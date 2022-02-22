Acero’s WWE RAW Review 2.21.22  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

What a difference a week makes, right?!

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

They recap Saudi, which is good, cuz there’s no way I was watching it.

Brock comes out, YOUR WWE Champion, and he is all smiles.

Brock removes his ugly Christmas Sweater, because it’s getting hot in here. Brock then encourages the crowd to keep chanting SUPLEX CITY for him. Before Brock can get rolling with the niceties, the voice of Paul Heyman cuts him short!

Out comes Heyman with his hand up to tell us ladies and gentlemen something, but Brock tells him to stop talking and stop walking. YOU SUCK chant for Heyman, and Brock joins in.

Heyman says he does not suck. He calls Reigns the REAL Heavyweight Champion in the WWE. Heyman has come out here out of love. He knows Brock is so myopic right now, looking at Mania, but there is a roadblock to Mania. Brock must defend the title in March at MSG. He ain’t gonna make it to Mania as the champion. So, thanks, please feel free to call if he needs any info.

Brock calls Heyman a dick then thanks him for telling him where he is supposed to be, but he already knows.

Heyman wonders if Brock knows he’s facing Bobby Lashley, and if Bobby ain’t cleared by then, Heyman will have a challenger for him.

Brock tells Heyman he is doing just fine without Heyman. Friday, Heyman will be in the ring with Reigns, and Brock will be there, too.

Backstage, Seth and Owens are talking about the Chamber match. Kevin is behind Kevin, ready to ask Kevin a question. They are 6 weeks away from Mania, and neither of them have a match, what’s goin on?

Seth laughs, they have a path, says Owens. This is the best tag team on RAW. They beat RKBRO two weeks ago, and last week, Seth beat Randy Orton. They went to management and tonight, when they beat RKBRO, they’ll be added to the tag team championship match in two weeks. Then they’ll win that match and be tag team champions. The possibilities are endless.



Match 1: The Street Profits vs Alpha Academy

Dawkins and Gable to start. Some rope work results in an arm drag. Tag to Ford. Ford hops over the ropes and hits a dropkick. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Otis in now and he body slams Ford down hard. Otis sends Ford into the corner, tags in Gable. Gable sends Dawkins off th apron then shoves Ford, Ford holds the ropes, Otis tumbles out, Gable flies over Ford, Ford with a tag, Alpha Academy pull Ford to the outside. Dawkins hits the ropes and flips over the top rope to the outside!

WE ARE BACK! Dawkins and Gable are the legal men. Dawkins hops over Gable, hits an elbow, lift Gable for a suplex over the head, hooks up with a double underhook into a neckbreaker, and a spinning splash in the corner. He sets Gable up on the shoulders, Ford with a blockbuster off the top rope as Gable sits on Dawkin’s shoulders!!! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Otis is there to stop it! He sends Dawkins to the outside, then into the barricade!!! Ford with a punt kick off the apron! Tag from Otis, Gable tries for a Gertman, Ford lands on his feet, ducks under a running Otis. Kick, another kick, enziguri from Ford to Otis. Ford lifts OTIS!!!! BUT OTIS IS TOO HEAVY, Ford loses his balance and Otis lands on him hard!

Gable holds the boot of Ford down. Cover for 1..2…..3!!!!

Winners: The Alpha Academy

Thankfully, the end of the match was different fom their previous encounter, but everything before was pretty substandard. Good enough opening match, though.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 9:04

Ciampa is backstage, and he’s got a match tonight!!! Ziggler disrespected his home. He feels no pressure. He’ll take Ziggler on any night of the week, but since this is a tag team match, and they are on RAW, he knew who to call. In comes Finn. He says RAW might be his home now, but he’ll never forget where he came from or stepping in the ring with Ciampa. He mentions their past, but says tonight they’ll start the road to Mania standin shoulder to shoulder.



Match 2: Finn Balor and Tommaso Ciampa vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Ziggler distracts Ciampa, Roode attacks from behind. Ciampa hits a back elbow to Roode’s face, then hits a side headlock takedown. He hooks the arm with his legs, Roode to his knees. Backs into the heel corner, tag to Ziggler. Roode hits some hard shoulders. Ziggler rakes the eyes. Ciampa drops him, gets a quick pin, only 1. He woks the arm, whip, reversed, Finn tags in, Ciampa holds the ropes, Ciampa with a high knee, Roode locks the head, Finn gives him a right, Balor to the ropes, dives over the top rope to the outside!

