dropkick.

Metalik hits the ropes, rolls up Miz, hops over the head, rolls him up for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: The Miz

So odd how they make a “fall from grace” story in like 5 minutes with a win from a person who has no effect one way or the other on people.

Total Rating: ½*

Match Time: 3:17

Elias is backstage fiddling. AJ Styles knocks on his door, mad, saying Omos is listin to Bogart, or whoever, and he’s on the phone trying to right a wrong. He says Elias is not Johnny Cash, he’s Johnny Trash. Ryker stands up for Elias. Elias says AJ is just upset because he couldn’t get the job done, and at this stage in his career, he doesn’t have a lot of chances left. AJ challenges Elias to a match where he will break his fingers. Lol. Hyped AJ is the best AJ.

Dana Brooke comes out to Hulk Hogan colors which tells you all you need to know.



Match 3: Dana Brooke vs Shayna Baszler

Shayna with some thigh kicks, until she is met with a slap from Dana. She hits the ropes then shoulder tackles Shayna. Dana shoves Shayna into the corner, hits some shoulders, snapmare, then a flip onto some knees, and she cowers in the corner. Shayna goes straight for the arm, looks to stomp it out. She tries the stomp, but Dana moves and tries for a rollup. Shayna leaves the ring, grabs the wrist, works the fingers, then slams the wrist on the edge of the apron. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Shayna grabs the fingers and pulls back on them. Dana is able to get the upperhand until Shayna slides to the outsid,e blocks a baseball slide, and locks in the clutch. Ref hits 6 and Shayna releases the hold then rolls inside. She rolls back outside and sends Mandy into the apron. She tries to stomp the hand, but Dana is there to get her on the shoulders and drop her face first onto the apron. Dana rolls Shayna into the ring, fireman’s, rollup for 1..2..NO!!! Spinning neckbreaker to Shayna. 1..2…nO!!!

Dana dives off the corner with a….fall? Well, she rolls through so Shayna hits a knee strike then locks in the submission for the tapout.

Winner: Shayna Baszler



Total Rating: *

Match Time: 4:18

Mandy checks on Dana. Shayna runs back into the ring to lock The Clutch in on Mnady. Mandy taps,looking like she is falling asleep. Shayna stands tall as both girls show their pain with grimaces.

WE RETURN TO ALEXA BLISS!!

Yes!

She swings in her playground and makes a heated pun with regards to The Fiend. Maybe he’ll come next week to meet his hero Hulk Hogan. He knows The Fiend has been taking his vitamins and saying his prayers, although she doesn’t know who he prays to. Or, he could be waiting for Orton to come to his playground. The Fiend must want an audience. Alexa welcomes Orton.

Orton’s music hits for a quick note, then stops. Alexa calls him out again, and he doesn’t come. Alexa doesn’t think orton wants to play with her anymore. How rude.

Ok….

Firefly Funhouse graphic shows up, and we head to the Funhouse! It’s Orton! He appreciates the invite, but took advantage of the empty house and came to see what kind of things they had going on. He sees the pig, and kicks him off the table. Lol. He says Husky is heavier than he though. He was thinking while walking, and grabs Mercy, and wonders if Alexa really thinks The Fiend is coming back. He holds Mercy, and slaps Abigail with it. Let’s say he does come back. If he does, he’ll have nothing left except for Alexa. So if he does decide to come back, he’ll show us just how sick he is by making sure that The Fiend has nothing left to come back to.

Orton grabs RAmblin Rabbit, and says before he deals with him, he notices the art work on the wall. Orton rips the head of Ramblin Rabbit off. Lol.

Alexa challenges Orton to meet her in the ring later tonight. He accepts.

Alexa is in the ring, equal parts fuming and accepting.

We go black, then back to RAW, which is a weird transition.

WE head back to June 22, 2020, where Nia Jax injured Charlotte, leaving her at home and in surgery for six months.

She is back tonight, talking to Charley, who informs us that she is going one on one with Nia Jax. Is She ready?

Charlotte says six months ago, she was out for half a year. Yes, Charlotte, that’s how that worked.

She is ready. Nia is to be feared; she’s a great competitor, but if there’s someone she is willing to bet on, it’s herself.

Charley asks how she tends on starting 2021. Charlotte says she wants to get to the top and stay there.

Asuka comes out to say that tonight, Nia is not ready for Charlotte Flair.

So, Asuka has officially become the Robin to Flair’s Batman as opposed to her equal? Why.



