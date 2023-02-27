Action Andretti Knows He “Looked Good” With An Eyepatch But Didn’t Like It

Action Andretti appeared recently to talk with RJ City on Hey! (EW) and shared his thoughts on the eyepatch he wore for a short while after eating a fireball from Chris Jericho (per Wrestling Inc. He cited vision concerns as the primary reason for abandoning the item and indicated he wouldn’t be interested in trying to incorporate it in the future. You can read some highlights from Andretti and watch the full episode below.

On why he ditched the eyepatch: “I know I looked good in the eyepatch, but it’s hard to see out of that thing.”

On if he’d consider trying to incorporate the eyepatch into his character: “I think I’d rather just have my normal, two-eyed vision and not wear the eyepatch.”