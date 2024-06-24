ACTION My Own Prison Results 6.21.24: Krule Defends IWTV World Title, More

ACTION Wrestling held its latest show, My Own Prison, on Friday with an IWTV World Championship match and more. You can see the full results from the Tyrone, Georgia show, which aired on IWTV, below (per Fightful):

* Bobby Flaco def. Mr. Danger

* Alex Kane def. Matt Sells

* Darian Bengston def. Alexander Lev

* Brayden Toon def. Damyan Tangra

* ACTION Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Hand def. The Buff N Fluff Connection

* ACTION Championship Match: Manders def. Tyler Stevens

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Cage Match: Krule def. Adam Priest