Match 4: AJ Styles vs Elias

Elias looks kinda big next to AJ. Lockup and a side headlock from Elias. Head scissors from AJ, he rolls Elias up for a quick 1 count. Both men up. Another lockup. Side headlock take down from AJ, head scissors, both men up, chop from Elias. Another. Rights in the corner. Stomps. Whip to AJ, and a back body drop off the ropes. Cover for 1…NO! Elias drops a knee on the left arm of AJ. Elias locks the fingers of AJ and lifts AJ into the air, putting pressure on the shoulder. He drops a kne again, then lifts AJ up and over, but AJ rolls up for 1..2…NO!!! Elias runs. Drop toe hold. AJ up. Right hand to Elias back and forth. AJ whips Elias, AJ lifts up, dropkick!!! AJ to the apron, Elias slips out of the ring, he gets AJ onto his shoulders and drops him face first onto the apron. Elias sends AJ into the post arm first!

We are back and Elias opts to walk the ropes. He drops AJ with a double knees and covers for 1..2..NO!!! Elias with a cravat from behind. Elias sends AJ to the outside. Ryker goes to attack, but Omos gives him the Twisted Tea of staredowns and Ryker backs off. Elias heads outside, keeps his eye on Omos, and tosses AJ back into the ring. Elias works the left arm some more. Right hand from AJ. Elais continues then hits a clothesline. Flying forearm. AJ is hype. He hits a forearm in the corner, gets Elias to the shoulders! Flips him with a knee to the head! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Elias in the corner, AJ misses a splash, kicks out of the corner, springboard, Elias gets him on the shoulders, AJ drops to the behind, switch, Elias with Drift Away! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! AJ KICKS OUT! Elias to the top rope. Pele kick to Elias! AJ runs, Elias with a TKO! Cover for 1..2….NO!!! Elias covers. 1…2…NO!! Elias lifts and hooks the head. He hooks the leg, AJ escapes, kicks the leg, kicks the head, high kick to the head. AJ to apron. Phenomenal forearm. Cover for 1..2….3!!!!

AJ escapes, kicks the leg, kicks the head, high kick to the head. AJ to apron. Phenomenal forearm. Cover for 1..2….3!!!!

Winner: AJ Styles

A little bit of a slow start. I don’t know if there’s been a significant change with Elias in 2020, but he kind of lost a step. Anyway, he was with AJ, so he recover near the end, and it was a good match.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 14:09

WE head to RAW Talk and Ricochet talking about being a stepping stone for people.

Before the match, Ali cuts an passionate promo telling Ric to stop thinking with his heart. The delivery is beautiful, the weight of the words is non-existent.



Match 5: Ricochet vs Mustafa Ali

Ali holds his arms out, saying he is not the enemy. Riccohet with a double leg take down and hits a few rights. He chops Ali into the corner. He hits a powerslam, hits the ropes, elbow drop. Pin. 1..2..NO!!! Ali with a back elboe. He misses a right hand, Ricochet head scissors and takes Ali down, then hits a dropkick to the face. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Ali turns, Ricochet sends him into the ropes, back body drop to Ali. Ricochet taunts Ali, who goads him into the corner and sends him face first into the bottom buckle. Ali chops Ric in the corner. Neckbreaker from Ali. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! back elbow to Ali on the apron, Ricochet gets ot the other side of the buckle and Ali hits him. Ali t othe 2nd rope. Ricochet climbs up the corner. SLAPJACK ON THE APRON! Yim enters the ring to distract the ref. T-Bar and Mace grab Ricochet and powerbomb him into the barricade. Ali is on the top rope. ALI FLIES OFF THE TOP WITH A SPLASH TO RICOCHET! Ouch!

WE return to Phillips asking if this is the last stand, and that’s just insulting, because we all know it’s not. Backstabber to Ricochet. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Stomp to the upperback of Ricochet. Cravat from behind. A quick cover for two and Ali is right back to the hold. Ali goes for a suplex, Ricochet shoves him into the corner. He rushes the corner, back elbow from Ricochet, kick, back flip INTO A GERMAN SUPLEX TO ALI!!! Riccohet with a huge clothesline! Ric knocks his chest. He’s hyped. He lifts Ali. Fireman’s. But he can’t lift. He tries again. KICK BACK FROM RICOCHET! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Mace pulls Ali out of the ring and out of the pin! Mace hops on the apron. T-Bar does the same. Slapjack as well. The Shield, they are not.

Ricochet with a tornado DDT off the apron to T-Bar. Slapjack on the corner, Ricochet sends him flying. Mace misses a clothesline, Ricochet sends Ali into the ringpost. Ducks another clothesline from Mace. DDT to the floor to Mace!!! He sends Ali into the ring at the count of 8.

Ricochet to the top rope. Shooting Star Press, but ALI with the knees!!! Ali with a Koji clutch! Ricochet fades. He’s out.

