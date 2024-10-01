Acero’s WWE RAW Review 9.30.24  

Hello everyone welcome to our live WWE Raw coverage here on 411! Jeremy Thomas here, filling in for Tony for the first part of tonight’s show. We’re on the go-home show for WWE Bad Blood, and tonight’s Raw has…stuff going on. Sorry this is last minute so no preview, just sit back and enjoy.

* We’re LIVE in Evansville, Indiana. CM Punk WALKS backstage earlier today into the arena. And Drew McIntyre WALKS outside. Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed are here too for their Last Monster Standing match.

* We kick off with a video package recapping Jey Uso’s WWE Intercontinental Championship win last week over Bron Breakker. Interspersed is clips of reactions from fans to the title win.

* Jey has a bunch of Yeeters (including his son) with him as he walks through the building and says to hit his music, then walks through the crowd to the ring. He gets a mic and waits as the crowd chants “YOU DESERVE IT!” He then says the Intercontinental Champion, “Main Event” Jey Uso, is now in your city! He says he’s going to fight every week for it and fight anyone who wants it. Yeet. He appreciates and loves them all, and thanks them for rocking with him and getting his back through all the years. He loves them, yeet.

He says this is very special for him, he walked to the ring with his first championship and his son behind him. He says it was a long, hard road to get there. His own family made it hard for him, Roman made it hard for him. His whole life and his career, he’s just a twin. They know him now though. He says his biggest fan though is his mother. He spoke to his mom and she said, ‘Go out there and show them who you are. Go out there and get it.’ He got it, and Mama, we did it. Yeet.

HERE COMES BRON BREAKKER! The former champion comes down to the ring and steps into the ring with the mic. He says he’s not out to spoil the fun or crash the party. He’s out here because of his respect for the championship. The lineage goes back a long ways and after battling with him last week, Bron has the same amount of respect for Jey. He talked a couple of weeks ago how much the title means to him, and the better man should walk out with the title. On that night, Jey was the better man.

Bron says he won’t spear Jey or attack him, he just said he felt like it should be him, the first to come out here as a competitor and colleague and say congratulations. He offers his hand, Jey takes it and they shake. Bron turns to go and Jey says “Hey Bron.” They walk face to face and Jey says there’s some dogs in Indiana, Uce! Bron walks out of the ring and heads to the back. …huh, that was a segment.

* We look at Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston’s recent tension with Woods snapping at Rey Mysterio for unsolicited advice. That set up a match between them, which is next.

Earlier today, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan are chillin by a lowrider. Dom says Finn is on the phone. HE puts him on speaker as JD McDonagh and Carlito pull up asking for Finn. Finn, on speaker, tells Dom to let Liv know he’s handled that business, it’s all taken care of. Dom then tells the others Finn didn’t say much, he’s just stuck somewhere.



Xavier Woods vs Rey Mysterio

Woods works the arm, Rey flips out of it, hits the ropes, ducks under, eats a dropkick by Woods. Woods covers for 1. NO! Woods with a headbutt. Right hand. To the corner. Woods tries for a back suplex, Rey lands on his feet, shoves Woods into the corner, kick out of the corner, right is missed by Woods. Rey with a rana. Rey with a headbutt to the gut, then another rana, sending Woods outside. Rey kicks through the ropes, hops to the apron, and jumps off with a seated senton.

Woods locks up from behind, Rey hits some elbows then tries to run but Woods holds on. Rey hits nother elbow, the ropes, then tosses Woods out with an arm drag. Rey with an Asai Moonsault! Rey rolls Woods into the ring, heads to the top rope. Seated senton. Hits the ropes, Rey with a springboard crossbody and a cover for 1.2.NO!! Rey with a shoulder in the corner, he climbs to the ropes. Rights until Woods grabs the hand and sits Rey on his shoulders. Rey attacks the head, drops down with a waist lock, and whips Woods INTO a rna, set up for 619.

Rey misses the kicks, Woods lifts him up, Rey locks the head, Woods rips the mask off of his face and gets a schoolboy pin for 1.2…3!!!

Winner: Xavier Woods

The heels, they are a turnin.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 7:27

Xavier Wood shows some confliction within him as he takes the W but isn’t sure how he feels about what happened. He screams he didn’t mean to.

Lyra Valkyria is backstage stretching. Here comes Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville who tell her it’s unfortunate that she’ll be out there all alone. No Natalya, no Zelina.But don’t worry, Sonya and Shayna will be there. Don’t worry, Shayna does’nt bite unless Sonya tells her to.

A glowing rock potentially reintroducing the Minnesota Viking Raiders of Los Angeles is show.

Backstage, Kofi Kingston asks Woods if he did that on purpose. Woods says no, he didn’t mean for that to happen. He expected Kofi to be proud of him. Kofi says he doesn’t know if this is the right time, but Jey told him that Kofi can get an IC Title shot.