We return to Ziggler toying with Tommaso. He tags in Roode, who slaps Ciampa down hard. Tag to Ziggler. Roode chokes him up on the ropes. Another tag to Ziggler. Ciampa with a huge clothesline. Tag to Finn. Tag to Roode. Back elbow from balor, whip and a punch to the skull. He shoots the legs. Stomp to the chest. Cover 1….2….NO!!!! Ziggler to stop the pin! Ziggler gets sent to the outside. Spinebuster from Roode! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Roode hooks the leg, head, goes for a suplex, but Balor escapes, Slingblade! Tag to Ciampa! He runs into an elow, Roode flies off the top rope, high knee!!!!

Ciampa double underhooks, looking for a Fairy Tale Ending, Roode rolls out, Ciampa stacks him up for a pin! 1..2…3!!!!

Winners: Finn Balor and Tommaso Ciampa

Another match eaten away by a commercial. Tommaso didn’t get a lot of time to show much of anything, leaving a crowd more pro-Balor, than awestruck by Ciampa, which is a shame.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 9:16

The Miz is here to talk down to us and say he has more money and a hotter wife. He brings up Rey, saying they are not that much different – they do whatever it takes to get ahead. WE see ourselves in Rey, and because of this, we look past his misconduct. We choose not to see his humility. Because of this, we are the ones that cannot be trusted. Hes got a partner for Mania, someone he can relate to and trust, a pioneer, someone very dashing…

Oh you son of a bitch…

Rey interrupts with his son, saying everyone in the back cant stand Miz. Whoever Miz chose can go right back where he came from and give that spot to someone who deserves it.

Miz says he knows what’s best for this industry. Did Miz deserve to lose that match? Did Dom deserve his contract, or did Rey get him one?

Dom talks about being in the front row since he was 7. He’d watch the locker room compete with blood, sweat, tears, and knew what it took to become a superstar. Rey brought him here, but he’ll do whatever it takes to stay here…except cut a good promo.

Dom threatens Miz. Miz says no, this is what he proposes. His new tag team partner vs Mysterios at Mania.

Here he is…

Logan Paul.

Logan comes out to more jeers than cheers. He grabs a mic. No disrespect to Mysterio, but he’s got pool toys bigger than Rey. Dom says if this jackass is going to be Miz’s partner, then they accept.

Miz and Logan Paul attack! Paul goes after Rey with some aggressive shots. He and Miz celebrate with huge grins. They lift Rey and send him into the ringpost. They grab Dom, send him to the other post, shoulder first. Skull Crushing Finale for Rey. Logan asks if he can do something. Miz grabs Dom. Paul locks up Dom, hits the Skull Crushing Finale.

Alpha Academy is backstage with Kevin. Gable goes mega obnoxious and talks about his heightened acumen. He takes offense to the possible inclusion of Seth and Owens. If they are added, their odds go down, and Otis hates math. Either way, they’ll be winning .



Match 3: Rhea Ripley vs Nikki A.S.H.

Rhea wins with a Riptide.



Winner: Rhea Ripley

Even if they’ve only wrestled a handful of times, this feels like the 80th…

Total Rating: NR

Match Time:



Match 4: Shelton Benjamin vs Damian Priest

Shelton starts off hot but gets GOOZLED quickly for a possible chokeslam. Shelton escapes and sends Priest to the outside. Shelton distracts the ref and Cedric kicks Priest’s chest in. He sends Priest into the ring, Shelton slams him down hard and covers for 1..2..NO!!!! Shelton with a cravat. Priest turns into it, Shelton hits a knee. Whip to Shelton, elbow from Priest. Kick from Priest, another, another to the thigh. Rolling fist, Shelton off the ropes, huge clothesline from Priest. Priest rushes the corner with a back elbow! Spinning leg lariat from Priest to the forehead of Shelton. Cedric on the apron. Priest with a punch. Shelton hits a knee, T-Bone suplex and a cover for 1..2..NO!!!

Priest with a surprise chokeslam. Priest calls for the end. The Reckoning is hit. Cover for 1.2…3!!!

Winner: Damian Priest

With the ending never in question, and the lack of interest in the whole Damian/Priest thing….this was easy to look over.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 3:10

Priest on the mic after the match. He gives props to Shelton. He says he has a list of world champions that he’s already beaten. Serious fighters that he stepped up to, and he still has the title. He wants to face someone next week of World Championship caliber. He is Damian Priest. Who will try and take his title from him?

