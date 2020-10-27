wrestling / News
ACW Hallowreckoning Results (10/24): New Cruiserweight Champion Crowned
American Combat Wrestling held its Hallowreckoning 2020 show last Saturday at the WWN WrestlePlex in Tampa, Florida. Here are the quick results, courtesy of PWInsider:
*ACW Cruiserweight Scramble Match: Faboo Andre w/ Tony Donati defeated Jarett Diaz, Jay Vara, Justin-Cole White, Takuri, and “The Foreman” Richard Stevens
*ACW Combat Championship Match: Danny Vincent defeated Tony Donati to retain the title
*ACW Open Season Six Man Showcase: Steve Pena, Nino Cruz & Shane Mako defeated Team ACW of Jayson Falcone, “The Animal” Tyler Baker & Wheezy T
*The WWNTC Graduates Showcase: Jake Sterling defeated August Artois
*Special Challenge Match: Ariel Dominguez defeated D’Lo Jordan
*ACR defeated Sahara Se7en
*ACW Tag Team Championship Match: Jay Sky & Richard King defeated JC & Chris Metro w/ Skinny Vinny to win the titles
*Donovan defeated Hunter Law
ACW Cruiserweight Championship Match: Bobby Flaco defeated Sam C to win the vacant title