Woods shows a little frustration, but Woods tells him that he told Jey that the shot is Woods’ shot. Woods gets a title shot next week. Woods is all kinds of hyped.

Behind them the entire time is Karrion Cross rubbing his hands together to show us all just how evil he is.



Lyra Valkyria vs Zoey Stark

Stark gets the upperhand after a quick pin by hitting Lyra with a backbreaker. She screams primal then gets sent outside. Lyra dropkicks her through the ropes then screams her own scream.

We are BACK and Zoey hits her patented missile dropkick off the springboard. Cover for 1.2…NO!!!! Zoey tries to finish it, but Lyra escapes. Sonya hops on the apron, then Shayna. Lyra knocks Sonya off the apron, rolls up Zoey, but the ref is distracted.

He turns but it’s too late. Ref checks on Zoey, Sonya hits Lyra with a knee, Zoey with a Z360 and that’s all she wrote.

Winner: Zoey Stark

And the crowd goes…mild.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 7:13

We get the three on one until Kayden Carter and Katana Chance run down to pretty much no reaction. Carter kicks Shayna, Chance trips Sonya, then they set up for Keg Stand. They hit it then help Lyra to stand.

Adam Pearce is talking to a bunch of “security,” saying he wants the big men to stay in the ring.

In comes CM Punk. he is on his way to the ring.

We are in the ring, the cage is down, and Pearce has a wall of security behind him. He is inviting Punk and Drew down to have one more shot in their war of words. He introduces first Charles Montgomery Punk.

Drew McIntyre is out next. He would like to go first. Why is he wearing black? It’s out of respect. Not for Punk, he has less than zero for him. It’s out of respect for Punk’s wife, because she will have to feed Punk, bathe him, and probably leave him. Drew is ready for this hatred in him to be gone. The hate will die with Punk.

Punk’s turn. He says throughout his entire career, people have called him a lot of things. Voice of the Voiceless is one of them, but tonight, he’s got nothing to say. He is filled with so much rage. He cant go home. He has been in a hotel for four weeks, because he won’t subject his wife into the guy he has turned into. Drew has turned him into the fake boogeyman that his harshest critics accuse him of being, and it’s that man he needs to be to send Drew home to Scotland in a box. He wants Drew to remember, and never forget that Drew prayed for this. He will take everything from Drew, and when his fear subsides and he is gripped with nothing but panic, on his knees crawling and begging, he will wipe the blood from Drew’s eyes and he will see him. It wont be God he’s praying to, not the devil, he ill be praying to CM Punk. He will see Drew in hell.

Braun Strowman is backstage with Jackie, but he’s cut off by The Miz who is then cut off by R-Truth who doesn’t remember the five Tsunamis. He tells Braun, “See ya, Andre!” Miz asks him what he is doing here, and Truth says he works here. Lol. HE says he doesn’t like how Cross has been picking on Miz. He messaged Pearce and asked for a match against “AYOP” lol. Miz says that’s Authors of Pain, Truth asks what they have written. Lol.



LWO vs The Judgment Day

I miss the first segment, but it’s only about a minute, and come back to the match at the 5 minute mark where Dragon Lee is going buckwild on Dom, then JD with a knee. Carlito in and coners him but Lee escapes, kicks high, trips low, and swings with a kick in the corner. Lee sees Carlito and JD down, rushes JD, JD up, hops to the corner, Lee shoevs him, hanfs hum upside down, dropkicks Dom low to send him into the hanging JD, then hits a drop toe hold to Carlito, sending HIM into Dom and JD. Tag to Del Toro, who dives from one end to the other with a dropkick!!! Cover to JD for 1..2..NO!!! Judgment Day heads outside, the LWO launches Wilde outside, then Lee and Del Toro dive outside! Wilde to the top rope!

Liv hops on the apron, this allows a distraction, and FINN BALOR is here to trip up Wilde! The Devil Inside by JD! Cover! 1.2..3!!!

Winners: The Judgment Day

A whole lot of inconsequential matches that, unfortunately, gain little momentum due to the timing, or in some cases, simply the existence, of commercials. This was was no different.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 7:06

We come back to The Judgment Day standing in a huddle in the middle of the ring.

Finn Balor tells Priest that he doesn’t have a heart, and The Judgment Day never needed Priest.

Liv Morgan relishes in the fact that she’s a home-wrecking, man-stealing this or that of all time. She’s about to go in, but Rhea Ripley’s music hits and out she comes.

