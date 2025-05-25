wrestling / News
ACTION DEAN~!!!2 Results 5.24.25: 10-Man Cibernetico Match, More
ACTION Wrestling and ROH held the ACTION DEAN~!!!2 show on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the Dean Rasmussen tribute show below, per Fightful:
* Rhino defeats Manders
* Josh Woods def. JD Drake
* Los Desperados def. Coven Of The Goat
* The Beast Mortos def. Slim J
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Lee Moriarty def. Matt Mako
* 10-Man Cibernetico Match: Blue Panther, Hologram, Neon, Valiente & Virus def. Averno, Dr. Cerebro, Euforia, Volador Jr. & Xelhua
* Dog Collar Match: Mad Dog Connelly def. Adam Priest