Winner: Ali

The way this entire feud has been booked made this match just lack any real importance. Win or lose, I don’t think anyone was interested. The quality of the skill within the ring cant be denied, but the story just added nothing, especially with a) Ali talking about Riccohet suffering “another defeat” as if his team hasn’t had any and b) if we didn’t see a similar storyline with Cedric earlier this year.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 11:49

Ali grabs a mic and tells Ricochet to join Retribution. He asks for the decision. Ricochet grabs the mic. He has made his decision. He will NOT join. Recoil to Ali, and Ricochet high tails it.

Thankfully, the invisible barrier that keeps wrestlers in the ring goes up, and Mace and T-Bar are unable to attack Ricochet on the ramp.

Nia has some words for Charley. She says Charlotte’s fear warms her heart. She has some new year’s resolution. Shayna is there to count them for her. She’s going to destroy Charlotte then get the tag team titles back and enter the Royal Rumble match, win, go to Mania, and face the champion. She tells Charley Happy New Year. Shayna comes back to say she kinda likes that idea.

Drew cuts a promo backstage with Charley about Keith Lee stepping up and being ready. They’re going to beat the hell out of each other. He’s happy for Lee.



Match 6: Nia Jax vs Charlotte

A staredown before the lockup. Nia backs Charlotte up to the ropes, but Charlotte switches, and the ref calls for the break. They break then go for a lockup again. Nia from behind, Charlotte works the left arm. Nia clubs the back to create separation. Charlotte with a side headlock. Nia tries to shove off, but Charlotte holds on. Nia sends Charlotte into the corner. Shoulders to Charlotte. Short whip into a shoulder tackle. Again. Another. Nia works the left arm and slams Charlotte down hard. Nia whips Charlotte, who flips over the ropes and kicks the gut. Charlotte runs in. big Boot. Running dropkick sends Nia to the outside. She gets back on the apron at 6. Back ni the ring, and Charlotte with a spinning right. Another, another, another. Over and over against the ropes. Charlotte with another dropkick, sending Nia back outside. A sliding kick sends Nia into the announce table. Shayna points and yells, which gives Asuka right to backfist her, I guess. Nia rushes Charlotte, Charlotte moves, Nia hits the post. She sends Nia into the ring, goes for the Figure Eight, but Nia sends her back of the head first into the bottom buckle. Nia is up. She splashes in the corner.

Back from the break and Charlotte is going in with the chops. Nia kicks out of the corner. Charlotte tries to drop a knee on the leg, but nia moves and looks for a b ody slam. Charlotte drops behind her and pulls her head back. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Nia with a surprise powerbomb!!! Cover for 1..2…..NO!!!!! Screen goes black. Comes back on and Charlotte with a takedown. Nia kicks Charlotte, Charlotte stops herself, Shayna distracts, Asuka tries to help, Shayna sends her to the table, Charlotte kicks Shayna off the apron. Pin to Nia for 1..2.NO!! Charlotte with a Figure Four to Nia!! Shayna rolls into the ring and locks in the clutch for the DQ.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

While I appreciate the effort, Charlotte, I just don’t care about Nia Jax. I also don’t see why, after losing the titles, Shayna and Nia still care about the titles or even being a team. Yes, one could deduce that they ended up getting along and like to team with one another, but nowhere has that been expressed or even insinuated.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 10:49

Nia attacks Charlotte. But Asuka runs into the ring to stop the onslaught.

Backstage, The Hurt Business does the only thing I don’t like about their characters and punks some random backstage before continuing their walk in the halls.

CHARLEY runs into Garza backstage and asks about his year. Garza says he may introduce himself to one of the legends next week. Charley wonders who his current rose is for. He says he won’t tell, but in comes Truth to interfere. Truth drops his rose. The goons follow. Garza looks down at his broken rose, then hands it over to Charley. It’s wilted and broken. Charley deserves better. Byron finds this hilarious.

BACKSTAGE, Jeff congratulates New Day for Big E winning the title. Right.

Woods says once they get the tag team titles back from The Hurt Business, they will take photos for IG. Riddle says they have a huge task ahead of them. They need a sweet new name. They’re bros and stallions, so they wanna call themselves The Little Bronies. Positively Hard Bros. Kofi and Woods aren’t too sure about that. They say they gotta go. New Day’s music hits. Riddle tells Jeff Baked on Pancakes is another name he has.

It’s only 7:30….I hope this aint the main.