Rhea tells Liv that she was with Dom for a very long time, so she knows all his dirty little secrets. Rhea asks for the shark cage, and here it comes. One of Dom’s secrets is that he is extremely claustrophobic. So, when he is locked inside the cage, crying, soiling himself, cleaning himself up with his brand new merch, he’ll have the best seat in the house to watch his little girlfriend realize that when she is in there all alone, she is just not as good as Rhea. Dom will watch as she wins back the title she never lost. As for tonight, that’s enough talking.

Damien Priest is in the ring behind Carlito! He tosse him out and goes straight for Finn! Dom and Liv are staring Priest down, allowing Rhea to sneak down and heabutt Liv, then send Dom into the barricade! Rhea drags Dom up the ramp as Priest clears the ring. Finn attacks in the corner. Rhea sends Dom into the shark cage. Liv runs up to attack but Rhea stops her, asking for some action. Li runs away to the back. Rhea goes back to Dom, kicks him in the gut and sends him into the cage as Dom begs for mercy. Rhea closes the cage but here comes Liv to attack! Rhea and her fight away from the cage, allowing Dom to leave it. Rhea throws a show.

In the ring, Priest lifts Finn and smashes him in the corner. Right hand to Carlito. GOOZLE to JD! Slingblade rom Finn! Dropkick! Clothesline to Carlito. Finn drops him with an elbow. JD with knees. Carlito finally comes over to lift Priest up. Dom is ringside now, and rolls into the ring. Finn with a shotgun dropkick to Priest. Finn to the top rope. Coup De Grace!!! ANOTHER ONE!

The Judgment Day stands tall.

Sheamus cuts a promo on The Loserweight Butch. He hgas gone too far, and he is about to be on the wtong side of a Fight Night. He’s a dangerous little bastard, but if he wants to play rough, let’s play rough. One final banger. Bring whatever he wants, because they’ll settle it like they are back hom in a good ol fashioned Donnybrook Match.



Chad Gable vs Kofi Kingston

We start the match as we come back from beak. Gable and Kingston look good going back and forth till Kofi hit a dropkick then a splash off the ropes. Cover for 1..2.NO!! Kofi trie to grab Gable as he rolls out of the ring but can’t. Kofi hits the ropes, dives and Gable hits him with a right hand. GERMAN ON THE OUTSIDE!!! Gable has a cut on his forehead.

We are back and both men in the ring. Kofi with a dropkick, flies high but gets caught. Gable hooks the leg and hits an over the head suplex. Both men trde pins back and forth until Gable bridges out of a pin then turns it into a backslide attempt. No, he flips Kofi forward with a slam and a cover. 1..2..NO!!! Kofi to the top rope, flies, but Gable gets an Ankle Lock! Kofi revereses with a rollup! 1.2..NO!!! Trouble in Para—NO!! ANKLE LOCK!!! Kof sends Gable into the corner, Gable pops out. SOS! 1..2..NO!! Gable grabs the ropes and pulls himself out of the ring. Kofi leaves te ring, flies atop the steps and flies off of them onto all of American Made! Kofi grabs Gable, sends him into the ring. Julius swipes at him, but here is Woods flying onto Julius!

In the ring, Gable kicks Kofi, Ivy distracts. Kofi whips Gable into the ropes, Woods grabs the leg, but Kofi goes for Trouble in Paradise! HE lands on his face! Gable turns, grabs Kofi. CHAOS THEORY! COVER! 1..2….3!!!



Winner: Chad Gable

Niiiiicely done!

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 9:16

Gunther is here next, but first, a Wyatt6 video abou anger festering into rage. The video warns someone that they know better, remember who they are.

We are informed that Ilja Dragunov will be out 6 – 8 months ue to a torn ACL that they attribute to Gunther.

Speaking of Gunther, he is in the middle of the ring. He says there is one thing he really hates about his life – the insults that he’s gotta deal with Sami Zayn every single week. He couldn’t ask for anyone more annoying than Sami.

Sami Zayn is here to annoy. Sami says this can all stop if Gunther just puts the title on the line. He knows why, and Gunther knows why, too. So let’s just say it aloud in front of everyone, why wont he do it?

Gunther tried to tell him already, tried to beat it into him. He is not on Gunther’s level. Sami argues that he has pinned Gunther. Gunther has beaten everyone except Sami. Gunther thinks he is so much better, and that’s why it drives him crazy. He’s afraid it’ll happen again if they go one-on-one.

Gunther says he is afraid, afraid for his reputation. After all those legendary things he did wit the IC title, losing to the better man would have been no problem, but losing to Sami has been the biggest embarrassment of his career. He was so busy embarrassing Sami in front of his own family, that eventually Sami did that to him. He was confident at Mania, flew his family over, but didn’t parade them like Sami did to gain some sympathy. But once it was all done, he went to the back and had to look his father in the eye. He asked Gunther, he said, Son, I flew all the way from Vienna to Philly just to see him lose against the bum Sami Zayn. It’s ok, he doesn’t expect Sami to understand. His family is used to seeing Sami fail, they don’t expect anything from him. Gunther’s family expects everything from him. He is the golden goose, he is Gunther, he is special, and he is something that Sami will never be – the World Heavyweight Champion.

