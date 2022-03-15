Acero’s WWE RAW Review 3.14.22  

Hey yo…

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

We start with….LAST MONDAY! Kevin Owens is a sad panda, and challenges Stone Cold. Stone Cold made a cool video to respond.

He is here live to talk more about Austin! He says for a minute, it looked like all hope was lost for his Mania dreams, but he used his superior intellect. He says the only way to celebrate is a nice cold can of Canadian Beer. People will not be saying Oh Hell Yeah, people will be saying Oh Hell No! And that’s the bottom line because KO said so!

He then stunners a camera man.

After Finn and Damian come out, Theory comes out as well to enjoy the match up close and personally.



Match 1: Finn Balor vs Damian Priest

Austin Theory distracts long enough for a Reckoning.



Winner: Damian Priest

Sorry, had a lengthy phone call that caused me to miss the match. Theory interrupting continues the fued between him and Finn, although it’s odd considering Theory’s upcoming Mania match.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: NA



Match 2: Commander Azeez vs Omos

LOCKUP! They hit the corner, and continue to roll around until Omos sends Azeez over the top rope! Azeez hops on the apron, and Omos sends him right back off. Apollo distracts, Azeez with a hangman. He enters the ring and hits some rights to the mid section, shoulder in the corner, big splash by Azeez. Kick to the midsection.

Azeez locks the head. Omos with a deadlift suplex that looked both awkward and impressive. Tree Slam from Omos and a cover for 1.2….3!!!!!

Winner: Omos

I think what creates the apathy within me is the fact that we’ve known Omos is a big monster for months now, and him squashing Azeez really didn’t change anything.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:58

After the match, Omos grabs Apollo off the apron and slams him down in the ring.

Seth Rollins is backstage, still upset. Owens comes up, says he can still get on Mania. He must focus his energy elsewhere and come up with something, like Owens did. All Seth must do is think. He is the visionary. Look at all the moments already created. Beat HHH, Lesnar, cashed in, lost to Owens. Owens says he will help Seth think outside the box. He’s The Architect, right? Let’s build something.

This triggers a Eureka moment, as Seth stops Owens and smiles, then leaves.



Match 3: Liv Morgan vs Queen Zelina

LOCKUP! Vega slams Liv down hard, she kips up, Vega kicks her in the mid section, straight jacket neckbreaker into a bridged choke hold. Vega rolls onto the back and pulls back on the arms if Liv. Vega steps on the back then gloats to the crowd. Vega sends Liv into the corner, high knee from Vega. Running knee. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Liv hits the ropes, flips over Vega with a rollup for 1..2..NO!!! Liv locks the mid section and twirls around the ring, landing in a pin for 1..2…NO!!!! She does the same thing, rolling Vega around into another pin for 1..2..NO!!! Kick from Liv, another kick to the face, shotgun dropkick. Running stomp attempt but Carmella is on the apron. Liv swings at her, misses, and Vega hits a powerbomb on Liv! Rhea heads over to Carmella, wagging her finger, before making the chase. Mella hops in the lap of Corey’s arms, claiming she didn’t do anything.

Vega is upset in the ring, goes back to Liv, hits the ropes, Oblivion from Liv. Cover for 1..2….3!!!!



Winner: Queen Zelina

Another instance where a wrestler is completely disoriented due to things that have nothing to do with them on the outside, resulting in a loss.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:54

Seth Rollins is here and the girls haven’t even left the ring yet! Lol.

He has a plan to get himself to Mania. He thought all hopes was lost after he and Owens lost the shot at the titles. Then his best friend (hahahaha) reminded him who he is. He IS a Visionary, a Revolutionary, Seth Freakin Rollins. He has a plan. He wants his best friend to be out here, though. He asks for Owens to come out.

Owens comes out. He’s ready. Everyone is ready. Does Seth need a drumroll?

Seth says Owens has a talk show, and the guest is Stone Cold Steve Austin. What if Seth Rollins also has a talk show? Like Freakin Speakin with Rollins or bring back The Rollins Report, and what if his guest was Stone Cold Steve Austin?

Owens says no, Austin is his guest, he has a talk show, you can’t have one, too. This is not a good plan. Fully behind him coming up with a plan, but this aint it. Let’s think different. Let’s go backstage and think about it.

Seth says you’re right, there can only be one talk show, so let’s have a match, and the winner has a talk show at mania with Austin as the guest.

Owens says he had the idea first, he’s already pissed Austin off, get your own idea. Seth needs this, he says. Owens needs it, it was his idea. Why is he doing this?

They bicker back and forth until…

Sonya Deville comes out, saying she lieks Seth’s idea. She will give them some time, because the main event is Seth vs Kevin for the talk show at Mania.