Finn Balor’s music hits, and he comes out with a mic. Priest wants a serious athlete? A serious fighter? A world champion level opponent? Sounds like Priest is talking about Finn. Be careful what you wish for. He’ll see Priest next week.

Reggie is here for some action.

Actually, maybe not. He calls Dana out. He gets the WHAT treatment, hard. He saw an opportunity last week and took it, but he’s been dealing with the guilt. He apologizes. He also wants to prove how much she means to him. He calls for a ref. Here comes the ref, Regie does the MOST unnecessary flippity flop, then lays down for Dana. Dana covers. 1..2…KICKOUT!!!

Reggie laughs, says he’s kidding, Dana covers again for 1..2…NO!!!! Dana asks why is she out here? Dana covers a third time, then kisses Reggie to get the 1..2…3!!!!

OMG, Reggie’s entire face is covered in Dana’s makeup.

Here come the goons. Dropkick to Truth. Dana shoves Akira into the arms of Tamina. Akira puckers up for a kiss. Tamina drops him. Lol.

Bianca is in the middle of the ring to celebrate her win. She’s ready to run it back! She gives it up for the women in the chamber match. Tough women. She’s facing Piper tonight. There can only be one toughest tho, and that’s her. She is the hardEST working woman in the WWE.

Becky Lynch is here. Her hair is something to behold. She brings up being in the main event yet again, but not to forget that the only reason they are main eventing is because of her. Becky reminds us that she walked out of Mania 35 as Becky Two Belts. She’s been holding one of those titles for three years.

Bianca brings up the 26 second loss. Bianca says she could have given up and gone away, but she didn’t do that. She listened to Becky. She went to the back of the line. She beat everyone, won Elimination Chamber, didn’t make excuses, and is not a victim.

Becky says she is right, Becky is the victim. These people loved Becky. She was The Man of the People. She came back at Summerslam and got a heroes welcome, but because she beat Bianca, we all turned on her. We despise her, and because of that, she despises Bianca. At EC, you saw what she did to Lita, someone she loves. So imagine what she’ll do to someone she despises. This is Becky’s redemption story.

Since Becky wants to play the victim, how bout Bianca just makes her the victim.

Piper ain’t havin it, cuz she’s here.



Match 5: Piper Niven vs Bianca Belair

Bianca backs Piper up into the corner. Ref break and Piper gets her own shove to the corner, pushing at Bianca’s face. Piper misses a right, Bianca gets a side headlock. Piper shoves Bianca to the ropes, Bianca flips over Piper, hops high, goes for an arm drag, but Piper won’t let it happen. She rolls into a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Bianca whips, cant, gets sent to the corner, flips out of it, dropkick to Piper. Shoulder to Piper in the corner. Again. Bianca sends Piper to the corner. Kick to the mid section, again, Bianca sends Piper to the corner. Punch to the chest of Bianca! Piper tries to send Bianca into the corner, Bianca reverses tries for KOD, is able to springboard herself pushing Piper off the apron. Crossbody off the apron to Piper down below. Bianca talks some shit, but Piper is there to hit her with a crossbody! Ouch.

We are back, and Piper nearly kills Bianca. She rushes the corner. SPINEBUSTER FROM BIANCA!! DAMN! Springboard moonsault from Bianca! Bianca locks the head of Piper, grabs for a suple, Piper escapes, whip to the corner, Bianca to the middle rope, hops over Piper, spin, locks the head, tries for a suplex again, but Piper holds on. Bianca with a suplex to Piper!!! Bianca climbs the corner, Piper pulls her down. Elbow from Bianca. She kicks, Piper holds the boot and swings Bianca down to the mat. Cannonball senton is missed! Bianca drags Piper to the center of the ring. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Bianca kicks, Piper up, hots a Michinoku Driver out of nowher! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Piper to the corner, Bianca pulls he head into the buckle.

Bianca with a powerbomb! Piper climbs up in the corner, Bianca goes for KOD! She’s got her on the shoulders. KOD out of the corner! Cover for 1..2……3!!!!!

Winner: Bianca Belair

This was 100% a Bianca exhibition, booked solely to remind you that Bianca is that B, and it would have done just that if we hadn’t seen this matchup for what seems like a thousand times before. The good news is that it was still pretty damned good, and honestly the match of the night.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 11:15

Edge is here. He has a chair and some fresh kicks.

