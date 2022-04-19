Adam Cole On Triple H’s Retirement: “His Health Is The Most Important Thing”

Adam Cole has spoken out on Triple H’s health scare and retirement. Cole told Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful that “The Game” ultimately made the right decision.

On Triple H making the right decision: “I’ve made it very apparent and very clear for a very long time, both during my time in NXT and post-NXT, that I think the world of Triple H,” Adam Cole said in an exclusive interview with Sean Ross Sapp. “You brought up Shawn Michaels, I think the world of him, too. But I learned so much from him. He was a huge, huge mentor to me. So to get that news was really disheartening because I know how much professional wrestling means to a guy like Hunter. However, at the same time, his health is the most important thing. His family’s the most important thing.”

On being grateful Triple H is alive: “So I’m glad that he’s able to take care of himself and make sure he’s doing what he needs to do to get on that track. So, truth be told, with the way stuff has been going lately, I’m just happy he’s okay. Everything that he’s given to the wrestling industry and the wrestling business will never be forgotten, whether it be his in-ring career or, my God, the countless amount of people he’s influenced in NXT and the countless amount of people he’s taught within NXT. I really do, I love Triple H. I admire the hell out of him. I’m glad he’s alright.”