wrestling / News
ACH to Make GCW Debut at GCW Homecoming
ACH is set to make his GCW debut at the company’s Homecoming event. The promotion announced on Twitter on Thursday that the WWE and ROH alum will be appearing at the first night of the event, which takes place on July 25th and 26th in Atlantic City.
ACH was released from WWE, where he was known as Jordan Myles. GCW also laid out some safety procedures and requirements for fans who will be attending the show, as you can see below.
*Homecoming Pt 1 Update*
ACH makes his GCW Debut on 7/25 at #GCWHomecoming!
+
GAGE/SHLAK
RSP/HOMICIDE
COLON/AJ
BLAKE/ZAYNE
EFFY/WEBB
DICKINSON/MANCE
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/pS3gukodrK#GCWHomecoming Weekend
July 25/26 – 5PM
The Garden Pier – AC Boardwalk
More ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2WR1bFUa55
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 17, 2020
*IMPORTANT*
– Masks are required
– Tickets and seating will be available at a reduced capacity with a staggered seating chart
– Social distancing will be in effect and enforced as necessary
– Hand Sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the pier
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 17, 2020