He wants to go back to Mania 3. He would sit beside his Uncle Wayne’s radio and wait for the results of each match to come in. Finally, the DJ says Hogan has bodyslammed Andre the Giant and beat him. Edge will never forget it. His pulse quickens around this time of year. Everyone back there understands the toll that it takes just to get on the show of shows. He knows this first hand. His first Mania was 14. It took him two more years to get on the show. He knew at that moment that he needed to take every chance and give a performance that elevated his career, and they did it. In doing it, he understood the stakes. He’d have to outdo himself, so at Mania 17, in a TLC against two of the greatest teams of all time, they stole the show. He’s thinking about D-Von, specifically. Mania 21, he won Money in the Bank. 22? He put Foley through a table. 24? Main event against The Undertaker. He came THIS close. Congrats to Deadman, by the way. 27? He fought what he thought was his last match. Forced to retire. For a lot of people, that’d be enough. Not for him. So he busted his ass for ten years to get Mania back. Last year, he main evented again. For 38 years, Mania has been some kid’s dream, and he is that kid. Every year, he still dreams about it. Everything he does, all the energy he gives…so he can be phenomenal. At Mania, he makes everyone and everything around him better. At Mania, you fight your inner demon, and become undeniable. He needs Mania. They’re calling it stupendous, but you cant call it that without Edge. Mania needs Edge. So he is throwing down the gauntlet and challenging everyone in that locker room. He needs someone to step up. Wanna prove yourself? Stand across the ring against the man who is still the best in this industry today. A certifiable legend. Fight Edge at Mania, and he’ll make you live forever. So step up, boys. I’ll be waiting.



Match 6: Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins vs Matt Riddle and Randy Orton

Owens and Riddle to start. Go behind into a side headlock from Owens. Rope work and Owens hits a huge shoulder tackle. Go behind from Riddle into a sleeper but Owens tosses Riddle off of his back and hits a running senton. Nice. Ownes stomps Riddle a few times, Owens with a chop. Tag to Rollins. Seth with a punch to the forehead. He stops the tag, Riddle gets a fireman’s, Rollins slides off, hits the ropes. Slingblade. Seth grabs Riddle by the head, but Riddle with a freaking gutwrench toss! Tag to orton. Orton stomps the heel, the other heel. He stomps the….the mat. Knee scrape. Tag to Riddle. Riddle with an Orton assisted floating Bro. Cover for 1…NO! Tag from Orton.

Orton kicks a few times, then whips, but Seth kicks off the ropes. Right hand, left, a barrage of punches. Orton punches Owens, then sends Seth over the top rope tro the outside. Orton runs out, grabs Seth, looks for a bck suplex, Owens is there to hold Seths feet and stop the move, but Orton grabs Owens and hits a back suplex onto the table instead!!!

We are back from a break, and Owens stomps Orton out before covering for 1..2..NO!!! Owens with a chinlock from behind. Orton turns into the move and hits a back suplex to Owens. Tag to Seth. Tag to Riddle. Kick to Seth. Seth tries for a rolling elbow, but Riddle suplexes him. Broton to Seth. Lock up from behind. GERMAN! Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Riddle to the top rope. Seth is up. He pulls the leg. Riddle kicks, Owens trips him up. Seth runs to the conrer where Riddle is in the Tree of Woe. Seth with the double stomp. Cover for 1.2….NO!!! Tag to Owens. He drops Riddle’s head on his knee. Stunner attempt, Riddle shoves, Owens hits Orton, step up enziguri to Riddle. Tag to Seth. Owens to the top rope. SWANTON BOMB FROM OWENS!!! FROG SPLASH FROM SETH!!! Cover for 1…..2…….NO!!!!! Tag to Owens. Both men in now. They try to back suplex Riddle, Riddle lands on his feet, tag to Orton. Orton with a clothesline to Owens. Another, powerslam to Owens. Another for Seth! He sends Seth to the apron! Owens is already there! He locks the head, Seth escapes, so Owens hits a DDT by himself! RK-NO!!! Tag from Riddle. Superkick from Owens! He sends Orton to the outside. Ridle kicks, another, stomp to the foot by oWens! Seth, on the outside, runs to Orton and STOMPS HIM!!!! Riddle to the top rope!

Floating Bro!!! Tag from Seth! Riddle tries for an RKO, but Seth catches him. Buckle bomb!!! Stunner!!!! STOMP!!!! Cover for 1…2…3!!!

Winners: Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens

Well that was fun, and a great way to go out on a very lackluster episode of RAW.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 12:39

End Show