Match 4: Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs The Hurt Business

Dom to start with Cedric to start. Cedric hits a huge clothesline on the apron then sends Dom back in the ring. Tag to Rey. Rey with a rana. Cedric whips him, Rey slides under, Cedric locks Rey up behind him, elbow from Rey, moonsault attempt, Cedric catches Rey, Rey with a tornado DDT! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Shelton in to stop. Enziguri to Shelton. He gets hung up. 619! But Cedric stops him!

Drop toe hold into Shelton, and we get a doble 619 to the face! Rey dives onto Shelton. Dom to the top rope after a tag! Frog Splash! Cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Rey and Dom Mysterio

They’re really just phoning everything in until Mania at this point, and although I understand (don’t want anyone to get injured), it doesn’t make for good viewing.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 3:24

Logan and Miz attack after the bell. Rey is able to send Miz out of the ring and Dom and Rey circle Logan. Punch from Rey, kick from Dom, they go for a 619, but Miz pulls Logan out of the ring.

EDGE HAS NEW MUSIC!!!

Sounds like it’s the same singer, which is cool. It’s a bit more…BROODing? Not bad. I’m coo with it.

Edge is suited up, staring at the Mania sign.

He would like to bring everyone up to speed. He is the benchmark of the WWE. It has taken him time to decipher the code of what he’s actually become. This is above our capability of understanding – we are simple. Not our fault. He’ll grant us mercy. He will put this in terms we can understand; he is better than everyone. Better than all of us. Every single person in this industry. Since he came back, though, he has not shown this aptitude. The Edge that came back was weak. He realized we don’t matter. He took his eye off the prize, annoying a man like Randy Orton to enter his home and piss all over it, a man allowing Roman to stack pin him at Mania. And if AJ Styles met that Edge at Mania, he’d destroy him. But that Edge is dead. Now, he sits perched on his mountain of omnipotence, looking down on everyone. He will not be judged by any of us. He tells AJ that if he makes it to Mania, he will be judged.

Backstage, Bianca talks about her hair being an advantage and disadvantage. The way she sees things, the real advantage is this:

Silence. The sound of Becky NOT running her mouth. She stopped that mouth, so tonight she will focus on her opponent and use Piper to give Becky a preview.



Match 5: Bianca Belair vs Piper Niven

Bianca and Piper essentially have the same exact match they’ve had before. We come to the end when Piper misses a running senton and Piper hits a moonsault to the back of Piper. Bianca kips up and looks for a KOD out of the corner. Piper escapes, hits a headbutt. I should mention that Nikki is ringside.e Bianca leaves the ring. Piper does, too. She heads towards the ramp where Bianca is standing. Leap frog from Bianca, She hops int othe arms of Piper, Bianca slinks down to her feet and shoves Piper into the apron. Piper shoves Bianca into the barricade, then misses a cannonball as we go to break.

We are back, and Piper hits a Michinoku Driver into a pin. Piper misses a splash in the corner, Bianca with the punches, Piper misses another right, dropkick to Piper. She hops off the corner, locks the head, goes for a suplex, but Piper reverses, Bianca lands on her feet. Kick to Piper out of the corner.

Bianca lifts Piper up for a Spinebuster!!! Bianca gets Piper up in the corner, walks up it and hits another KOD!

Winner: Bianca Belair

This would be far more imactful and impressive if we hadn’t seen it numerous times already. The more we see it, the more they expose themselves on just how it’s all done. Not to say that Bianca isn’t impressive, because she is damned strong, but man…

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 7:55

Becky Lynch is here! She pulls Bianca out of the ring! Becky sends Bianca into the ring steps. She grabs Bianca, slams her head into the table, and grabs a chair. She wraps it around Bianca’s neck and sends it into the post.

After a break, Riddle and Orton come out. Orton says 2022 will be the 18th appearance he’s had at Mania, and the 18th will be the sweetest, because he’s never been tag team champion going into Mania. They are friends. Riddle has had his back, never doubted how successful they would eventually be. He wants to thank Riddle for that. Last time they won the titles, Riddle threw a party for them, so Orton did the same. He admits, party planning isn’t his thing.

The ring is covered in half-deflated balloons and spilled popcorn.

Riddle calls this the greatest night of his career. Orton is the coolest, and tries to get a cheap pop. Orton says the popcorn is from concession. He loves bubble gum. There is one more gift, and the gum goes with it. It’s a small pouch.

The Street Profits interrupt. They wanted to congratulates them. Riddle didn’t know Orton invited them, but they are invited! Ford stops them, says they’re not here to party, they’re here for business. They have a win over Orton and Riddle. They challenge Riddle and Orton to a match at Mania.

Orton says they had to go through to get these titles. They had to win a freaking spelling bee. The answer is no.

Dawkins says they aint bros. Ford thinks Orton misunderstood him, but they are way past asking for opportunities, they are telling Orton and Riddle that they are facing them at Mania.

Orton says not once since he has first stood foot in this ring has anyone told him to do what to do in the ring. Riddle tries to convince them otherwise. He does so, and Orton accepts. Ford thanks Riddle, then tells them they’ll show them how to throw a party next time they’re here that isn’t so much ASS.

Riddle says not to disrespect Randy. He though they were cool, but he doesn’t even want to wait till Mania, he wants the action now.

Dawkins holds Riddle back ,says if he wants a match, then he got it. The Street Profits are—nope, Orton aint ending the segment like that, and he says RKBRO.



Match 6: Montez Ford vs Matt Riddle

Riddle is quick to overpower Ford with some deadlift drops and a cover. He gets a 2. Riddle high kicks Ford in the corner a few times. Fisherman’s Suplex to Ford! 1..2..NO!!! Running Senton from Riddle! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Ford sends Riddle to the outside with a clothesline then heads to the top rope! He dives! Riddle catches him!! GERMAN but Ford lands on his feet! He flies off the apron!

WE come back and American Alpha are here to cause a raucous. Otis smashes Orton outside of the ring, while Gable pulls the legs out from under Ford. This causes a DQ.



Winners:

Another short-lived, uneventful match leading up to Mania.

Total Rating: *

Match Time:

Otis then slams Riddle on the outside of the ring before entering the ring and hitting a clothesline to Dawkins. They then drop some weight on Ford and hit a moonsault.

Scott Hall video package.

RIP Bad Guy.



Match 7: Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins

Seth is all smiles while Kevin is incredibly angry but focused. Eth tries for a quick rollup and gets a 1. He cackles as Owens still questions the decision. Test of strength, Kevin kicks, goes for a Stunner, Seth dodges, and he is shocked. SHOCKED I SAY! This is his spot, says Owens. Seth flies out of the corner with some rights, they go back and forth in. the middle of the ring, Sth beats him down in the corner. Seth stares at the sign. He turns to Owens. Owens shoves him into the corner. Chop after chop from Owens. Beatdown until the ref holds him back .Seth kicks, sends Owens into the corner, chops galore then he beats him down till the ref holds HIM back. Seth shoots the legs and mounts for some punches. Stomp to the gut. Seth with a right hand, one to the face, whip to the ropes, Owens kicks off the ropes, Seth hits a clothesline. Kick to the back. Seth hits the roeps and drops a knee to the head of Owens! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Kick from Owens. He grabs the leg, slams it down hard. Owens pulls the leg back into his own knee with Seth on his stomach.

Owens stomps the back of Seth, pulls him up oin the apron and attaks the chest. Owens slides to the outside and swings Seth’s leg onto the edge of the apron. Again. He slides back into the ring, composes himself, then gets back to the apron and sets up for a powerbomb. Seth stops him, back body drop on the apron! Seth up on the apron, dives, FALLAWAY SLAM TO SETH!!! Senton to Seth!

WE ARE BACK FROM BREAK, and Owens is up in the corner. Seth struggles to stand, turns, gets kicked in the face. Tornado DDT from Owens, he grabs Seth and hits a second one immediately! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Owens with a clothesline in the corner. Cannonball to Seth!!! Ouch. Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Owens kicks the leg he’s been working, stands, and kicks it again. Another kick to the back of the leg. Seth fires back with a right hand, another, right from Owens, they exchange blows. Kick to the knee by Owens. Whip to the ropes, goes for a pop up, Seth lnds on his feet, STO’s Owens into the 2nd buckle. Seth with a right to the dome. Chop to Owens. Right to the forehead, chop, fist, chop. Whip to Owens is reversed, Slingblade! Rollins with a forearm in the corner, whip, gets sent to the apron. Right from Seth. Springboard and a knee to the face! Seth sends Owens to the outside. Seth hits the ropes. Suicide dive! Back into the ring! Owens rolls right back out. Seth is pissed. He hits the ropes. Another suicide dive sends Owens over the announce table! Seth sends Owens back into the ring. Top rope! FROG SPLASH!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!!! Rollins on his feet. Hard slap to Owens. He lifts Owens to the top rope. Seth climbs. Locks the head. Owens attacks the kidneys. Shove, but Seth climbs back up. Owens counters and suplexes Seth off the top rope!!! Cover for 1..2…..NO!!!!

Owens to the top rope! Senton! ONTO THE KNEES!! Owens pulls himself up! Seth does too! The crowd thinks it’s awesome. Owens with a hard clothesline! He wants to end it! Turn.

KICK! Seth sends Owens into the corner! Rollup! Ref flies to the outside! He gets the three, but no one is there to count it. When the ref re-enters, we get a WHAM! KICK! STUNNER! 1…2…3!!! Owens wins it!

Winner: Kevin Owens

Really awesome match between the two for a really dumb reason.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 16:11

Seth is disappointed as the announcers explain how sad this is.

End Show