Match 7: New Day, Jeff Hardy, and Matt Riddle vs The Hurt Business

Riddle and Cedric to start. Cedric blocks an overhead kick and drops Riddle, so Riddle gutwrenches and suplexes his ass into the corner. Tag to Lashley. Side headlock from Riddle. Rope work and Lashley hits a shoulder. Riddle hits the ropes. Lashley catches him and hits a suplex onto the mat. Tag to MVP. He stomps Riddle away in the corner. Tag to Shelton who hits a suplex and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Shletonl ifts up and takes Riddle to the corner. He hits some shoulders. Riddle attacks the mid, Shleton hits a right, Riddle ires back. Shelton goes for a body slam, Riddle floats behind and pushes him into the face corner .Tag from Jeff. Poetry in Motion. Tag to Woods who stomps Shelton. Tag to Kofi for some stomps. Tag to Riddle who joins in. Tag to Jeff to add his own stomps. Swinging dropkick to the chest of Shelton. MVP in, Riddle sends him flying, Cedric does the same, so Kofi sends him outside, Lashley, and we get Woods, then Kofi, then Riddle kicking Lashley, and Jeff finally sending him over the top rope to the outside where he still stands, but is HEATED! Love that.

WE ARE BACK and MVP is covering Riddle for a 1 count. MVP with a right then a shoulder into the corner. Tag to Lashley, who hits the ropes and rushes the corner with a shoulder. Damn. Beautiful. He locks the head of Riddle and hits a HARSH Flatliner and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Lashley tags in Shelton. They double team Riddle. Stomp to Riddle’s leg. Right hand to Riddle. Kick to the hammy. Shelton with a half Boston Crab. Riddle breaks the hold. Shelton sends him outside. MVP lays down next to Riddle to talk some shit. Woods tries to get him up.

Back in the ring and Cedric gets a tag then a back suplex for a cover. 1..2..NO!!! Riddle is able to get some separation. Tag to Kofi. Tag to Cedric. Chop from Kofi. Another. Dropkick. Clothesline. Kofi hits the ropes. Boom Drop. Shelton on the apron to distract, Cedric goes for Lumbar Check, blind tag from Woods. Kofi suicide dives to the outside! Cedric looks to do the same, but Woods pulsl the leg, he drops an elbo to the back. MVP enters, gets send to the outside. Drop toe hold to Cedric. Woods hits the ropes, flies through them onto Cedric and INTO MVP! Catapult to Cedric. Jeff on the top rope. He flies onto MVP outside. Woods spins, awwwwwww he hits the discus clothesline for Lee!!! My heart!!! Swanton Bomb! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!

Lashley in to stop it. He sends Woods to the corner, rusn for a shoulder, Woods ducks. MVP sends Woods down, Kfoi flies off the top; Pump Kick. Shelton with a knee strike to Riddle. Twist of Fate to Benjamin.

Lashley the legal man, goes for a spear, Jeff kicks him away, FULL NELSON!! Jeff Taps!!!

Winners: The Hurt Business

Nothing else matters except for that discus clothesline from Woods. I damn near cried.

Total Rating: *****

Match Time: 13:42

Hurt Business tries to attack. Riddle hits Lashley with the Final flash, then all the faces leave the ring as The hurt Business stares in the ring

Backstage, Miz and Morrison are all kinds of sad. He yells that he WAS Mr. MitB. Pearce comes up, calling them the Cleveland Browns. Miz asks if he’s here to throw it in his face. Pearce says yes, he’d love to do that, but the rules are rules, so Miz is STILL Mr. Money in the Bank.

Miz and Morrison dance on the steps for far longer than is necessary.

WE RETURN to Alexa Bliss making her entrac.e Orton is next. She says this is not about The Fiend, this is about HER! She leaves the ring and grabs a small box that is gift-wrapped. She slides it into the ring.

Commentary: “Christmas is over.”

“Guess not.”

Riveting.

Alexa opesn the gift, pulls out a gas can and some matches. She heads over to Orton, who is in the corner. She puts the can and matches down, then kicks the box. Alexa challenges Orton to do to her what he did to “him.” Lol she wild.

Orton folds his arms over his chest.

She grabs the gas can and pours a trail from the center of the ring to Orton. She stands in the center of a spot, offering the trail for him to light her up. She wants him to light the match to do what he did to The Fiend. She lays down now.

DO IT.

She makes a circle around her with the gas now. She tells Orton he doesn’t have the guts. He says he is sick, evil, demented, but he’s not. If he was, he’d light the match. But he’s nothing. Nothing but a little bitch.

Alexa grabs the gas can and pours it over her head. She is drenched.

Orton asks her if she thinks he won’t do it. Orton knows he enjoys watching people in pain. She thinks The Fiend was burned and went to hell. The lights go out. Orton lights a match. It’s bright enough to show Orton’s face. He drops the match as commentary begs him not to do it. The lights go out completely.

End Show?