Sami says Gunther is right, his family has seen him lose many times, but he picks himself back up and keeps moving forward. But Gunther crumbled. After Sami beat him, he never asked for a rematch, he tucked his tail and hid. He disappeared for months. He didn’t show his face because he couldn’t. All because his dad made him feel like a loser. Now, he’s showing his dad that his son is also a coward.

Gunther attacks! Right hand, kicks to the stomach. Gunther removes his blazer and grabs Sami by the head. He corners Sami and screams at him, then goes for a right, but here comes Sami with a block, a right, another, tries for an Exploder, gets it! Tries for a Helluva Kick but Gunther with a sleeper! He turns Sami then hits a huge powerbomb!

Gunther grabs the mic and gives Sami the match.



A.O.P. vs The Awesome Truth

We get a two on one real quick, with Truth taking a brunt of the pain. Miz wants the tag, gets it hot, and enters to….

TURN AND KICK R-TRUTH IN THE FUCKING FACE!!!

Karrion Cross is outside the ring laughing maniacally.

The Miz leaves, ripping his team’s shirt as he leaves Truth alone to get hit with the finish and a pin for 1..2…3!!!!



Winners: Authors of Pain

Poor poor Truth

Total Rating: *

Match Time: NR

Cathy Kelley has Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser backstage and asks them how Gunther feels about his match next week against Sami, but before he can gie a thorough answer, Bron Breakker walks by to glare at the title. Gunther calls him a badass, and Bron says Gunther will find out sooner than he thinks.



Last Man Standing Match

Bronson Reed vs Braun Strowman

Braun attacks before the bell and the ref calls for it to start. Braun leaves the ring, Bronson follows and Braun sends him into the steps. Braun gbs the steps and clocks Bronson one time, another. Reed fals onto the announce table. Braun sets up the steps then GOOZLES Reed and hits a chokeslam through the table. The ref starts the count.

We come back in time to see Braun hit a shoulder tackle, launching Bronson off the apron through some chairs. Reed crawls to the barricade to pull himself up at 6. Braun attacks on the ramp with an axe handle. Braun is limping. Bronson turns and sends Braun into the video wall. Reed sees a chair and brings it over to Braun. He swing sit but Brain hits a right hand and grabs the chair. Big smack to the back. Another one to the back. They are nearby some crates. Braun takes him to the to pof one and looks to chokeslam him through some tables, but Bron rakes the eyes and gets Braun up on a fireman’s, and we get a DVD onto the table down below!!! Ref starts the count. Reed stands first, thinking he’s got it won. Braun is up at 7, and he rushes over to Reed, sendning him over the barricade. Ref starts the count for Reed. He hits 5 and stands but Braun is right behind him.

Reed is up at 6 and he is pissed.

We come back from break and Braun is laid out in the timekeeper’s area. He stands at 7, and Bron spears himagain INTO the crowd! WE get some “fans” pretending to be hurt. Out comes Dykstra and Jordan to check on the fans.

Reed grabs Braun and sends him into the ring. Reed to the top rope TSUNAMI!!! ANOTHER ONE! Bronson leaves the ring, tosses some security guards into the ring. The ref is too busy checking on fans, so Bronson grabs him by the shoulders and tosses him towards the ring. Here comes pearce to yell at Bronson, but Reed grabs him by the jacket! Tons of security and agents try to stop Reed, but we see Braun on the top rope! HE FLIES ONTO EVERYONE!!! Both men are down on this pie of men. Reed is up first. Ref gets the count to 4. Braun struggles to stand, using those beneath him to get to his feet. Braun is up. He rips his shirt. Reed is struggling against the barricade. Braun tosses him into the ring. Braun to the top rope. He takes his time. Reed grabs a chair and just throws it at Braun. Reed climbs the corner. Braun fights back with right hands. Reed beats on his back, over and over and over with right hand.s SUPERPLEX!!!! THE RING BREAKS! Well, the posts detach. I’m not sure the ring collapsed like they wanted it to.

The ref climbs over the loose ropes and starts the count. Reed is stirring. He is to his knees!

SETH FREAKIN ROLLINS IS HERE! HE hops onto the mat and stomps Reed’s head in!!!! Braun is up! The ref hits ten!!!



Winner: Braun Strowman

The match of the night, EASY, with a lot of cool shit, even if I wasn’t a fan of the ring imploding because it has both, a) been done before and b) been done way better. Still, it was nice to see Rollins return and a great main event to an otherwise lackluster RAW.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 19:11

End Show