Adam Cole Reaches 400 Days as NXT Champion, Celebrates Birthday

– NXT World champion Adam Cole hits two major milestones today. First, he celebrates his birthday and turns 31 years old. Second, he has now been NXT champion for 400 days. WWE commemorated the occasion on Twitter, celebrating his 400 days as champion.

Adam Cole is slated to face Keith Lee on Wednesday’s NXT Great American Bash in a Winner Takes All Match. It’s NXT champ Cole against NXT North American champ Keith Lee in a title vs. title match.

Today’s NXT tweet reads, “400 days as champion and a birthday?! @AdamColePro has a lot to celebrate today, bay-bay. #WWENXT #WeAreNXT” Cole first one his title at NXT TakeOver: XXV on June 1, 2019.