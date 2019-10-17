WWE News: Adam Cole Has A Message For William Regal, NXT UK Lineup, This Week’s WWE Hidden Gem

– Adam Cole posted a message to William Regal on Twitter after the Undisputed Era attacked Velveteen Dream on last night’s NXT.

He wrote: “Tonight, we made our message clear. As much as “Mr. Regal” wants us to fail…we won’t. Because we run this place. Nobody can touch us. This is your @WWENXT now…learn to love it.”

– Tonight’s episode of NXT UK will feature the return of Ilja Dragunov and WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster vs. Gallus.

– Here are this week’s Hidden Gems on the WWE Network:

NWA Tri-State 04/02/1977 – Harley Race battles Dick Murdoch [Duration: 00:06:23]

Witness the closing moments of Harley Race facing Dick Murdoch from the predecessor to Mid-South Wrestling.

Houston Wrestling 02/22/1985 – Kerry Von Erich faces Gino Hernandez [Duration: 00:14:28]

“The Modern Day Warrior” Kerry Von Erich challenges “Gorgeous” Gino Hernandez for the Texas Heavyweight Title in this contest from Houston.

Mid-South Wrestling 11/11/1985 – “Hacksaw” and Buzz tear down New Orleans [Duration: 01:12:40]

The bitterness between “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan and Buzz Sawyer cannot be contained in their wild showdown. Plus, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, “Hacksaw” Butch Reed and more in action in this Mid-South Wrestling event.