wrestling / News

ACH to Make GCW Debut at GCW Homecoming

July 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ACH GCW Homecoming

ACH is set to make his GCW debut at the company’s Homecoming event. The promotion announced on Twitter on Thursday that the WWE and ROH alum will be appearing at the first night of the event, which takes place on July 25th and 26th in Atlantic City.

ACH was released from WWE, where he was known as Jordan Myles. GCW also laid out some safety procedures and requirements for fans who will be attending the show, as you can see below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ACH, GCW Homecoming, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading