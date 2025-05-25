ACTION DEAN~!!!2 Results 5.24.25: 10-Man Cibernetico Match, More

ACTION Wrestling and ROH held the ACTION DEAN~!!!2 show on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the Dean Rasmussen tribute show below, per Fightful:

* Rhino defeats Manders

* Josh Woods def. JD Drake

* Los Desperados def. Coven Of The Goat

* The Beast Mortos def. Slim J

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Lee Moriarty def. Matt Mako

* 10-Man Cibernetico Match: Blue Panther, Hologram, Neon, Valiente & Virus def. Averno, Dr. Cerebro, Euforia, Volador Jr. & Xelhua

* Dog Collar Match: Mad Dog Connelly def. Adam Priest