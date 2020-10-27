wrestling / News

ACW Hallowreckoning Results (10/24): New Cruiserweight Champion Crowned

October 27, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
ACW Hallowreckoning

American Combat Wrestling held its Hallowreckoning 2020 show last Saturday at the WWN WrestlePlex in Tampa, Florida. Here are the quick results, courtesy of PWInsider:

*ACW Cruiserweight Scramble Match: Faboo Andre w/ Tony Donati defeated Jarett Diaz, Jay Vara, Justin-Cole White, Takuri, and “The Foreman” Richard Stevens

*ACW Combat Championship Match: Danny Vincent defeated Tony Donati to retain the title

*ACW Open Season Six Man Showcase: Steve Pena, Nino Cruz & Shane Mako defeated Team ACW of Jayson Falcone, “The Animal” Tyler Baker & Wheezy T

*The WWNTC Graduates Showcase: Jake Sterling defeated August Artois

*Special Challenge Match: Ariel Dominguez defeated D’Lo Jordan

*ACR defeated Sahara Se7en

*ACW Tag Team Championship Match: Jay Sky & Richard King defeated JC & Chris Metro w/ Skinny Vinny to win the titles

*Donovan defeated Hunter Law

ACW Cruiserweight Championship Match: Bobby Flaco defeated Sam C to win the vacant title

