– During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Worldwide, AEW star Adam Cole recalled his WWE NXT debut and nearly slipping while wearing dress shoes. It occurred when he came out to attack Drew McIntyre at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Adam Cole on his WWE NXT debut: “I am so glad you’ve brought this up because I don’t know if I’ve ever told this story before. Huge night for me. I know I’m going to be involve in this major angle, kicking Drew McIntyre. I’m nervous. I’m excited. The adrenaline going through my body in that moment was wild. I remember coming down in jeans and dress shoes, and not even really thinking about it.”

On what was going through his mind: “There are so much other stuff going through my mind. As I’m going down and the crowd is reacting, I feel my adrenaline building. My legs are getting a little jello-y, my hands are tingling. I’m so excited. When I go to get into the ring, I do almost fall. The camera didn’t catch it. I’m so glad I didn’t fall. Could you imagine? Debut, just fall on my face, how wild that would have been.”

On almost losing his balance: “I was so excited that when I went to go in and run with dress shoes and jeans, I almost lose my balance but I caught myself, thank goodness. At that point, I was like, ‘Never again am I going to be wearing jeans and dress shoes.’ I’ve done quite a few run ins in jeans, but I at least have to wear comfy shoes or something with a little more grip. That was terrifying. That could have ended really poorly.”