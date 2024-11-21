Adam Cole Says He’s ‘A Little Bummed’ Not To Be Facing MJF At AEW Full Gear

Adam Cole may not be ecstatic about not being able to personally get revenge on MJF at AEW Full Gear, but he’ll accept Roderick Strong doing it for him as a consolation prize. Strong will face MJF as a result of getting the Salt of the Earth’s required three wins in time, while Cole came up a bit short. Cole spoke about the situation in an appearance on the Danny Ocean Show and acknowledged that it’s not the way he wanted things to go down.

“Obviously, truth be told, I’m a little bit bummed that I’m not in there with Roddy to teach MJF a lesson,” Cole said (per Fightful). “But I figure if it can’t be me, my best friend Roderick Strong doing the deed is the next best thing. So definitely a little bit bummed, and I’ll be there. I’ve gotta be there to have a front-row seat and watch Roddy smash MJF. But yeah, unfortunately, not on the card.”

Full Gear takes place on Saturday and airs live on PPV, Triller TV+, and more.