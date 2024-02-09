Action Andretti Recalls ‘Promo Test’ That Helped Get Him Signed To AEW

Action Andretti recently looked back at his signing with AEW and how a promo test helped get it done. Andretti made his AEW Dynamite debut in December of 2022 with an upset victory over Chris Jericho, and he spoke with Jericho on the latter’s podcast about the test promos Jericho and others had him do after an AEW Dark match in October of that year. You can check out the highlights below (via Wrestling Inc):

Andretti on being tested by AEW’s coaches and Jericho on his promo skills: “As soon as I got done wrestling the match, I talked to QT [Marshall] a little bit, but then it was kind of just Sonjay [Dutt] pulling me to the side like ‘Let’s go outside real quick.’ He had me cut a promo on the match, and then I cut a couple other promos with different scenarios, then like another two or three. And then you [Jericho] came around from the corner, and then you had me cut a couple of promos with different scenarios. The one you said you loved so much was the one I did on Sammy Guevara. You told me to cut the one on Sammy Guevara, and in that moment, it was a lot for me too, seeing all the cameras, all the lights out there. The adrenaline’s still going after the match. So it was definitely a lot for me at the time, because I wasn’t used to that.”

Jericho on immediately talking to Tony Khan about Andretti: “I went and told Tony, I said ‘This guy did a great promo. We should sign him. But if you do, don’t bring him back,’ because I had this idea [for the match with Jericho on Dynamite].”